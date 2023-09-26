Skip navigation
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Man Utd Palace

Man Utd
Manchester United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Tue 26 Sep 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

League CupOld Trafford

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

League Cup

Manchester United
Crystal Palace
Manchester United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Manchester United

Form

Crystal Palace
NEW
NEW
2 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
2 - 4
PLY
PLY
FOR
FOR
2 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
0 - 0
NEW
NEW
FOR
FOR
0 - 3
(A)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
OXF
OXF
CHA
CHA
3 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
BUR
BUR
2 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
0 - 0
BOU
BOU
Manchester United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
0
Position
0
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
