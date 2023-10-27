Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

      Palace 1 Spurs 2

      Palace1
      Ayew90'+4'
      Spurs2
      Ward53' (OG)
      Son Heung-Min66'
      Fri 27 Oct 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • One change for Palace as Schlupp returns from injury
      • Ayew stings Vicario’s palms from Hughes lay-off
      • Maddison half-volleys over from Richarlison header
      • Tight first-half but Palace threaten with succession of crosses
      • Eagles finish the period with a number of corners as Doucouré and Ward efforts blocked
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Tottenham
      • Maddison cross ricochets in off Ward from close range
      • Guéhi nods corner wide as Palace seek immediate response
      • Johnson tees up Son to double the visitors’ lead
      • Clyne makes 200th senior Palace appearance off the bench
      • França comes on late on for home Palace debut
      • Ayew scores superb half-volley deep into injury time to give hope
      • França steers over on the stretch in the dying seconds
      • FT: Palace 1-2 Tottenham

      The Eagles gave as good as they got in a finely-poised first-half, but fell away early in the second after a Joel Ward own-goal and a Heung-Min Son strike saw the visitors seemingly on course for a comfortable conclusion to a keenly-fought London derby.

      But Ayew’s brilliant strike in the fourth minute of injury-time set up a frantic finale at Selhurst Park, the collective voice of a fervent Palace support almost sucking the ball in for an equaliser – but Matheus França, on his home debut, could not apply a last-gasp finishing touch.

      Manager Roy Hodgson had demanded collective improvement from his side following last week’s heavy defeat at Newcastle United.

      That certainly proved the case in a tight first-half which Palace, buoyed by a typically thunderous backing under the Selhurst lights on a Friday night – and a spectacular light show beforehand – arguably shaded.

      Clear chances were few and far between but, with Jeffrey Schlupp returning from injury and Will Hughes pressing high in a supporting role behind Odsonne Edouard, the league-leading visitors were denied time and space on the ball.

      And despite their comparatively low possession figures, Palace were the more threatening team with the ball, Ayew having the first shot on target of the match in the opening exchanges as his rasping drive from the edge of the box – from a Hughes lay-off – stung the palms of Guglielmo Vicario.

      Tottenham’s opportunities were well-restricted and the closest they came in the opening period was when James Maddison – admittedly impressive in the season’s opening months – fired a half-volley over from inside the box whilst being charged down by Joachim Andersen.

      The aerial route was proving Palace’s most productive amidst a congested midfield, and Andersen and Marc Guéhi’s impressive range of long passes almost unlocked the visiting defence on more than one occasion.

      Indeed, one such pass forwards from Andersen to Ayew teed up a succession of Palace corners – four, in fact – to close out the half, from which the likes of Ward and Cheick Doucouré both had efforts blocked from the edge of the box.

      Having had all the shots on target in the first-half, Palace were good value for parity – if not more – heading into the interval, but a quick start to the second period saw the visitors take the lead.

      An overlapping run from Pape Matar Sarr granted the midfielder the space to fire in a cross which landed on the boot of Maddison, and his first-time volley across goal was deflected in by the unfortunate Ward, who had no time to adjust his feet.

      The Eagles almost hit back immediately when another Hughes corner picked out Guéhi six yards from goal, but with a defender jumping in front of him, the No. 6 was unsighted and glanced wide.

      For all of Palace’s good work in the first-half, the match got away from them with a quarter of the game remaining, a slick passing move down Tottenham’s left flank seeing substitute Brennan Johnson tee up Son six yards out; the forward made no mistake with his finish.

      The second goal appeared to take the wind out of Palace’s sails, but there was still time for two landmark appearances from the bench.

      Minutes after Nathaniel Clyne came on for his 200th senior Palace appearance – a replacement for the injured Tyrick Mitchell – 19-year-old Matheus França made a Selhurst Park bow as he appeared for the closing 10 regulation minutes.

      Then, deep into injury-time, lift-off and chaos.

      Just as the clock appeared set to run down, a diagonal ball in from Andersen picked out Ayew and the Ghanaian – with seemingly little on – sliced an outrageous half-volley with the outside of his boot, sailing high into Vicario’s corner.

      That set up a frantic finale which saw Johnstone rush forwards for a França corner and Vicario flap at the delivery – but it agonisingly sailed beyond every red and blue shirt.

      One final opportunity followed as Naouirou Ahamada stabbed a loose ball forward, Jean-Philippe Mateta flicked on and it bounced, awkwardly, for França to shoot on the stretch, but on his less-favoured left foot, the teenager's effort agonisingly cleared the bar.

      A much-improved display by Palace for whom, against in-form opposition, the fine margins simply did not fall.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell (Clyne, 70), Doucouré, Lerma (França, 79), Hughes (Ahamada, 70), Ayew, Edouard (Mateta, 79), Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi, 60)

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Richards, Rïedewald

      Tottenham: Vicario (GK), Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies (Royal, 45), Sarr, Bissouma (Højbjerg, 64), Kulusevski (Gil, 90), Maddison (Bentancur, 90), Richarlison (Johnson, 64), Son

      Subs: Forster (GK), Dier, Lo Celso, Skipp

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
      90'+12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matheus França (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a headed pass.
      90'+11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Sam Johnstone tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
      90'+11'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Guglielmo Vicario tries a through ball, but Bryan Gil is caught offside.
      90'+10'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+10'

      free kick won

      Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+9'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(22)
      Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+9'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+9'

      free kick won

      Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pedro Porro.
      90'+4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
      90'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Dejan
      Kulusevski(21)
      off
      Rodrigo
      Bentancur(30)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      James
      Maddison(10)
      off
      Bryan
      Gil(11)
      on
      89'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus França.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brennan Johnson.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Micky van de Ven.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      79'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      off
      Matheus França
      Matheus França(11)
      on
      78'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
      70'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      69'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      67'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      66'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dejan Kulusevski tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
      64'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Richarlison(9)
      off
      Brennan
      Johnson(22)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Yves
      Bissouma(8)
      off
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(5)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      55'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward
      Own Goal by Joel Ward, Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
      51'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      50'

      free kick won

      Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
      49'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Ben
      Davies(33)
      off
      Emerson Royal(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dejan Kulusevski.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré with a headed pass.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Richarlison.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a cross.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Richarlison.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pedro Porro.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Micky van de Ven.
      34'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      32'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur).
      32'

      free kick won

      Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
      28'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Richarlison with a headed pass.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      14'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      6'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      53'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      90'+9'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      90'+4'
      90'+10'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      4
      Rob Holding
      11
      Matheus França
      substitution icon79'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon79'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon70'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon70'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon60'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Guglielmo Vicario
      GK
      37
      Micky van de Ven
      DF
      17
      Cristian Romero
      DF
      33
      Ben Davies
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Pedro Porro
      DF
      9
      Richarlison
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      29
      Pape Matar Sarr
      MF
      21
      Dejan Kulusevski
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      8
      Yves Bissouma
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      S
      66'

      Substitutes

      4
      Oliver Skipp
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      substitution icon64'
      11
      Bryan Gil
      substitution icon89'
      12
      Emerson Royal
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Eric Dier
      18
      Giovani Lo Celso
      20
      Fraser Forster
      22
      Brennan Johnson
      substitution icon64'
      90'+9'
      30
      Rodrigo Bentancur
      substitution icon90'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      24%
      76%
      Total shots
      13
      10
      Shots on target
      3
      1
      Corners
      11
      2
      Passes completed
      148
      669
      Free kicks
      11
      18
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2233
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      7
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Touches
      49
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      7
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      53'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      90'+9'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon60'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      90'+4'
      90'+10'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      4
      Rob Holding
      11
      Matheus França
      substitution icon79'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon79'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      substitution icon70'
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon70'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon60'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Guglielmo Vicario
      GK
      37
      Micky van de Ven
      DF
      17
      Cristian Romero
      DF
      33
      Ben Davies
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Pedro Porro
      DF
      9
      Richarlison
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      29
      Pape Matar Sarr
      MF
      21
      Dejan Kulusevski
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      8
      Yves Bissouma
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      S
      66'

      Substitutes

      4
      Oliver Skipp
      5
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      substitution icon64'
      11
      Bryan Gil
      substitution icon89'
      12
      Emerson Royal
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Eric Dier
      18
      Giovani Lo Celso
      20
      Fraser Forster
      22
      Brennan Johnson
      substitution icon64'
      90'+9'
      30
      Rodrigo Bentancur
      substitution icon90'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      24%
      76%
      Total shots
      13
      10
      Shots on target
      3
      1
      Corners
      11
      2
      Passes completed
      148
      669
      Free kicks
      11
      18
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2233
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      7
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Touches
      49
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      7
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • One change for Palace as Schlupp returns from injury
      • Ayew stings Vicario’s palms from Hughes lay-off
      • Maddison half-volleys over from Richarlison header
      • Tight first-half but Palace threaten with succession of crosses
      • Eagles finish the period with a number of corners as Doucouré and Ward efforts blocked
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Tottenham
      • Maddison cross ricochets in off Ward from close range
      • Guéhi nods corner wide as Palace seek immediate response
      • Johnson tees up Son to double the visitors’ lead
      • Clyne makes 200th senior Palace appearance off the bench
      • França comes on late on for home Palace debut
      • Ayew scores superb half-volley deep into injury time to give hope
      • França steers over on the stretch in the dying seconds
      • FT: Palace 1-2 Tottenham

      The Eagles gave as good as they got in a finely-poised first-half, but fell away early in the second after a Joel Ward own-goal and a Heung-Min Son strike saw the visitors seemingly on course for a comfortable conclusion to a keenly-fought London derby.

      But Ayew’s brilliant strike in the fourth minute of injury-time set up a frantic finale at Selhurst Park, the collective voice of a fervent Palace support almost sucking the ball in for an equaliser – but Matheus França, on his home debut, could not apply a last-gasp finishing touch.

      Manager Roy Hodgson had demanded collective improvement from his side following last week’s heavy defeat at Newcastle United.

      That certainly proved the case in a tight first-half which Palace, buoyed by a typically thunderous backing under the Selhurst lights on a Friday night – and a spectacular light show beforehand – arguably shaded.

      Clear chances were few and far between but, with Jeffrey Schlupp returning from injury and Will Hughes pressing high in a supporting role behind Odsonne Edouard, the league-leading visitors were denied time and space on the ball.

      And despite their comparatively low possession figures, Palace were the more threatening team with the ball, Ayew having the first shot on target of the match in the opening exchanges as his rasping drive from the edge of the box – from a Hughes lay-off – stung the palms of Guglielmo Vicario.

      Tottenham’s opportunities were well-restricted and the closest they came in the opening period was when James Maddison – admittedly impressive in the season’s opening months – fired a half-volley over from inside the box whilst being charged down by Joachim Andersen.

      The aerial route was proving Palace’s most productive amidst a congested midfield, and Andersen and Marc Guéhi’s impressive range of long passes almost unlocked the visiting defence on more than one occasion.

      Indeed, one such pass forwards from Andersen to Ayew teed up a succession of Palace corners – four, in fact – to close out the half, from which the likes of Ward and Cheick Doucouré both had efforts blocked from the edge of the box.

      Having had all the shots on target in the first-half, Palace were good value for parity – if not more – heading into the interval, but a quick start to the second period saw the visitors take the lead.

      An overlapping run from Pape Matar Sarr granted the midfielder the space to fire in a cross which landed on the boot of Maddison, and his first-time volley across goal was deflected in by the unfortunate Ward, who had no time to adjust his feet.

      The Eagles almost hit back immediately when another Hughes corner picked out Guéhi six yards from goal, but with a defender jumping in front of him, the No. 6 was unsighted and glanced wide.

      For all of Palace’s good work in the first-half, the match got away from them with a quarter of the game remaining, a slick passing move down Tottenham’s left flank seeing substitute Brennan Johnson tee up Son six yards out; the forward made no mistake with his finish.

      The second goal appeared to take the wind out of Palace’s sails, but there was still time for two landmark appearances from the bench.

      Minutes after Nathaniel Clyne came on for his 200th senior Palace appearance – a replacement for the injured Tyrick Mitchell – 19-year-old Matheus França made a Selhurst Park bow as he appeared for the closing 10 regulation minutes.

      Then, deep into injury-time, lift-off and chaos.

      Just as the clock appeared set to run down, a diagonal ball in from Andersen picked out Ayew and the Ghanaian – with seemingly little on – sliced an outrageous half-volley with the outside of his boot, sailing high into Vicario’s corner.

      That set up a frantic finale which saw Johnstone rush forwards for a França corner and Vicario flap at the delivery – but it agonisingly sailed beyond every red and blue shirt.

      One final opportunity followed as Naouirou Ahamada stabbed a loose ball forward, Jean-Philippe Mateta flicked on and it bounced, awkwardly, for França to shoot on the stretch, but on his less-favoured left foot, the teenager's effort agonisingly cleared the bar.

      A much-improved display by Palace for whom, against in-form opposition, the fine margins simply did not fall.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell (Clyne, 70), Doucouré, Lerma (França, 79), Hughes (Ahamada, 70), Ayew, Edouard (Mateta, 79), Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi, 60)

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Richards, Rïedewald

      Tottenham: Vicario (GK), Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies (Royal, 45), Sarr, Bissouma (Højbjerg, 64), Kulusevski (Gil, 90), Maddison (Bentancur, 90), Richarlison (Johnson, 64), Son

      Subs: Forster (GK), Dier, Lo Celso, Skipp

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
      90'+12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matheus França (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a headed pass.
      90'+11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Sam Johnstone tries a through ball, but Joachim Andersen is caught offside.
      90'+11'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Guglielmo Vicario tries a through ball, but Bryan Gil is caught offside.
      90'+10'

      Yellow Card

      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+10'

      free kick won

      Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+9'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(22)
      Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+9'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+9'

      free kick won

      Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pedro Porro.
      90'+4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
      90'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Dejan
      Kulusevski(21)
      off
      Rodrigo
      Bentancur(30)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      James
      Maddison(10)
      off
      Bryan
      Gil(11)
      on
      89'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus França.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brennan Johnson.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Micky van de Ven.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      79'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      off
      Matheus França
      Matheus França(11)
      on
      78'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
      70'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      on
      69'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      67'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).
      66'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dejan Kulusevski tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
      64'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Richarlison(9)
      off
      Brennan
      Johnson(22)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Yves
      Bissouma(8)
      off
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(5)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      55'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward
      Own Goal by Joel Ward, Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
      51'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      50'

      free kick won

      Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
      49'

      free kick won

      Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Ben
      Davies(33)
      off
      Emerson Royal(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dejan Kulusevski.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré with a headed pass.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Richarlison.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a cross.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Richarlison.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pedro Porro.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Micky van de Ven.
      34'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      32'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur).
      32'

      free kick won

      Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).
      28'

      free kick won

      Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Richarlison with a headed pass.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      14'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      6'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.