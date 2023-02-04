Skip navigation
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Man Utd Palace

Man Utd
Manchester United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 04 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueOld Trafford

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Manchester United
Crystal Palace
Manchester United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
18
12
Total wins
3
3
Draws
3
Manchester United

Form

Crystal Palace
CRY
CRY
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
MUN
MUN
BHA
BHA
4 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 2
EVE
EVE
BRE
BRE
3 - 0
(H)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
AVL
AVL
CHE
CHE
1 - 1
(H)
D
W
(H)
1 - 0
WAT
WAT
ARS
ARS
3 - 1
(A)
L
W
(A)
1 - 2
SOU
SOU
Manchester United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
14
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
AVLAston Villa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BOUBournemouth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
BREBrentford
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CHEChelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
CRYCrystal Palace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
EVEEverton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
FULFulham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
LEELeeds United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
LEILeicester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
LIVLiverpool
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
MCIManchester City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
MUNManchester United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
NEWNewcastle United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
FORNottingham Forest
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
SOUSouthampton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
TOTTottenham Hotspur
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
19
WHUWest Ham United
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0