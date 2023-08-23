Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

At Crystal Palace Football Club, we are committed to attracting, recruiting, and retaining the most talented candidates, and the club intends to ensure that everyone who wishes to engage with the club, whether as matchday fans, staff, players, board members, participants in Foundation programmes and any other person engaged with the club's activities, has a real and equal opportunity to do so.

We strive to be a Club that reflects all the communities with which we engage with through equal opportunities, building inclusive cultures and demonstrating our commitment to diversity in the workplace.

Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to identify, confront and eliminate discrimination, whether by reason of race, colour, nationality, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marital or civil partner status, age, ethnic and national origin, pregnancy or maternity, disability or gender reassignment. We are an equal opportunities employer. We aim to ensure that all employment decisions are taken without reference to irrelevant or discriminatory criteria, and that staff feel valued and are able to achieve their full potential.