      Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

      Palace 0 Arsenal 1

      Palace0
      Arsenal1
      Ødegaard54'
      Mon 21 Aug 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      0112
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace unchanged from opening-day win at Sheffield United
      • Light show and huge Selhurst welcome precedes pre-match tributes
      • Martinelli effort blocked as Arsenal start brightly
      • Palace match visitors as Eze tests Ramsdale from range
      • Doucouré rocket flies high and wide
      • Nketiah hits the post with prodded finish
      • Ayew breakaway halted by Saliba before Nketiah chips over
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Arsenal
      • Nketiah wins early second-half penalty which Ødegaard converts
      • Ayew lashes wide as Palace mount immediate response
      • Arsenal dial up the pressure but Palace hold firm
      • Tomiyasu sent off for visitors for two quickfire yellows
      • Eze has penalty appeal turned down
      • Edouard heads wide late on
      • FT: Palace 0-1 Arsenal

      Roy Hodgson kept faith with the same side which performed so impressively in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane the previous week, an unchanged starting XI giving Jeffrey Schlupp his 200th appearance in Palace colours.

      New club captain Joel Ward had said in the build-up to the game that he knew exactly what the Selhurst Park faithful could “create” – and on the occasion of Palace’s first home game of 2023/24, it was something quite spectacular.

      Electrifying light shows, bright displays and a wall of noise greeted the players’ entrance to the Selhurst turf – a welcome return home from the red and blue army.

      This was followed by an immaculately-observed minute’s applause for those who sadly could not be there to witness it: former manager Trevor Francis, who passed away recently aged 69, and former Millwall chairman and owner John Berylson, who died in July at 70.

      Once the match kicked off, the roars returned from the Selhurst Park faithful, 85 days since their last taste of Premier League football in SE25.

      Having mounted an impressive campaign last year, however, it was the visitors who started with the greater intent, Gabriel Martinelli’s dancing feet requiring sharp defending from Ward to close down a shooting opportunity inside the opening minute.

      But buoyed by their tremendous support, Palace more than matched their opponents for intensity, Ebere Eze testing Aaron Ramsdale’s reflexes from range with a rising effort from 30 yards which – unfortunately – ended up at a comfortable enough height for the sprawling ‘keeper.

      Cheick Doucouré was the next Palace midfielder to try his luck from range, but his instinctive swivel and strike – albeit powerful – was always drifting away from goal.

      A fast start settled into a more consistent pace as the first-half wore on, but there was the occasional reminder of Arsenal’s offensive quality, with Eddie Nketiah escaping the attentions of the Palace backline to prod – on the stretch, and under pressure from a recovering Joachim Andersen – against the base of the post.

      The to-and-fro continued, Jordan Ayew’s persistence up front seeing him nick the ball and almost run clear – only to be denied on the slide by William Saliba – before Nketiah, played through by Declan Rice, floated an effort onto the top of Sam Johnstone’s netting.

      Palace were more than deserving of parity at the halfway mark, but Arsenal emerged from the tunnel with a noticeable step up in intensity, winning a series of set-pieces.

      It was from a deep free-kick they forced their breakthrough, some quick-thinking from Saka playing Nketiah through. His feet clipped by the covering Johnstone, up stepped Ødegaard to convert the subsequent penalty kick – awarded following a VAR review.

      It did not take the Eagles long to mount a response, some sharp play around the visitors’ box ending in Ayew lashing a rising drive into the side-netting from a tight angle.

      Having made the breakthrough, Arsenal turned up the pressure on the Palace goalmouth, calling on Johnstone to be in good form with his high claims and punches – Kai Havertz coming closest with an ambitious dipping volley.

      But the momentum quickly reversed midway through the second half as a pair of ill-judged decisions – the first for time-wasting from a throw-in, the latter for holding back Ayew – saw the visitors go down to ten men with a quarter of the game remaining.

      Sadly, despite applying waves of pressure, shooting opportunities proved few and far between, although Ebere Eze had good cause to claim for a penalty after dancing between Declan Rice and Thomas Partey. This time, however, VAR refuted the call.

      Their clearest chance fell to Odsonne Edouard but the Frenchman, twisting his body to meet Tyrick Mitchell’s fiercely-struck flat cross, could not adjust quickly enough to guide his header on target.

      There was still time for one lofted ball – via the heads of late substitute Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Doucouré – to fall sweetly for Mitchell to strike but, amidst a sea of bodies, his strike seared over the bar as Arsenal saw out the waves of pressure.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward (Rak-Sakyi, 83), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp (Ahamada, 74), Edouard

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon

      Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Havertz (Gabriel, 70), Ødegaard (Kiwior, 90), Saka (Zinchenko, 90) Martinelli, Nketiah (Jorginho, 78)

      Subs: Raya (GK), Smith Rowe, Nelson, Vieira, Trossard

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a headed pass.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Havertz(29)
      Kai Havertz (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is caught offside.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      89'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Martin
      Ødegaard(8)
      off
      Oleksandr
      Zinchenko(35)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Bukayo
      Saka(7)
      off
      Jakub
      Kiwior(15)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Eddie
      Nketiah(14)
      off
      Jorginho(20)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      70'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Gabriel Martinelli(11)
      off
      Gabriel Magalhães(6)
      on
      69'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
      61'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Tomiyasu(18)
      Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
      58'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      57'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      54'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Martin
      Ødegaard(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      51'

      penalty won

      Penalty Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah draws a foul in the penalty area.
      51'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 0.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Partey with a cross.
      43'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
      40'

      free kick won

      Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      38'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
      38'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Declan Rice with a through ball.
      35'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      34'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Declan Rice (Arsenal).
      33'

      free kick won

      Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka tries a through ball, but Martin Ødegaard is caught offside.
      31'

      free kick won

      Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      post

      Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a set piece situation.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Kai Havertz (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      22'

      free kick won

      Declan Rice (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      15'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
      13'

      free kick won

      Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon83'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      90'+1'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      27'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon74'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon83'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Aaron Ramsdale
      GK
      2
      William Saliba
      DF
      4
      Ben White
      DF
      5
      Thomas Partey
      DF
      18
      Takehiro Tomiyasu
      DF
      60'
      29
      Kai Havertz
      MF
      90'+4'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      8
      Martin Ødegaard
      MF
      54'
      substitution icon89'
      14
      Eddie Nketiah
      S
      substitution icon79'
      7
      Bukayo Saka
      S
      substitution icon89'
      11
      Gabriel Martinelli
      S
      substitution icon70'

      Substitutes

      6
      Gabriel Magalhães
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Emile Smith Rowe
      15
      Jakub Kiwior
      substitution icon89'
      19
      Leandro Trossard
      20
      Jorginho
      substitution icon79'
      21
      Fábio Vieira
      22
      David Raya
      24
      Reiss Nelson
      35
      Oleksandr Zinchenko
      substitution icon89'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      47%
      53%
      Total shots
      14
      14
      Shots on target
      2
      3
      Corners
      1
      8
      Passes completed
      370
      422
      Free kicks
      10
      13
      Offsides
      0
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6671
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      5
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Touches
      85
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell

      0112
