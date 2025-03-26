The Match Sponsorship package is an outstanding combination of hospitality, unique experiences and company promotion that combine to elevate your business to your guests, and the wider stadium audience. Whether you are entertaining clients, networking with like-minded businesses or simply celebrating a special occasion, your guests will enjoy a superb VIP matchday experience, and an occasion that they will always remember.
Match Sponsorship
Explore
What's included?
- Sparkling welcome reception followed by inclusive drinks & fine dining
- Pre-match behind the scenes tour
- Pre-match competition and visit from Club legends
- Matchday branding for your company across the stadium, capturing all fans’ journeys (programme, TV network, crowd facing LEDs, digital ribbon)
- Appear in the pre kick-off centre circle photo with captains and official
- Post-match player presentation
- Signed merchandise
- Complimentary match programmes for all guests with company logo on the cover
Tailor your experience
An Executive Box at Crystal Palace offers flexibility like few other options, with 10 and 20-person boxes on offer, as well as a variety of different layouts available. It's about what you want – so we'll tailor your experience to you and your guests' desires.
Private balcony seating
Soak in the best atmosphere in the Premier League by stepping out of your box onto the Executive balcony overlooking the pitch. The balcony view gives you an incredible vantage point over Selhurst Park meaning; you won't miss a second of the action.
That was the best we have ever experienced so far and believe me, we have visited quite a few football clubs. From the first minute to the last second it was just brilliant!—Christian Maurer