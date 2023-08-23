Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Vacancies

We strive for excellence in the workplace with a philosophy of high standards, professionalism and a strong work ethic from our employees. We are constantly trying to grow, diversify and build with not only our team on the pitch, but also our team in the offices and on the ground.

Join us in shaping our future. Be part of a team that values passion, innovation, and the drive for greatness. Whether it's in the boardroom or on the ground, your role here is an opportunity to contribute and grow. Let's build a legacy together within the CPFC family.

Suzy (Commercial Team) -“Since joining I have had the opportunity to be involved in so many exciting projects across the club. All the staff are welcoming and willing to help, which makes it a great place to work” 
Erin (Events Team) -“Since my first day, everyone in the workplace has made me feel welcome and motivated to excel. In addition to the supportive social environment, having Selhurst Park as an office is an unbelievable setting that I will never take for granted”  
Michael (Security Team) - "Welcoming fans, helping families find their seats, witnessing the smiles – it's more than a role; it's a privilege to be a part of their matchday experience"  

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

At Crystal Palace Football Club, we are committed to attracting, recruiting, and retaining the most talented candidates, and the club intends to ensure that everyone who wishes to engage with the club, whether as matchday fans, staff, players, board members, participants in Foundation programmes and any other person engaged with the club's activities, has a real and equal opportunity to do so.

We strive to be a Club that reflects all the communities with which we engage with through equal opportunities, building inclusive cultures and demonstrating our commitment to diversity in the workplace.

Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to identify, confront and eliminate discrimination, whether by reason of race, colour, nationality, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marital or civil partner status, age, ethnic and national origin, pregnancy or maternity, disability or gender reassignment. We are an equal opportunities employer. We aim to ensure that all employment decisions are taken without reference to irrelevant or discriminatory criteria, and that staff feel valued and are able to achieve their full potential.

Safeguarding

Our safeguarding mission is to provide a safe, positive and enjoyable environment for all involved with Crystal Palace Football Club. We will work together to empower and protect individuals, listen and respond to their needs to ensure safeguarding is embedded throughout the club.

Crystal Palace Football Club are firmly committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all individuals we come into contact with. It is a fundamental part of the culture of the club and we have a dedicated team of safeguarding professionals in place to facilitate this.

We actively encourage the reporting of any concerns; recognising and supporting the need for fair and proportionate investigations into any allegation of poor practice or abuse.

If you wish to speak to the Safeguarding Team, they can be contacted at safeguarding@cpfc.co.uk, or you can access our safeguarding policy below.

Palace For Life Foundation

The Palace for Life Foundation is the official charity of Crystal Palace FC which has been working with the south London community for over 25 years. Palace For Life Foundation use the power of football and the Palace brand to change the lives of young people across south London, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help. Palace For Life Foundation works with over 13,000 people each year, inspiring them to find a better path and to lead a healthier life.

London living wage

Crystal Palace Football Club is proud to be a London Living Wage Employer. London Living Wage is calculated independently to reflect the high cost of living in London, giving workers a higher pay compare to the minimum wage, in order to help them afford the essentials and being able to save.