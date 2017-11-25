Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Palace 2 Stoke 1

Palace2
Loftus-Cheek56'
Sakho90'+2'
Stoke1
Shaqiri53'
Sat 25 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Latest videos

View all videos
0101
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 1.
90'+2'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Mamadou
Sakho(12)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 1. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
89'

offside

Offside, Stoke City. Lee Grant tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a cross.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesé with a cross.
86'

corner

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
84'

Yellow Card

Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
80'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
76'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
75'

free kick won

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

Substitution

Stoke City
Mame Biram
Diouf(18)
off
Jesé
Rodríguez Ruiz(11)
on
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
72'

free kick won

Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
67'

Substitution

Stoke City
Ramadan
Sobhy Ahmed(32)
off
Peter
Crouch(25)
on
66'

free kick won

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'

free kick won

Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
63'

Yellow Card

Wimmer(5)
Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
63'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'

free kick won

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Stoke City 1. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
53'

Stoke City Goal

Stoke City
Goal!
Stoke City
Xherdan
Shaqiri(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Shawcross.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mame Biram Diouf.
48'

free kick won

Darren Fletcher (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 0.
44'

free kick won

Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
39'

start delay

Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) because of an injury.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
38'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a cross.
37'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
29'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a through ball.
19'

free kick won

Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
8'

corner

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
90'+2'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
84'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon45'
8
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
MF
56'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
10
Andros Townsend
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
3
Patrick van Aanholt
6
Scott Dann
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon45'
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
26
Bakary Sako
42
Jason Puncheon

Starting lineup

33
Lee Grant
GK
6
Kurt Zouma
DF
17
Ryan Shawcross
DF
5
Kevin Wimmer
DF
63'
24
Darren Fletcher
MF
4
Joe Allen
MF
18
Mame Biram Diouf
MF
substitution icon74'
3
Erik Pieters
MF
32
Ramadan Sobhi
S
substitution icon67'
10
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
S
22
Xherdan Shaqiri
S
53'

Substitutes

11
Jesé
substitution icon74'
14
Ibrahim Afellay
15
Bruno Martins Indi
16
Charlie Adam
25
Peter Crouch
substitution icon67'
29
Jakob Haugaard
42
Thomas Edwards
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Stoke City
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
2
6
Corners
5
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
4
9
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-1
WBA
NEW
0-3
WAT
SWA
0-0
BOU
MUN
1-0
BHA
LIV
1-1
CHE

Latest videos

View all videos
0101
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
2
Joel Ward
DF
12
Mamadou Sakho
DF
90'+2'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
84'
18
James McArthur
MF
substitution icon45'
8
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
MF
56'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
10
Andros Townsend
S

Substitutes

1
Julian Speroni
3
Patrick van Aanholt
6
Scott Dann
17
Christian Benteke
substitution icon45'
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
26
Bakary Sako
42
Jason Puncheon

Starting lineup

33
Lee Grant
GK
6
Kurt Zouma
DF
17
Ryan Shawcross
DF
5
Kevin Wimmer
DF
63'
24
Darren Fletcher
MF
4
Joe Allen
MF
18
Mame Biram Diouf
MF
substitution icon74'
3
Erik Pieters
MF
32
Ramadan Sobhi
S
substitution icon67'
10
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
S
22
Xherdan Shaqiri
S
53'

Substitutes

11
Jesé
substitution icon74'
14
Ibrahim Afellay
15
Bruno Martins Indi
16
Charlie Adam
25
Peter Crouch
substitution icon67'
29
Jakob Haugaard
42
Thomas Edwards
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Stoke City
Possession
54%
46%
Shots on target
5
3
Shots off target
2
6
Corners
5
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
4
9
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-1
WBA
NEW
0-3
WAT
SWA
0-0
BOU
MUN
1-0
BHA
LIV
1-1
CHE
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 1.
90'+2'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Mamadou
Sakho(12)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 1. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
89'

offside

Offside, Stoke City. Lee Grant tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a cross.
87'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesé with a cross.
86'

corner

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
84'

Yellow Card

Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
80'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
76'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
75'

free kick won

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

Substitution

Stoke City
Mame Biram
Diouf(18)
off
Jesé
Rodríguez Ruiz(11)
on
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
72'

free kick won

Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
67'

Substitution

Stoke City
Ramadan
Sobhy Ahmed(32)
off
Peter
Crouch(25)
on
66'

free kick won

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'

free kick won

Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
63'

Yellow Card

Wimmer(5)
Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
63'

free kick won

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'

free kick won

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Stoke City 1. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
53'

Stoke City Goal

Stoke City
Goal!
Stoke City
Xherdan
Shaqiri(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Shawcross.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mame Biram Diouf.
48'

free kick won

Darren Fletcher (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James
McArthur(18)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 0.
44'

free kick won

Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
39'

start delay

Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) because of an injury.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
38'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a cross.
37'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
29'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a through ball.
19'

free kick won

Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
8'

corner

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.