Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Palace 0 Forest 0
- Hughes highlights performance ‘a lot of people won’t see’
- Rak-Sakyi named your Man of the Match versus Forest
- Rak-Sakyi: I had to be ready for my time
- 100:05The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest | PalaceTV+
- 11:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest | PalaceTV+
- 02:28Match Action: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest
Latest videosView all videos
- 100:05The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest | PalaceTV+
- 11:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest | PalaceTV+
- 02:28Match Action: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest
- 04:56
- 02:43Marc Guehi's honest assessment of a point at home02:43Marc Guehi's honest assessment of a point at homeInterviews
- 02:31
- 99:56The Full 90: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 07:31Extended Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 02:30Oliver Glasner speaks to Palace TV after draw at Forest02:30Oliver Glasner speaks to Palace TV after draw at ForestInterviews
- 09:30Post-match Press Conference: Nottingham Forest (a)09:30Post-match Press Conference: Nottingham Forest (a)Press Conferences
- 02:21Match Action: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace02:21Match Action: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:25Adam Wharton thoughts on an away point in Nottingham02:25Adam Wharton thoughts on an away point in NottinghamInterviews
Match Summary
SUMMARY:
- Hodgson makes three changes, with Edouard returning to the starting XI.
- Gibbs-White strikes the inside of the post with a wonderful cushioned volley.
- Ayew volleys over after being picked out by Andersen.
- Centre-back Murillo’s mazy dribble creates space, but he fires straight at Johnsone.
- HT: Palace 0-0 Forest
- Mateta flashes an effort narrowly wide after an excellent Palace move.
- Ayew heads wide after being picked out by Mitchell at the near-post.
- Andersen blocks Montiel’s Di Canio-style volley from the edge of the area.
- FT: Palace 0-0 Forest
The visitors created the first chances in a quiet opening period, with Joachim Andersen stepping in superbly to deny Chris Wood a chance to head at goal from eight yards out, before Sam Johnstone got down comfortably to parry Harry Toffolo’s driven effort from distance.
Morgan Gibbs-White came close to scoring one of the goals of the season meeting a 60 yard diagonal pass and cushioning a volley over Johnstone and off the inside of the post.
Palace’s growing injury concerns took another blow as Jeff Schlupp was brought off halfway through the opening period, replaced by Academy product Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
The Eagles had chances of their own, and Jordan Ayew volleyed skywards from Andersen’s excellent outswinging delivery.
Rak-Sakyi showed plenty of attacking endeavour and creativity, getting the crowd to their feet after leaving Harry Toffolo sprawled on the turf; moments later his goal-bound volley was blocked in the area.
The opener almost came from the unlikeliest of sources just before half-time, as centre-back Murillo danced through several Palace defenders and into the penalty-area, denied by an important Johnstone save.
Palace should have been ahead shortly after half-time, creating their best opportunity of the game. It started with some superb work on the left-hand side by Tyrick Mitchell, cutting inside and finding Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman checked back and picked out Jean-Philippe Mateta on the edge of the area, who tried to wrap his foot around the ball but fired narrowly wide – the Holmesdale thought it was in.
At the other end, Andersen blocked critically from Gonzalo Montiel’s inventive Paolo Di Canio-style volley from the edge of the box.
Defensively, Palace withstood late Forest pressure to earn a third consecutive Premier League clean sheet, but they could not make the breakthrough at the other end and the points were shared.
Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Riedewald (Richards, 75), Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi, 26), Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.
Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ola-Adebomi, Raymond.
Nottingham Forest: Turner (GK), Mangala (Kouyaté, 83), Sangare (Yates, 76), Gibbs-White, Wood (Origi, 76), Hudson-Odoi (Elanga, 66), Toffolo, Dominguez, Aurier (Montiel, HT), Boly, Murillo.
Subs: Vlachodimos (GK), Worrall, Williams, Santos.
Match Blog
Full-Time
free kick won
end delay
start delay
corner
offside
attempt saved
free kick won
corner
attempt blocked
corner
miss
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
end delay
Substitution
start delay
miss
corner
free kick won
corner
attempt blocked
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
end delay
start delay
attempt saved
miss
free kick won
attempt saved
free kick won
attempt blocked
free kick won
Substitution
miss
miss
corner
attempt blocked
free kick won
free kick won
miss
attempt blocked
corner
free kick won
free kick won
Substitution
First-Half Ends
attempt saved
attempt saved
free kick won
attempt blocked
corner
free kick won
miss
free kick won
miss
free kick won
Substitution
end delay
start delay
miss
post
attempt saved
offside
miss
attempt saved
corner
free kick won
free kick won
corner
free kick won
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
- Hughes highlights performance ‘a lot of people won’t see’
- Rak-Sakyi named your Man of the Match versus Forest
- Rak-Sakyi: I had to be ready for my time
- 100:05The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest | PalaceTV+
- 11:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest | PalaceTV+
- 02:28Match Action: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest
Latest videosView all videos
- 100:05The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest | PalaceTV+
- 11:33Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest | PalaceTV+
- 02:28Match Action: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest
- 04:56
- 02:43Marc Guehi's honest assessment of a point at home02:43Marc Guehi's honest assessment of a point at homeInterviews
- 02:31
- 99:56The Full 90: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 07:31Extended Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 02:30Oliver Glasner speaks to Palace TV after draw at Forest02:30Oliver Glasner speaks to Palace TV after draw at ForestInterviews
- 09:30Post-match Press Conference: Nottingham Forest (a)09:30Post-match Press Conference: Nottingham Forest (a)Press Conferences
- 02:21Match Action: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace02:21Match Action: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:25Adam Wharton thoughts on an away point in Nottingham02:25Adam Wharton thoughts on an away point in NottinghamInterviews
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
Match Summary
SUMMARY:
- Hodgson makes three changes, with Edouard returning to the starting XI.
- Gibbs-White strikes the inside of the post with a wonderful cushioned volley.
- Ayew volleys over after being picked out by Andersen.
- Centre-back Murillo’s mazy dribble creates space, but he fires straight at Johnsone.
- HT: Palace 0-0 Forest
- Mateta flashes an effort narrowly wide after an excellent Palace move.
- Ayew heads wide after being picked out by Mitchell at the near-post.
- Andersen blocks Montiel’s Di Canio-style volley from the edge of the area.
- FT: Palace 0-0 Forest
The visitors created the first chances in a quiet opening period, with Joachim Andersen stepping in superbly to deny Chris Wood a chance to head at goal from eight yards out, before Sam Johnstone got down comfortably to parry Harry Toffolo’s driven effort from distance.
Morgan Gibbs-White came close to scoring one of the goals of the season meeting a 60 yard diagonal pass and cushioning a volley over Johnstone and off the inside of the post.
Palace’s growing injury concerns took another blow as Jeff Schlupp was brought off halfway through the opening period, replaced by Academy product Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
The Eagles had chances of their own, and Jordan Ayew volleyed skywards from Andersen’s excellent outswinging delivery.
Rak-Sakyi showed plenty of attacking endeavour and creativity, getting the crowd to their feet after leaving Harry Toffolo sprawled on the turf; moments later his goal-bound volley was blocked in the area.
The opener almost came from the unlikeliest of sources just before half-time, as centre-back Murillo danced through several Palace defenders and into the penalty-area, denied by an important Johnstone save.
Palace should have been ahead shortly after half-time, creating their best opportunity of the game. It started with some superb work on the left-hand side by Tyrick Mitchell, cutting inside and finding Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman checked back and picked out Jean-Philippe Mateta on the edge of the area, who tried to wrap his foot around the ball but fired narrowly wide – the Holmesdale thought it was in.
At the other end, Andersen blocked critically from Gonzalo Montiel’s inventive Paolo Di Canio-style volley from the edge of the box.
Defensively, Palace withstood late Forest pressure to earn a third consecutive Premier League clean sheet, but they could not make the breakthrough at the other end and the points were shared.
Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Riedewald (Richards, 75), Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi, 26), Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.
Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ola-Adebomi, Raymond.
Nottingham Forest: Turner (GK), Mangala (Kouyaté, 83), Sangare (Yates, 76), Gibbs-White, Wood (Origi, 76), Hudson-Odoi (Elanga, 66), Toffolo, Dominguez, Aurier (Montiel, HT), Boly, Murillo.
Subs: Vlachodimos (GK), Worrall, Williams, Santos.