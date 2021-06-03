Amongst the 23,000 watching Crystal Palace’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion recently were Eberechi Eze and popular influencer Yung Filly, experiencing the game’s highs and lows together from an Executive Box at Selhurst Park.

Eze – once he arrived – and Filly showed their fandom as they cheered Palace on, both having been raised in south London, Eze in Greenwich and Filly in Ladywell.

It was a obviously drama-packed game that didn’t take long to get the pair on their feet, but each showed their frustration at full-time with Brighton’s equaliser.

See how they reacted to the clash below, with Palace TV cameras joining the lads throughout the evening.

Eze and Filly watched from an Executive Box in the Main Stand, where supporters enjoy the best seating, fine-dining and inclusive drinks and their own private space to watch and celebrate.

