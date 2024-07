Club

Club

Media Watch: Parish Defends 'Extraordinary Talent' Zaha.

Chairman Steve Parish has shared his views on Wilfried Zaha in today’s edition of the Daily Mail following claims from some pundits that the winger dived against Manchester City to win a late penalty in the 0-0 draw on Sunday. Wilfried Zaha is fourth most fouled player in the Premier League this season – being felled 43 times. The below copy is re-published verbatim.