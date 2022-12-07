Report and reaction: Palace come from behind to earn Trabzonspor draw

Summary:

Trezeguet gives Trabzonspor the lead after just three minutes.

Palace hit back straight away through Edouard after Olise's fine pass.

Bozok restores the Turkish side's advantage after a defensive mix-up.

HT: Palace 1-2 Trabzonspor

Mateta comes off the bench to equalise within seconds.

Eze has a chance to win it late on, but fires wide.

FT: Palace 2-2 Trabzsonpor

After the tranquillity of their first few days training in Turkey, it was a rollercoaster return to first-team action as Palace found themselves behind from virtually the first attack. It was former Premier League man Trezeguet on the scoresheet, finding space on the edge of the area and drilling into the bottom corner. It was a fine finish which gave Jack Butland no chance.

Their response was emphatic, however, and Michael Olise’s pass sliced through the Trabzonspor backline to pick out Edouard who converted with aplomb.

With the scores all square, Vieira’s side began to settle on the ball and pass more confidently, but they were undone by a lapse in concentration and found themselves behind once more: Bokon latched onto a loose backpass and lobbed Butland for the Turkish side’s second.

Vieira waited until the hour mark to make a change – by which time Trezeguet had come close to doubling Trabzonspor’s advantage – but when he did, it paid off instantaneously. Within seconds of coming on, Jean-Philippe Mateta met Wilfried Zaha’s low cross; his first effort was blocked but he found the net at the second time of asking.

Wholesale changes from both sides changed the nature of the second-half, and there were welcome opportunities for Academy prospects Joe Whitworth, Tayo Adaramola, Kofi Balmer, Jack Wells-Morrison and John-Kymani Gordon to show what they could do.

Ebere Eze showed his quality, dancing through the Trabzonspor defence and almost working the space to shoot before being crowded out; minutes later he met Gordon’s ball at the far post but snatched at the chance and missed the target.

For Palace, attention turns to Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday.

Palace: Butland (Whitworth, 62), Clyne (Riedewald, 75), Tomkins (Balmer, 62), Guéhi, Ward (Adaramola, 75), Doucouré (Milivojevic, 62), Schlupp (Hughes, 62), Olise (Wells-Morrison, 75), Ebiowei (Eze, 62), Edouard (Mateta, 62), Zaha (Gordon, 75).

Subs not used: Guaita (GK), Richards.