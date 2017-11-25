Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

      Palace 2 Stoke 1

      Palace2
      Loftus-Cheek56'
      Sakho90'+2'
      Stoke1
      Shaqiri53'
      Sat 25 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 1.
      90'+2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 1. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Lee Grant tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a cross.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesé with a cross.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      76'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesé (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      75'

      free kick won

      Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Mame Biram
      Diouf(18)
      off
      Jesé
      Rodríguez Ruiz(11)
      on
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      72'

      free kick won

      Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      67'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Ramadan
      Sobhy Ahmed(32)
      off
      Peter
      Crouch(25)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Wimmer(5)
      Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Stoke City 1. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      53'

      Stoke City Goal

      Stoke City
      Goal!
      Stoke City
      Xherdan
      Shaqiri(22)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Shawcross.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mame Biram Diouf.
      48'

      free kick won

      Darren Fletcher (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Stoke City 0.
      44'

      free kick won

      Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      39'

      start delay

      Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) because of an injury.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a cross.
      37'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
      29'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a through ball.
      19'

      free kick won

      Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      90'+2'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      84'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      56'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      26
      Bakary Sako
      42
      Jason Puncheon

      Starting lineup

      33
      Lee Grant
      GK
      6
      Kurt Zouma
      DF
      17
      Ryan Shawcross
      DF
      5
      Kevin Wimmer
      DF
      63'
      24
      Darren Fletcher
      MF
      4
      Joe Allen
      MF
      18
      Mame Biram Diouf
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      3
      Erik Pieters
      MF
      32
      Ramadan Sobhi
      S
      substitution icon67'
      10
      Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
      S
      22
      Xherdan Shaqiri
      S
      53'

      Substitutes

      11
      Jesé
      substitution icon74'
      14
      Ibrahim Afellay
      15
      Bruno Martins Indi
      16
      Charlie Adam
      25
      Peter Crouch
      substitution icon67'
      29
      Jakob Haugaard
      42
      Thomas Edwards
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Stoke City
      Possession
      54%
      46%
      Total shots
      10
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      5
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      4
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      MUN
      1-0
      BHA
      SWA
      0-0
      BOU
      NEW
      0-3
      WAT
      TOT
      1-1
      WBA
      LIV
      1-1
      CHE

