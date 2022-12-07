Skip navigation
Report and reaction: Palace come from behind to earn Trabzonspor draw

Match reports
Crystal Palace
2
Édouard 7'
Mateta 63'
2
Trabzonspor
Trézéguet 3'
Bozok 23'

Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta saw Palace twice come from behind against Turkish champions Trabzonspor in the first game of their warm winter break.

Summary:

  • Trezeguet gives Trabzonspor the lead after just three minutes.
  • Palace hit back straight away through Edouard after Olise's fine pass.
  • Bozok restores the Turkish side's advantage after a defensive mix-up.
  • HT: Palace 1-2 Trabzonspor
  • Mateta comes off the bench to equalise within seconds.
  • Eze has a chance to win it late on, but fires wide.
  • FT: Palace 2-2 Trabzsonpor

After the tranquillity of their first few days training in Turkey, it was a rollercoaster return to first-team action as Palace found themselves behind from virtually the first attack. It was former Premier League man Trezeguet on the scoresheet, finding space on the edge of the area and drilling into the bottom corner. It was a fine finish which gave Jack Butland no chance.

Their response was emphatic, however, and Michael Olise’s pass sliced through the Trabzonspor backline to pick out Edouard who converted with aplomb.

With the scores all square, Vieira’s side began to settle on the ball and pass more confidently, but they were undone by a lapse in concentration and found themselves behind once more: Bokon latched onto a loose backpass and lobbed Butland for the Turkish side’s second.

Vieira waited until the hour mark to make a change – by which time Trezeguet had come close to doubling Trabzonspor’s advantage – but when he did, it paid off instantaneously. Within seconds of coming on, Jean-Philippe Mateta met Wilfried Zaha’s low cross; his first effort was blocked but he found the net at the second time of asking.

Wholesale changes from both sides changed the nature of the second-half, and there were welcome opportunities for Academy prospects Joe Whitworth, Tayo Adaramola, Kofi Balmer, Jack Wells-Morrison and John-Kymani Gordon to show what they could do.

Ebere Eze showed his quality, dancing through the Trabzonspor defence and almost working the space to shoot before being crowded out; minutes later he met Gordon’s ball at the far post but snatched at the chance and missed the target.

For Palace, attention turns to Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday.

Palace: Butland (Whitworth, 62), Clyne (Riedewald, 75), Tomkins (Balmer, 62), Guéhi, Ward (Adaramola, 75), Doucouré (Milivojevic, 62), Schlupp (Hughes, 62), Olise (Wells-Morrison, 75), Ebiowei (Eze, 62), Edouard (Mateta, 62), Zaha (Gordon, 75).

Subs not used: Guaita (GK), Richards.

Vieira: Still work to be done

The manager has praised Palace’s capacity to recover from a goal down twice against Trabzonspor, but says there is more work to be done before the visit of Fulham on Boxing Day.

“The tempo was really good, I was pleased with the tempo,” he told Palace TV after the game. “We tried to respect the way we want to play the game.

“We showed there is still a lot of work to be done. We conceded those two goals, we were playing offside but not well coordinated and there were individual mistakes.

“We found the resources to get back into the game and not lose the game. We showed really good mental strength and quality.

“But with the possession that we had we have to create more, so we will have a couple of weeks before the first game against Fulham. We are in a good place.”

Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta sealed a 2-2 draw for Palace, and Vieira was pleased to see his strikers on the scoresheet.

“This is what we want from them,” he said. “It’s always good when you have people in the box and when you are inside the box you have more chance of scoring goals. That will be really good for confidence.

“Being in Turkey, I didn’t know we had fans in Turkey! It’s always good to see people coming round and supporting the tam, and that’s why it was good to play a really good game against a good side.

“I hope they enjoyed the game.”

Vieira reflects on tight draw

Full-time

90+1 mins

And that’s the final action of the game.

A good run-out for Palace as they twice came from behind – next up are Italian league leaders Napoli.

Stay tuned for reaction.

90 mins

Free-kick on the edge of the Palace box, Hamsik stands over it. It was an extremely harsh decision as Eze looked to get the ball.

Hamsik strikes it from the angle, but it’s high and wide.

88 mins

Chance at the other end.

Trabzonspor break through and suddenly find themselves in acres of space, but the shot from the edge of the area is pulled tamely wide.

Chance

84 mins

It’s a chance – a big one.

Gordon does really well down the right and swings in a ball towards the far post, where Eze waits unmarked. He meets it with his chest but just snatches at it as the defender closes in and it skews well wide of the target.

82 mins

Ebere Eze almost takes them on alone.

He dances past one defender and then another, bursting towards the penalty area but is intercepted just before he can work the space for the shot.

Chance

78 mins

Oohhh, so close to an instant impact for Jack Wells-Morrison. He does well to shift the ball down the left where Eze finds Adaramola. The cross is blocked and looks to be falling for the young midfielder, but it’s cleared in the nick of time.

Riedewald has a popshot from a narrow angle, but the ‘keeper is behind it.

Substitutions

75 mins

Four more changes for Palace, with only Marc Guéhi remaining on the field from the initial starting linup.

On: Riedewald, Adaramola, Gordon and Wells-Morrison.

Off: Ward, Clyne, Zaha and Olise.

72 mins

Patrick Vieira is suddenly animated on the touchline; friendly or not, he wants to win this.

“Press, JP, press!” he shouts at the Palace striker, as they regain possession but struggle to find a way through for the third.

68 mins

Palace are in behind and Mateta square for Olise to tap home, but the offside flag is raised.

GOAL!

Palace 2-2 Trabzonspor (Mateta)

63 mins

What an impact!

He’s only been on for a matter of seconds and this might be his first touches of the ball. Zaha’s ball finds Mateta in the penalty area and his first shot is blocked, but he finds the net at the second time of asking.

Scores level again.

Substitutions

62 mins

First changes for Palace, and it’s a wholesale shuffling of the pack from Vieira – including in goal.

On: Milivojevic, Mateta, Balmer, Hughes, Eze and Whitworth

Off: Schlupp, Edouard, Tomkins, Doucouré, Ebiowei and Butland.

Trabzonspor make several changes of their own, as Marek Hamsik comes on.

59 mins

Chance for Trabzonspor to increase their lead, and for Trezeguet to double his own personal tally. He races through the middle and lets fly, but sees his effort blocked.

55 mins

It’s cleared, but Zaha finds space down the left and drills an inviting ball in. It can’t find a player in white and the chance goes begging.

53 mins

Ebiowei is nearly in as he wins the ball back high upfield, but there is a man back to regain possession.

The ‘keeper slices his clearance though and Zaha picks up on it, only to be cynically hauled back. Free-kick to Palace in a dangerous position, Olise stands over it.

50 mins

Palace have started well and win an early corner, but it’s cleared. There is more purpose to their possession now, but Trabzonspor are still holding firm and working hard.

Kick-off

46 mins

We’re back underway in the second-half – no changes yet for the Eagles.

Half-time

45+1 mins

A tricky afternoon so far for Palace, who did so well to strike back through Edouard after conceding early on, but have been pegged back once more.

They have seen plenty of possession but need to find their cutting edge.

There will be plenty of changes for both sides in the second-half – stay tuned.

42 mins

Half-chance for the Eagles as Olise tries to force his way through, but there are enough bodies back to block the shot and it’s cleared.

40 mins

Frustrating period before half-time for Palace, as the Turkish champions retain possession and cause Palace to chase the ball around the edge of the penalty area.

Patrick Vieira patrols the touchline – remember, there is no limit to the number of subs he can use in this friendly, with the likes of Ebere Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and John-Kymani Gordon available if required.

35 mins

That’s excellent from Wilfried Zaha, as he rides two challenges – at least one a foul – and turns away from the defender, before pinging a diagonal ball into the feet of Malcolm Ebiowei. Palace try to work it into the penalty area, but the defence stands firm once again.

30 mins

The Eagles are back dominating possession now.

First they try to work it patiently from the back but there is a solid resistance from the men in black, so a more direct route is attempted – but once again it’s rebuffed.

27 mins

Palace now having to chase out of possession as Trabzonspor try and build some momentum after their second.

Vieira’s side are persistent, though, and win it back well in midfield.

GOAL

Palace 1-2 Trabzonspor (Bozok)

23 mins

Against the run of play the Turkish side strike, taking advantage of a mistake at the back to race in behind. Umut Bozok is the man on the spot, and he lifts it above Butland and into the back of the net.

20 mins

Palace have settled down here in Antalya after a shaky start, and are passing the ball around crisply and confidently.

Their best route to goal looks to be finding Edouard and Ebiowei in behind. They have had some success so far.

Jeff Schlupp keeps possession in midfield

Chance!

16 mins

Hello, Malcolm.

Ebiowei gets into the game for the first time and sprints down the right, twisting and turning to create the space for a shot. It’s deflected, and the ‘keeper has to react smartly to palm it behind for a corner.

14 mins

Doucouré is a lovely player to watch, isn’t he?

The Malian international floats the ball out to Joel Ward on the left-hand side to get Palace moving again, but the attack breaks down.

Palace pressuring Trabzonspor high whenever out of possession.

10 mins

And finally time to settle down after that rollercoaster of an opening, and Palace are enjoying the lion’s share of possession.

Doucouré and Schlupp are dropping deepest in midfield at this early stage, with Michael Olise drifting in a freer role ahead of them.

GOAL!

Palace 1-1 Trabzonspor (Edouard)

7 mins

Palace do respond, and in double-quick time!

The Eagles have looked good on the ball from the outset and suddenly spring forwards. Michael Olise slices through the Trabzonspor defence with a delicious ball into Edouard, who finishes with aplomb.

All square – what a start...

GOAL

Palace 0-1 Trabzonspor (Trezguet)

3 mins

The Turkish side lead straight away, and it’s a fine finish too. It’s the former Aston Villa man Trezeguet, who picks up the ball on the edge of the area and drills into the bottom corner.

Palace have to respond.

Kick-off

1 min

We're underway - COME ON, PALACE!

15:57

The teams are out: Palace in their white away kit, Trabzonspor in black.

Almost underway.

15:50

Remember, Palace TV+ is broadcasting the match worldwide - and you can tune in LIVE now.

Palace TV+ enables supporters to follow Crystal Palace teams wherever they are. From friendlies to selected live Academy broadcasts of Under-18s and Under-21s games to live commentary on the first-team, Palace TV+ is a great value way to follow it all.

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.

If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.

Inside the dressing room

15:40

Not long to go now...

15:30

The lads have arrived...

15:20

Speaking of the Academy, the Under-18s registered another phenomenal result last weekend - and against Brighton & Hove Albion nonethless.

Get yourself in the mood for kick-off with this goalfest...

U18 Match Highlights: Brighton 0-5 Palace

Get to know the Academy

15:10

With plenty of Academy prospects on the bench today, it’s time to get to know the next generation at Palace.

Joe Whitworth

Harking from generations of Crystal Palace fans, Whitworth was a regular at Selhurst Park as a child despite an early youth career at AFC Wimbledon Under-13s. The oldest of three goalkeeping brothers, he was spotted by the Eagles and invited to sign.

He has honed his game in the modern mould, with excellent distribution skills as well as shot-stopping ability.

In September 2022, Whitworth earned a call-up to the England Under-19s side to compete in their qualification campaign for the UEFA U19 European Championship. He has previously played for England at Under-15s and Under-18s level.

Kofi Balmer

The Northern Irish central defender joined the Eagles this summer from Larne FC, where he made over 40 appearances during their successful 2021/22 campaign – including securing a Europa League play-off spot.

Prior to playing for Larne, Balmer featured heavily for Ballymena United. He became a mainstay in the team after making his debut at 16 years old in the 2016/17 season, and helped them finish runners-up in the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Premiership.

In September 2022 he earned his first call-up to the senior international side, and in October featured in Premier League matchday squads against Leicester City, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

John-Kymani Gordon

It’s been raining goals for the Under-21s prolific centre-forward this season, with Gordon scoring 13 times in 16 games – including hattricks against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2019/20 Under-18s Player of the Year has been named on the substitutes bench already this season in a Premier League game against Chelsea and started against Botafogo at Selhurst Park.

Tayo Adaramola

Whether flying forwards to join the attack or rushing back to shut up shop, Tayo Adaramola will need little introduction to Palace fans. The adventurous full-back creates as many chances as he snuffs out, and can play in a more advanced midfield role if needed.

Adaramola joined Palace at Under-12s level, after his mother made the decision to move to London from Dublin to improve his chances of making it as a professional footballer.

He earned his senior debut in the final minutes of an FA Cup Fourth Round win over Hartlepool United in February 2022. He went on to feature again in the FA Cup Fifth Round, starting in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.

Jack Wells-Morrison

A leader and regular captain of the Under-21s side, lifelong Palace fan Jack Wells-Morrison joined the Palace pre-Academy at the age of six, after impressing at a Goals summer camp run by the club. He and his family are Season Ticket holders in the Main Stand.

A multi-faceted midfielder who is just as comfortable sitting deep as he is in an attacking role, Wells-Morrison earned his first England call-up in September 2021, joining the Under-18s team. He made six appearances in total during the 2021/22 campaign.

In 2022/23, Wells-Morrison has captained the Palace Under-21s side and made the first-team bench in the Carabao Cup tie against Oxford United in August 2022 and against Southampton in October 2022.

Team news

15:00

The lineups are here, and Patrick Vieira has selected a strong side to take on Trabzonspor – with plenty of reinforcements on the bench.

Jack Butland starts in goal after returning to action against Botafogo last weekend, while Joel Ward starts in defence alongside Marc Guéhi, James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne.

Michael Olise continues in a central role with Malcolm Ebiowei earning a start supporting Odsonne Edouard, with Wilfried Zaha on the opposite flank.

Ebere Eze is among the stellar names on the bench, along with Academy prospects including John-Kymani Gordon, Tayo Adaramola and Kofi Balmer.

Palace: Butland (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Ebiowei, Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Eze, Mateta, Hughes, Richards, Adaramola, Balmer, Riedewald, Gordon, Wells-Morrison.

Vieira: Why Turkey was perfect destination

14:40

Patrick Vieira and Luka Milivojevic spoke to the press yesterday as they looked ahead to today’s fixture.

The manager spoke glowingly about their time in Antalya so far, explaining that the combination of facilities and high-quality opposition have made Turkey the perfect destination for a winter break

"It’s a real pleasure to be in Turkey,” he said at the pre-match press conference. “When you choose a place to go for a training camp there were some questions we needed to ask ourselves.

"We are really pleased because the quality of the field is really good. The quality of the hotel and facilities has made us really comfortable. The quality of the food has been excellent. When you put in all these three ingredients together it allowed us, especially me as a manager, to be really demanding on the players about their commitment in every day work.

“Everything has been really good so far. When you look at the programme we have its going to be really competitive and I'm looking forward to those two games.

“Having the break in the middle of the season is new. It is just about programming and giving players the right time off, having them back and trying to be ready for the first game of the [second-half of the] season.

“It is something as a football club we try to deal with best, we try to deal with the organisation and get the team back to where we were physically before the break.”

Read Vieira’s full thoughts by clicking HERE – or watch the press conference below.

Manager & Captain preview Trabzonspor friendly

14:20

The lads have got their shooting boots on…

14:00

Ever wondered what goes into planning a winter break in the sun? Head of Sports Science Mike Eglon spoke to Palace TV about just that.

“We gave the lads a bit of time away to mentally and physically refresh,” he explained. “We gave them a winter programme to do for one of weeks, and then training last week; double sessions to get back in the swing of things.

“In pre-season with us having two groups there was less of an opportunity to work with whole squad, so manager wanted to maximise time with everyone together. Double sessions allows us to maximise time on tactical elements that he wants, and also to physically improve as well.

“Being based in one area helps. We can control what they’re eating, we have treatment available throughout the day with the physical and medical teams. Not travelling is a big benefit. We can maximise times with the lads.

“Hopefully throughout the rest of the season it should stand us in good stead.”

Watch the full interview below.

Head of Sports Science on Mid-season Tour

13:40

You’ve seen last week’s game – now time to cast your eyes forward to today’s opposition: Trabzonspor.

After a near-four decade drought, the side known at home as Black Sea Storm won the title last season, sparking wild celebrations in Trabzon.

They are back in the hunt this season, sitting just six points off the summit with a game in hand and plenty of know-how and momentum behind them.

Palace fans will certainly recognise some of their more storied players, including Napoli legend Marek Hamsik; ex-Barcelona and Spain defender Marc Bartra; and Trezeguet, who was playing Premier League football with Aston Villa earlier this year.

Read our in-depth preview HERE.

Last time out

13:20

This is the second match of Palace’s break after they got back to action at Selhurst Park last weekend, taking on Brazilian side Botafogo – and more than a thousand travelling fans.

Recap all the action by clicking HERE – or watch the highlights below.

Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo

Welcome to Turkey

13:00

It’s winter in London: cold weather, grey skies and rainy afternoons.

But in Antalya? Not a bit of it.

The sun is shining and it’s time to kick-off Palace’s warm-weather break as the Eagles take on Turkish champions Trabzonspor at Regnum Carya Hotel.

Stay tuned for all the build-up before the action gets underway!

