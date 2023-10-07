Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

      Palace 0 Forest 0

      Palace0
      Forest0
      Sat 07 Oct 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY:

      • Hodgson makes three changes, with Edouard returning to the starting XI.
      • Gibbs-White strikes the inside of the post with a wonderful cushioned volley.
      • Ayew volleys over after being picked out by Andersen.
      • Centre-back Murillo’s mazy dribble creates space, but he fires straight at Johnsone.
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Forest
      • Mateta flashes an effort narrowly wide after an excellent Palace move.
      • Ayew heads wide after being picked out by Mitchell at the near-post.
      • Andersen blocks Montiel’s Di Canio-style volley from the edge of the area.
      • FT: Palace 0-0 Forest

      The visitors created the first chances in a quiet opening period, with Joachim Andersen stepping in superbly to deny Chris Wood a chance to head at goal from eight yards out, before Sam Johnstone got down comfortably to parry Harry Toffolo’s driven effort from distance.

      Morgan Gibbs-White came close to scoring one of the goals of the season meeting a 60 yard diagonal pass and cushioning a volley over Johnstone and off the inside of the post.

      Palace’s growing injury concerns took another blow as Jeff Schlupp was brought off halfway through the opening period, replaced by Academy product Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

      The Eagles had chances of their own, and Jordan Ayew volleyed skywards from Andersen’s excellent outswinging delivery.

      Rak-Sakyi showed plenty of attacking endeavour and creativity, getting the crowd to their feet after leaving Harry Toffolo sprawled on the turf; moments later his goal-bound volley was blocked in the area.

      The opener almost came from the unlikeliest of sources just before half-time, as centre-back Murillo danced through several Palace defenders and into the penalty-area, denied by an important Johnstone save.

      Palace should have been ahead shortly after half-time, creating their best opportunity of the game. It started with some superb work on the left-hand side by Tyrick Mitchell, cutting inside and finding Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman checked back and picked out Jean-Philippe Mateta on the edge of the area, who tried to wrap his foot around the ball but fired narrowly wide – the Holmesdale thought it was in.

      At the other end, Andersen blocked critically from Gonzalo Montiel’s inventive Paolo Di Canio-style volley from the edge of the box.

      Defensively, Palace withstood late Forest pressure to earn a third consecutive Premier League clean sheet, but they could not make the breakthrough at the other end and the points were shared.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Riedewald (Richards, 75), Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi, 26), Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ola-Adebomi, Raymond.

      Nottingham Forest: Turner (GK), Mangala (Kouyaté, 83), Sangare (Yates, 76), Gibbs-White, Wood (Origi, 76), Hudson-Odoi (Elanga, 66), Toffolo, Dominguez, Aurier (Montiel, HT), Boly, Murillo.

      Subs: Vlachodimos (GK), Worrall, Williams, Santos.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'+1'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Willy-Arnaud Boly (Nottingham Forest).
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Nicolás Domínguez tries a through ball, but Anthony Elanga is caught offside.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
      88'

      free kick won

      Divock Origi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Yates(22)
      Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      83'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Orel
      Mangala(5)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      82'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest).
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy-Arnaud Boly.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      76'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Chris
      Wood(11)
      off
      Divock
      Origi(27)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Ibrahim
      Sangaré(6)
      off
      Ryan
      Yates(22)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      75'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      74'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace).
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      70'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      68'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      66'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Callum
      Hudson-Odoi(14)
      off
      Anthony
      Elanga(21)
      on
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Willy-Arnaud Boly (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross following a corner.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Toffolo.
      60'

      free kick won

      Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willy-Arnaud Boly (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      51'

      free kick won

      Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Sèrge
      Aurier(24)
      off
      Gonzalo
      Montiel(29)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Murillo (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Murillo (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nicolás Domínguez.
      36'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a cross.
      32'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Wood with a headed pass.
      27'

      free kick won

      Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      26'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      24'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
      21'

      post

      Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Murillo.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Murillo.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ibrahim Sangaré tries a through ball, but Callum Hudson-Odoi is caught offside.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Orel Mangala.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      14'

      free kick won

      Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy-Arnaud Boly.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon26'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Rob Holding
      5
      James Tomkins
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon75'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon26'
      52
      David Ozoh
      53
      Ademola Ola-Adebomi
      60
      Jadan Raymond

      Starting lineup

      1
      Matt Turner
      GK
      24
      Sèrge Aurier
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      30
      Willy-Arnaud Boly
      DF
      40
      Murillo
      DF
      15
      Harry Toffolo
      DF
      6
      Ibrahim Sangaré
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      16
      Nicolás Domínguez
      MF
      5
      Orel Mangala
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      14
      Callum Hudson-Odoi
      S
      substitution icon66'
      10
      Morgan Gibbs-White
      S
      11
      Chris Wood
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      4
      Joe Worrall
      7
      Neco Williams
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon83'
      12
      Andrey Santos
      21
      Anthony Elanga
      substitution icon66'
      22
      Ryan Yates
      substitution icon76'
      84'
      23
      Odysseas Vlachodimos
      27
      Divock Origi
      substitution icon76'
      29
      Gonzalo Montiel
      substitution icon45'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Nottingham Forest
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      8
      16
      Shots on target
      2
      5
      Corners
      3
      7
      Passes completed
      463
      421
      Free kicks
      12
      7
      Offsides
      0
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      101104
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Crosses
      3
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo Riedewald
      Touches
      126
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
      LUT
      0-1
      TOT
      MUN
      2-1
      BRE
      FUL
      3-1
      SHU
      EVE
      3-0
      BOU
      BUR
      1-4
      CHE

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.