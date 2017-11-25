Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 1. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
89'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Lee Grant tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a cross.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesé with a cross.
86'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
84'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
76'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
75'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
Substitution
Mame Biram
Diouf(18)
off
Jesé
Rodríguez Ruiz(11)
on
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
72'
free kick won
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
67'
Substitution
Ramadan
Sobhy Ahmed(32)
off
Peter
Crouch(25)
on
66'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
free kick won
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
63'
Yellow Card
Wimmer(5)
Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
63'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Stoke City 1. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
53'
Stoke City Goal
Goal!
Xherdan
Shaqiri(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Shawcross.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mame Biram Diouf.
48'
free kick won
Darren Fletcher (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 0.
44'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
39'
start delay
Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) because of an injury.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a cross.
37'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a through ball.
19'
free kick won
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
8'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 1. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
89'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Lee Grant tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a cross.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesé with a cross.
86'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
84'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
76'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
75'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
Substitution
Mame Biram
Diouf(18)
off
Jesé
Rodríguez Ruiz(11)
on
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
72'
free kick won
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
67'
Substitution
Ramadan
Sobhy Ahmed(32)
off
Peter
Crouch(25)
on
66'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
free kick won
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
63'
Yellow Card
Wimmer(5)
Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
63'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Stoke City 1. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
53'
Stoke City Goal
Goal!
Xherdan
Shaqiri(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Shawcross.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mame Biram Diouf.
48'
free kick won
Darren Fletcher (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)
off
Christian
Benteke(17)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 0.
44'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
39'
start delay
Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) because of an injury.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a cross.
37'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a through ball.
19'
free kick won
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
8'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.