Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor

Palace 2 2

Palace2
Édouard7'
Mateta63'
Trabzonspor2
Trézéguet3'
Bozok23'
Wed 07 Dec 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FriendlyRegnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort

Full-Time
Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal

Interviews

Palace TV

Interviews

Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal

01:00

Latest videos

View all videos
  • Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal
    Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal
    01:00
    Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal
    01:00
    Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal
    Interviews
  • Vieira reflects on tight draw
    Vieira reflects on tight draw
    01:54
    Vieira reflects on tight draw
    01:54
    Vieira reflects on tight draw
    Interviews
0102
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Match Summary

  • Trezeguet gives Trabzonspor the lead after just three minutes.
  • Palace hit back straight away through Edouard after Olise's fine pass.
  • Bozok restores the Turkish side's advantage after a defensive mix-up.
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Trabzonspor
  • Mateta comes off the bench to equalise within seconds.
  • Eze has a chance to win it late on, but fires wide.
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Trabzsonpor

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Trabzonspor 2.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
90'

free kick won

Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'

free kick won

Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Naci Ünüvar (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taha Altikardes.
87'

free kick won

Poyraz Yildirim (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

free kick won

Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Umut
Bozok(9)
off
Poyraz
Yildirim(90)
on
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
82'

free kick won

Caner Uzun (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

free kick won

Enis Bardhi (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(45)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Tayo Adaramola
Tayo
Adaramola(47)
on
75'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Trézéguet(27)
off
Caner
Uzun(28)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
off
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack
Wells-Morrison(38)
on
74'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

free kick won

Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left from a direct free kick.
73'

free kick won

Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Dogucan Haspolat (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

free kick won

Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

free kick won

Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Jean-Philippe
Gbamin(25)
off
Taha
Altikardes(22)
on
68'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
65'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
65'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Trabzonspor 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
63'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Arif
Bosluk(77)
off
Enis
Bardhi(29)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Kofi Balmer
Kofi
Balmer(43)
on
63'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Anastasios
Bakasetas(11)
off
Marek
Hamsik(17)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
off
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
63'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Emmanouil
Siopis(6)
off
Bruno Peres(33)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
on
62'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Hüseyin
Türkmen(4)
off
Dogucan
Haspolat(34)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jack Butland
Jack
Butland(1)
off
Joe Whitworth
Joe
Whitworth(41)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
on
62'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Abdülkadir
Ömür(10)
off
Yusuf
Erdogan(32)
on
62'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Ugurcan
Çakir(1)
off
Taha
Tepe(54)
on
58'

offside

Offside, Trabzonspor. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Trézéguet is caught offside.
58'

free kick won

Arif Bosluk (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

free kick won

Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'

free kick won

Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
48'

free kick won

Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Edin
Visca(7)
off
Naci
Ünüvar(23)
on
45'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Vitor Hugo(13)
off
Stefano
Denswil(24)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 2.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
44'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
41'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'

free kick won

Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
32'

corner

Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by James Tomkins.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.
31'

free kick won

Emmanouil Siopis (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

Trabzonspor Goal

Trabzonspor
Goal!
Trabzonspor
Umut
Bozok(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 2. Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ugurcan Çakir.
15'

offside

Offside, Trabzonspor. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Edin Visca is caught offside.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
9'

free kick won

Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball following a fast break.
3'

Trabzonspor Goal

Trabzonspor
Goal!
Trabzonspor
Trézéguet(27)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Trabzonspor 1. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.
1'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
substitution icon62'
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon75'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
substitution icon75'
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon63'
7
Michael Olise
MF
substitution icon75'
28
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
MF
substitution icon63'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon63'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
7'
substitution icon62'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
S
substitution icon63'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon63'
10
Eberechi Eze
substitution icon63'
13
Vicente Guaita
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
substitution icon62'
63'
19
Will Hughes
substitution icon63'
26
Chris Richards
38
Jack Wells-Morrison
substitution icon75'
41
Joe Whitworth
substitution icon62'
43
Kofi Balmer
substitution icon63'
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon75'
45
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon75'
47
Tayo Adaramola
substitution icon75'

Starting lineup

1
Ugurcan Çakir
GK
substitution icon62'
4
Hüseyin Türkmen
DF
substitution icon62'
13
Vitor Hugo
DF
substitution icon45'
25
Jean-Philippe Gbamin
DF
substitution icon69'
77
Arif Bosluk
DF
substitution icon63'
7
Edin Visca
MF
substitution icon45'
6
Emmanouil Siopis
MF
substitution icon63'
11
Anastasios Bakasetas
MF
substitution icon63'
10
Abdülkadir Ömür
MF
substitution icon62'
27
Trézéguet
MF
3'
substitution icon75'
9
Umut Bozok
S
23'
substitution icon86'

Substitutes

17
Marek Hamsik
substitution icon63'
18
Eren Elmali
22
Taha Altikardes
substitution icon69'
23
Naci Ünüvar
substitution icon45'
24
Stefano Denswil
substitution icon45'
28
Caner Uzun
substitution icon75'
29
Enis Bardhi
substitution icon63'
32
Yusuf Erdogan
substitution icon62'
33
Bruno Peres
substitution icon63'
34
Dogucan Haspolat
substitution icon62'
37
Emrehan Gedikli
54
Taha Tepe
substitution icon62'
67
Kerem Sen
90
Poyraz Yildirim
substitution icon86'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Trabzonspor
Possession
50%
50%
Shots on target
3
2
Shots off target
5
4
Corners
2
1
Passes completed
491
483
Free kicks
8
17
Offsides
4
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
8695
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
6
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha
Crosses
4
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
102
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm Ebiowei
AJA
5-4
FCV
ALA
2-4
FEN
INT
4-0
FCR
CDI
4-2
MUN

Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal

Interviews

Palace TV

Interviews

Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal

01:00

Latest videos

View all videos
  • Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal
    Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal
    01:00
    Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal
    01:00
    Mateta talks Trabzonspor goal
    Interviews
  • Vieira reflects on tight draw
    Vieira reflects on tight draw
    01:54
    Vieira reflects on tight draw
    01:54
    Vieira reflects on tight draw
    Interviews
0102
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Jack Butland
GK
substitution icon62'
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon75'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
substitution icon75'
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon63'
7
Michael Olise
MF
substitution icon75'
28
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
MF
substitution icon63'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon63'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
7'
substitution icon62'
23
Malcolm Ebiowei
S
substitution icon63'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

4
Luka Milivojevic
substitution icon63'
10
Eberechi Eze
substitution icon63'
13
Vicente Guaita
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
substitution icon62'
63'
19
Will Hughes
substitution icon63'
26
Chris Richards
38
Jack Wells-Morrison
substitution icon75'
41
Joe Whitworth
substitution icon62'
43
Kofi Balmer
substitution icon63'
44
Jairo Riedewald
substitution icon75'
45
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon75'
47
Tayo Adaramola
substitution icon75'

Starting lineup

1
Ugurcan Çakir
GK
substitution icon62'
4
Hüseyin Türkmen
DF
substitution icon62'
13
Vitor Hugo
DF
substitution icon45'
25
Jean-Philippe Gbamin
DF
substitution icon69'
77
Arif Bosluk
DF
substitution icon63'
7
Edin Visca
MF
substitution icon45'
6
Emmanouil Siopis
MF
substitution icon63'
11
Anastasios Bakasetas
MF
substitution icon63'
10
Abdülkadir Ömür
MF
substitution icon62'
27
Trézéguet
MF
3'
substitution icon75'
9
Umut Bozok
S
23'
substitution icon86'

Substitutes

17
Marek Hamsik
substitution icon63'
18
Eren Elmali
22
Taha Altikardes
substitution icon69'
23
Naci Ünüvar
substitution icon45'
24
Stefano Denswil
substitution icon45'
28
Caner Uzun
substitution icon75'
29
Enis Bardhi
substitution icon63'
32
Yusuf Erdogan
substitution icon62'
33
Bruno Peres
substitution icon63'
34
Dogucan Haspolat
substitution icon62'
37
Emrehan Gedikli
54
Taha Tepe
substitution icon62'
67
Kerem Sen
90
Poyraz Yildirim
substitution icon86'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Trabzonspor
Possession
50%
50%
Shots on target
3
2
Shots off target
5
4
Corners
2
1
Passes completed
491
483
Free kicks
8
17
Offsides
4
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
8695
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
6
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha
Crosses
4
Michael Olise
Michael Olise
Touches
102
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
3
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm Ebiowei
AJA
5-4
FCV
ALA
2-4
FEN
INT
4-0
FCR
CDI
4-2
MUN

Match Summary

  • Trezeguet gives Trabzonspor the lead after just three minutes.
  • Palace hit back straight away through Edouard after Olise's fine pass.
  • Bozok restores the Turkish side's advantage after a defensive mix-up.
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Trabzonspor
  • Mateta comes off the bench to equalise within seconds.
  • Eze has a chance to win it late on, but fires wide.
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Trabzsonpor

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Trabzonspor 2.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
90'

free kick won

Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'

free kick won

Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Naci Ünüvar (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taha Altikardes.
87'

free kick won

Poyraz Yildirim (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

free kick won

Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Umut
Bozok(9)
off
Poyraz
Yildirim(90)
on
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
82'

free kick won

Caner Uzun (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

free kick won

Enis Bardhi (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(45)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
off
Tayo Adaramola
Tayo
Adaramola(47)
on
75'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Trézéguet(27)
off
Caner
Uzun(28)
on
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)
off
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack
Wells-Morrison(38)
on
74'

free kick won

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

free kick won

Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left from a direct free kick.
73'

free kick won

Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

free kick won

Dogucan Haspolat (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

free kick won

Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

free kick won

Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Jean-Philippe
Gbamin(25)
off
Taha
Altikardes(22)
on
68'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
65'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
65'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Trabzonspor 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
63'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Arif
Bosluk(77)
off
Enis
Bardhi(29)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Kofi Balmer
Kofi
Balmer(43)
on
63'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Anastasios
Bakasetas(11)
off
Marek
Hamsik(17)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Malcolm Ebiowei
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)
off
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Oumar Doucouré
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
off
Luka Milivojevic
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
63'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Emmanouil
Siopis(6)
off
Bruno Peres(33)
on
63'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
on
62'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Hüseyin
Türkmen(4)
off
Dogucan
Haspolat(34)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jack Butland
Jack
Butland(1)
off
Joe Whitworth
Joe
Whitworth(41)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
on
62'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Abdülkadir
Ömür(10)
off
Yusuf
Erdogan(32)
on
62'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Ugurcan
Çakir(1)
off
Taha
Tepe(54)
on
58'

offside

Offside, Trabzonspor. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Trézéguet is caught offside.
58'

free kick won

Arif Bosluk (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

free kick won

Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'

free kick won

Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
48'

free kick won

Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Edin
Visca(7)
off
Naci
Ünüvar(23)
on
45'

Substitution

Trabzonspor
Vitor Hugo(13)
off
Stefano
Denswil(24)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 2.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
44'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
41'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'

free kick won

Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
32'

corner

Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by James Tomkins.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.
31'

free kick won

Emmanouil Siopis (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

Trabzonspor Goal

Trabzonspor
Goal!
Trabzonspor
Umut
Bozok(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 2. Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ugurcan Çakir.
15'

offside

Offside, Trabzonspor. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Edin Visca is caught offside.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
9'

free kick won

Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Odsonne Édouard
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball following a fast break.
3'

Trabzonspor Goal

Trabzonspor
Goal!
Trabzonspor
Trézéguet(27)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Trabzonspor 1. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.
1'

free kick won

Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.