Last Match
Find out benefits of 22/23 Season Ticket+
Every word from Paddy McCarthy’s inspirational dressing room speech
Latest VideosView All Videos
- 07:15
All For The Dub | Sneak Peek07:15All For The Dub | Sneak PeekInterviews
- 39:00
Coming of Age: The Step Up. Episode Three | PalaceTV+39:00Coming of Age: The Step Up. Episode Three | PalaceTV+Documentaries
- 03:45
End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2021/22
- 02:20
Kells: Palace hero on and off the field
- 98:50
The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United | PalaceTV+
- 06:52
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United06:52Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester UnitedMatch Action
6MarcGuéhi
out on loan
Def
Defender
Buy
Shirts
All time
Palace career
42
Appearances
4
Goals
Watch nowWhen Eagles DareWhen Eagles Dare charts Crystal Palace F.C.’s remarkable resurgence from financial ruin and administration in 2010, to playing in the 2013 Championship Play-Offs for promotion to the Premier League.Watch on Palace TV+