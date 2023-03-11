Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

      Palace 0 Man City 1

      Palace0
      Man City1
      Haaland78'
      Sat 11 Mar 17:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Milivojevic and Schlupp come into starting XI for Eze and the suspended Doucouré
      • Rodri volley forces Guaita into an early save
      • Grealish checks inside but fires wide for the visitors
      • Zaha miscues inside box as both teams enjoy early chances in SE25
      • City dominate possession but Palace threaten on the counter
      • Haaland blazes clear chance over from six yards
      • Palace go direct as Zaha effort deflects narrowly wide
      • Visitors apply pressure but Palace hold firm
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Manchester City
      • City start second-half brightly as Guaita beats away Gundogan free-kick
      • Alvarez turns sharply and shoots over when well-placed
      • City increase the pressure but Palace defend set-pieces well
      • Visitors take the lead with quarter-of-an-hour remaining as Haaland converts penalty kick
      • Norwegian fires wide from one-on-one with Guaita moments later
      • Haaland heads over from close range as Palace commit bodies forward
      • Hosts apply surge of pressure but cannot find late equaliser
      • FT: Palace 0-1 Manchester City

      Erling Haaland's late penalty-kick saw Crystal Palace lose out to Manchester City despite a battling display at Selhurst Park.

      Heading into a period in which Palace were set to face the Premier League’s top two sides – plus Brighton & Hove Albion away – in the space of eight days, Patrick Vieira had called for his players to deliver a display against City of two ingredients: togetherness, and fearlessness.

      They provided both, but in the end, it sadly did not prove enough.

      With Luka Milivojevic starting in midfield in place of the suspended Cheick Doucouré, fear was never likely to be on the agenda, with the club captain and Jeffrey Schlupp returning to the starting XI as Palace’s two changes.

      Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola’s City side remained the Premier League's top scorers this season by some margin, and set about their task at Selhurst with plenty of early attacking intent.

      Indeed, Palace were grateful for the sharp reflexes of Vicente Guaita inside the opening few minutes, the Spaniard reacting quickly to beat away Rodri’s fierce volleyed effort following a half-cleared free-kick.

      Jack Grealish was next to come close for the visitors, jinking inside the Palace defence and firing a low shot wide of the near post; Guaita again, however, had it covered.

      With the visitors beginning to dominate possession, Palace were by no means passive offensively themselves, and could have gone ahead moments later when Nathaniel Clyne’s low ball into the box wouldn’t quite sit properly for Wilfried Zaha to connect from six yards.

      With Schlupp and Michael Olise tucking inside for extra protection, and all 10 outfield players covering plenty of grass, City were probing consistently, but finding it difficult to create clear chances.

      They should, however, have taken the lead after 26 minutes. With 27 goals in 25 Premier League appearances prior to the match, Erling Haaland seemed all-but-guaranteed to sweep home after being found six yards out by Nathan Aké, but the forward got his finish horribly wrong under pressure from Marc Guéhi.

      The remainder of the first-half saw the same pattern apply; City dominated possession, with Palace continuing to look dangerous on the counter. Zaha came closest for the home side when his curling effort deflected narrowly wide of the far post.

      When the players re-emerged after half-time, Palace once again showed their mettle against a high-flying team, their resilience and work-rate coming to the fore as they looked to deny the visitors any clear openings.

      Yet when City can bring on the likes of World Cup winner Julian Alvarez off the bench, that is always likely to be a tall order, with the Argentine shortly after spinning intelligently on the edge of the box – but smashing a rising effort well clear of the bar when he perhaps should have scored.

      No team have had a better defensive record from set-pieces in the Premier League this season than Palace, and that statistic was tested further in the second-half as City continued to deliver a barrage of crosses into the box.

      Joachim Andersen in particular made a number of headed clearances under pressure, and Guaita saved stinging drives from distance from Alvarez and Ilkay Gundogan.

      But as the game ticked into its final quarter-of-an-hour, City’s sustained attacks eventually led to the break-through; Olise was judged to have fouled Gundogan on the follow-through, and up stepped Haaland to send Guaita the wrong way from 12 yards and set the visitors on course for victory.

      Palace poured bodies forwards in search of an equaliser, giving Haaland two further clear chances – firing wide when one-on-one, before heading over from a central position – but the margin remained just one goal.

      Unfortunately, while second-half substitute Eze did see one shot deflect wide and Zaha's late pull-back narrowly evaded Edouard six yards from goal, Palace's one big moment in front of goal did not arrive - the home team frustrated once more, without reward for their showing of fight.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne (Ward 71), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Milivojevic (Ahamada, 61), Lokonga, Ayew (Eze 70), Olise, Schlupp (Edouard, 70), Zaha

      Subs: Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Richards , Riedewald, Mateta

      Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Dias, Stones (Walker 89), Aké, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva (De Byurne 79), Foden (Alvarez, 58), Grealish, Haaland

      Subs: Ortega (GK), Lewis, Phillips, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      John
      Stones(5)
      off
      Kyle
      Walker(2)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      85'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Grealish.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      84'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross.
      82'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      79'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Jack Grealish tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
      79'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Bernardo Silva(20)
      off
      Kevin
      De Bruyne(17)
      on
      78'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Erling
      Haaland(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      76'

      penalty won

      Penalty Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan draws a foul in the penalty area.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Michael Olise.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Aké(6)
      Nathan Aké (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Rúben Dias(3)
      Rúben Dias (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      58'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Phil
      Foden(47)
      off
      Julián
      Álvarez(19)
      on
      58'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      48'

      free kick won

      Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      35'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Stones.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      32'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Rodri is caught offside.
      30'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      30'

      free kick won

      Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nathan Aké.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Stones.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      13'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Aké.
      3'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Akanji.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      90'+3'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      30'
      substitution icon61'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon71'
      5
      James Tomkins
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon80'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon80'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon61'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      5
      John Stones
      DF
      substitution icon89'
      25
      Manuel Akanji
      DF
      6
      Nathan Aké
      DF
      65'
      3
      Rúben Dias
      DF
      59'
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      16
      Rodri
      MF
      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      MF
      47
      Phil Foden
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      10
      Jack Grealish
      MF
      9
      Erling Haaland
      S
      78'

      Substitutes

      2
      Kyle Walker
      substitution icon89'
      4
      Kalvin Phillips
      14
      Aymeric Laporte
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      substitution icon79'
      18
      Stefan Ortega
      19
      Julián Álvarez
      substitution icon58'
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      80
      Cole Palmer
      82
      Rico Lewis
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester City
      Possession
      32%
      68%
      Total shots
      4
      14
      Shots on target
      0
      4
      Corners
      2
      6
      Passes completed
      218
      538
      Free kicks
      17
      11
      Offsides
      3
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3646
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      60
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      4
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      BOU
      1-0
      LIV
      TOT
      3-1
      FOR
      LEI
      1-3
      CHE
      LEE
      2-2
      BHA
      EVE
      1-0
      BRE

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      90'+3'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      30'
      substitution icon61'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon71'
      5
      James Tomkins
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon80'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon80'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon61'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      5
      John Stones
      DF
      substitution icon89'
      25
      Manuel Akanji
      DF
      6
      Nathan Aké
      DF
      65'
      3
      Rúben Dias
      DF
      59'
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      16
      Rodri
      MF
      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      MF
      47
      Phil Foden
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      10
      Jack Grealish
      MF
      9
      Erling Haaland
      S
      78'

      Substitutes

      2
      Kyle Walker
      substitution icon89'
      4
      Kalvin Phillips
      14
      Aymeric Laporte
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      substitution icon79'
      18
      Stefan Ortega
      19
      Julián Álvarez
      substitution icon58'
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      80
      Cole Palmer
      82
      Rico Lewis
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester City
      Possession
      32%
      68%
      Total shots
      4
      14
      Shots on target
      0
      4
      Corners
      2
      6
      Passes completed
      218
      538
      Free kicks
      17
      11
      Offsides
      3
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3646
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Crosses
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      60
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      4
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      BOU
      1-0
      LIV
      TOT
      3-1
      FOR
      LEI
      1-3
      CHE
      LEE
      2-2
      BHA
      EVE
      1-0
      BRE
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Milivojevic and Schlupp come into starting XI for Eze and the suspended Doucouré
      • Rodri volley forces Guaita into an early save
      • Grealish checks inside but fires wide for the visitors
      • Zaha miscues inside box as both teams enjoy early chances in SE25
      • City dominate possession but Palace threaten on the counter
      • Haaland blazes clear chance over from six yards
      • Palace go direct as Zaha effort deflects narrowly wide
      • Visitors apply pressure but Palace hold firm
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Manchester City
      • City start second-half brightly as Guaita beats away Gundogan free-kick
      • Alvarez turns sharply and shoots over when well-placed
      • City increase the pressure but Palace defend set-pieces well
      • Visitors take the lead with quarter-of-an-hour remaining as Haaland converts penalty kick
      • Norwegian fires wide from one-on-one with Guaita moments later
      • Haaland heads over from close range as Palace commit bodies forward
      • Hosts apply surge of pressure but cannot find late equaliser
      • FT: Palace 0-1 Manchester City

      Erling Haaland's late penalty-kick saw Crystal Palace lose out to Manchester City despite a battling display at Selhurst Park.

      Heading into a period in which Palace were set to face the Premier League’s top two sides – plus Brighton & Hove Albion away – in the space of eight days, Patrick Vieira had called for his players to deliver a display against City of two ingredients: togetherness, and fearlessness.

      They provided both, but in the end, it sadly did not prove enough.

      With Luka Milivojevic starting in midfield in place of the suspended Cheick Doucouré, fear was never likely to be on the agenda, with the club captain and Jeffrey Schlupp returning to the starting XI as Palace’s two changes.

      Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola’s City side remained the Premier League's top scorers this season by some margin, and set about their task at Selhurst with plenty of early attacking intent.

      Indeed, Palace were grateful for the sharp reflexes of Vicente Guaita inside the opening few minutes, the Spaniard reacting quickly to beat away Rodri’s fierce volleyed effort following a half-cleared free-kick.

      Jack Grealish was next to come close for the visitors, jinking inside the Palace defence and firing a low shot wide of the near post; Guaita again, however, had it covered.

      With the visitors beginning to dominate possession, Palace were by no means passive offensively themselves, and could have gone ahead moments later when Nathaniel Clyne’s low ball into the box wouldn’t quite sit properly for Wilfried Zaha to connect from six yards.

      With Schlupp and Michael Olise tucking inside for extra protection, and all 10 outfield players covering plenty of grass, City were probing consistently, but finding it difficult to create clear chances.

      They should, however, have taken the lead after 26 minutes. With 27 goals in 25 Premier League appearances prior to the match, Erling Haaland seemed all-but-guaranteed to sweep home after being found six yards out by Nathan Aké, but the forward got his finish horribly wrong under pressure from Marc Guéhi.

      The remainder of the first-half saw the same pattern apply; City dominated possession, with Palace continuing to look dangerous on the counter. Zaha came closest for the home side when his curling effort deflected narrowly wide of the far post.

      When the players re-emerged after half-time, Palace once again showed their mettle against a high-flying team, their resilience and work-rate coming to the fore as they looked to deny the visitors any clear openings.

      Yet when City can bring on the likes of World Cup winner Julian Alvarez off the bench, that is always likely to be a tall order, with the Argentine shortly after spinning intelligently on the edge of the box – but smashing a rising effort well clear of the bar when he perhaps should have scored.

      No team have had a better defensive record from set-pieces in the Premier League this season than Palace, and that statistic was tested further in the second-half as City continued to deliver a barrage of crosses into the box.

      Joachim Andersen in particular made a number of headed clearances under pressure, and Guaita saved stinging drives from distance from Alvarez and Ilkay Gundogan.

      But as the game ticked into its final quarter-of-an-hour, City’s sustained attacks eventually led to the break-through; Olise was judged to have fouled Gundogan on the follow-through, and up stepped Haaland to send Guaita the wrong way from 12 yards and set the visitors on course for victory.

      Palace poured bodies forwards in search of an equaliser, giving Haaland two further clear chances – firing wide when one-on-one, before heading over from a central position – but the margin remained just one goal.

      Unfortunately, while second-half substitute Eze did see one shot deflect wide and Zaha's late pull-back narrowly evaded Edouard six yards from goal, Palace's one big moment in front of goal did not arrive - the home team frustrated once more, without reward for their showing of fight.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne (Ward 71), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Milivojevic (Ahamada, 61), Lokonga, Ayew (Eze 70), Olise, Schlupp (Edouard, 70), Zaha

      Subs: Whitworth (GK), Tomkins, Richards , Riedewald, Mateta

      Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Dias, Stones (Walker 89), Aké, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva (De Byurne 79), Foden (Alvarez, 58), Grealish, Haaland

      Subs: Ortega (GK), Lewis, Phillips, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      John
      Stones(5)
      off
      Kyle
      Walker(2)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      85'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Grealish.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naouirou Ahamada.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      84'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross.
      82'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      79'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Jack Grealish tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
      79'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Bernardo Silva(20)
      off
      Kevin
      De Bruyne(17)
      on
      78'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Erling
      Haaland(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      76'

      penalty won

      Penalty Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan draws a foul in the penalty area.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Michael Olise.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Aké(6)
      Nathan Aké (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      65'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      59'

      Yellow Card

      Rúben Dias(3)
      Rúben Dias (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      59'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
      58'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Phil
      Foden(47)
      off
      Julián
      Álvarez(19)
      on
      58'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      48'

      free kick won

      Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      35'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Stones.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      32'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Rodri is caught offside.
      30'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      30'

      free kick won

      Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nathan Aké.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Stones.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      13'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Aké.
      3'

      free kick won

      Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Akanji.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.