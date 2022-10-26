Whether you're looking to entertain existing clients or close an important deal in front of a famous Selhurst Park celebration, Premium Hospitality Experiences at Crystal Palace F.C. are the ultimate way to entertain. Take a break from your normal meeting rooms with a backdrop like no other providing live Premier League action and a famously vibrant atmosphere.
Inspire your colleagues like a Patrick Vieira team talk, treat staff to fine dining and inclusive drinks or move your important board meetings to an unforgettable setting, a Premium Package offers a variety option in front of all the action of a live Premier League match,
Speroni’s Restaurant
Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian goalkeeper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni a legendary figure at the club.
- Warm and vibrant atmosphere with match build-up from Palace legends
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Legends Restaurant
The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy the matchday build-up.
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Pre-match entertainment from club legends
The 2010 Club
Enjoy a Premier League Premium experience like no other. A first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating, allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts.
- Exclusive and intimate environment with a sparkling and canapé reception
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
Executive Boxes
Your own private space overlooking the pitch, an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family.
- Your own exclusive and private environment with views of the Selhurst Park pitch
- Inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday
- Optional use of your box on non-matchdays
- 10 or 20-person boxes available
Details of our 2022/23 Premium experiences are now available to explore. Find out everything you need to know about a Premium package at Crystal Palace F.C. in our brochure.
Download now or reach out to our expert team to start planning your experience today!