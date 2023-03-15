Skip navigation
      Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

      Brighton 1 Palace 0

      Brighton1
      March15'
      Palace0
      Wed 15 Mar 19:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueAmerican Express Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      An electrifying start from Crystal Palace was not enough to prevent Brighton & Hove Albion from emerging 1-0 winners at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening, Solly March scoring a first-half winner.

      With 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth between the posts – his senior Palace debut making him the club’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper – Palace made three changes, with Doucouré and Edouard restored to the starting line-up.

      Patrick Vieira had declared before the match that his players would play “with a lot of determination and enthusiasm” – and a dominant start for Palace featured plenty of both.

      Wilfried Zaha, seeking to score in three consecutive appearances against the Seagulls, was Palace’s first player to go close. With just 45 seconds on the clock, the No. 11 collected a long ball forwards from Tyrick Mitchell and drove towards Lewis Dunk. Skipping towards the byline, his rising effort towards the near post was palmed behind by Jason Steele.

      It was a sign of things to come. Just minutes later, Palace worked a set-piece well towards Nathaniel Clyne, whose curling cross found Edouard in space in the centre of the box. The Frenchman made good contact with his header – too much, in fact, as his effort glanced wide of the far post.

      The chances kept on coming. Michael Olise made a clever diagonal run in behind the Brighton defence and was found superbly by Joachim Andersen. With just Steele to beat, Olise aimed low across goal with his strike, but saw it kicked away by the onrushing ‘keeper.

      That all of the above happened inside the opening 10 minutes speaks volumes about the magnitude of Palace’s early dominance – but, as has so often proven the case in recent weeks, profligacy would prove costly.

      With their first real attack of the match, Solly March timed his run in-between Palace’s centre-backs and, running away from goal, dug out an arrowed finish across goal which the sprawling Whitworth could do little to prevent finding the bottom corner.

      The breakthrough granted the hosts renewed confidence and forced Palace to ride out a storm, with one particularly fine sliding tackle from Doucouré preventing Danny Welbeck from doubling Brighton’s advantage.

      But as the half wore on, Palace began to fight back, and they could have gone in level had Andersen’s side-footed volley – having been found at the back post by Olise’s delivery from deep – not whistled right the way across Steele’s goalmouth.

      With Doucouré perhaps fortunate to avoid a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time, Ebere Eze was introduced in his place at the break by Vieira, with Schlupp dropping back into midfield.

      This time, it was Brighton who made the brighter start to proceedings, the hosts creating an overload on the left flank which led to Estupinan firing a low shot across goal, blocked superbly with his feet by Whitworth.

      That brighter start duly faded completely when a sudden power cut caused a momentary halt in play – as well as a chanting competition between the two rival sets of supporters.

      When play did eventually resume, aware that the attacking onus was now on Palace, the hosts played a more patient game on the ball in the second-half, forcing the Eagles to press higher up the pitch.

      That approach almost paid dividends for Palace when Eze was able to square for Schlupp to shoot low from 25 yards, but his crisp low strike whistled narrowly wide of the bottom-right corner.

      With Vieira making attacking changes, more space began to open up for the hosts as the half wore on, forcing Whitworth to be on his toes.

      The 19-year-old rose to the challenge to deny a powerful near-post header from Alexis Mac Allister midway through the half, with the Argentine midfielder also finding the side-netting with a low effort the teenager appeared to have covered.

      As the hosts ran down the clock, there was to be one final Palace opportunity. With Brighton getting it wrong while playing out from the back, Ebere Eze was able to poke the ball towards fellow substitute Naouirou Ahamada.

      The Frenchman was on his less-favoured right-foot and, with only milliseconds to consider his options on the edge of the box, pulled a harmless finish wide of the post.

      A prominent example of a game unfortunately lost in the minor moments by Palace, whose electric start and competitive display arguably warranted more on the south coast.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+8'

      free kick won

      Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Solly
      March(7)
      off
      Adam
      Webster(4)
      on
      90'

      free kick won

      Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
      88'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Alexis
      Mac Allister(10)
      off
      Jeremy
      Sarmiento(19)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      83'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion).
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Danny
      Welbeck(18)
      off
      Evan
      Ferguson(28)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Kaoru
      Mitoma(22)
      off
      Julio
      Enciso(20)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      74'

      free kick won

      Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pervis Estupiñán tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.
      70'

      free kick won

      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      62'

      free kick won

      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Caicedo(25)
      Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      52'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Brighton and Hove Albion).
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.
      49'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      48'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
      47'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Solly March following a set piece situation.
      43'

      free kick won

      Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.
      41'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      38'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
      31'

      free kick won

      Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pascal Groß.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      29'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
      18'

      free kick won

      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Solly
      March(7)
      Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma with a through ball.
      14'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      10'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a through ball.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross following a corner.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kaoru Mitoma.
      2'

      free kick won

      Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jason Steele.
      1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      1'

      free kick won

      Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      41
      Joe Whitworth
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      MF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      27'
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon79'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon70'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon70'
      90'+3'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon79'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon80'
      63
      Owen Goodman

      23
      Jason Steele
      GK
      34
      Joël Veltman
      DF
      30
      Pervis Estupiñán
      DF
      6
      Levi Colwill
      DF
      5
      Lewis Dunk
      DF
      13
      Pascal Groß
      MF
      7
      Solly March
      MF
      15'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      10
      Alexis Mac Allister
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      25
      Moisés Caicedo
      MF
      60'
      22
      Kaoru Mitoma
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      18
      Danny Welbeck
      S
      substitution icon79'

      1
      Robert Sánchez
      4
      Adam Webster
      substitution icon90'+1'
      19
      Jeremy Sarmiento
      substitution icon88'
      20
      Julio Enciso
      substitution icon79'
      21
      Deniz Undav
      27
      Billy Gilmour
      28
      Evan Ferguson
      substitution icon79'
      29
      Jan Paul van Hecke
      40
      Facundo Buonanotte
      Brighton and Hove Albion

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      57%
      43%
      Total shots
      11
      11
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      1
      4
      Passes completed
      488
      345
      Free kicks
      19
      13
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Successful passes
      6781
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      6
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      4
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      94
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      SOU
      0-2
      BRE

