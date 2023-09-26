Man Utd v Palace Carabao Cup match chosen for broadcast
Tickets for both of Crystal Palace’s away matches at Manchester United this month – in the Carabao Cup third round (Tuesday 26th September, 20:00 BST) and Premier League (Saturday 30th September, 15:00) – will go on sale from Monday to qualifying supporters.
League Cup
Head-To-Head
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Form
NEW
2 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
2 - 4
PLY
FOR
2 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
0 - 0
NEW
FOR
0 - 3
(A)
W
W
(A)
0 - 2
OXF
CHA
3 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
WAT
BUR
2 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
0 - 0
BOU
Season so far
0
Position
0
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0