Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Palace West Ham

Palace
Crystal Palace
West Ham
West Ham United
Sat 29 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
West Ham United
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

West Ham United
Games played
18
5
Total wins
7
6
Draws
6
Crystal Palace

Form

West Ham United
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 1
BHA
BHA
EVE
EVE
3 - 2
(A)
L
D
(H)
2 - 2
MCI
MCI
AVL
AVL
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(A)
0 - 4
NOR
NOR
WAT
WAT
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
ARS
ARS
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
CHE
CHE
Crystal Palace

Season so far

West Ham United
7
Position
19
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0