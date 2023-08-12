Sheff Utd 0 Palace 1
On This Day: ‘Hopkin looking to curl one’ vs Sheffield ...
- The Numbers: Palace’s win at Sheffield United
- Five things we loved from Palace’s opening day win
- Debutant Lerma sweeps to MOTM v Sheff Utd
- Ward: It’s a great start to an important season
- 00:00Extended Highlights: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
Match Summary
Odsonne Edouard’s goal was enough to give Palace an opening day win at Bramall Lane and take all three points back to south London, against a spirited Sheffield United side.
Summary:
- Lerma makes his Palace debut in midfield.
- Osula flashes an effort narrowly wide.
- Ayew nods in a rebound, but is denied by the offside flag
- HT: Sheff Utd 0-0 Palace
- Edouard opens the scoring from close range after excellent work from Ayew.
- A perfectly timed Andersen tackle preserves Palace’s lead.
- Andersen is denied by Foderingham’s excellent reaction save.
- FT: Sheff Utd 0-1 Palace
There is always a terrific atmosphere on the Premier League’s opening day, and this was no exception as Bramall Lane rose to welcome domestic football back after a two-month break.
Sheffield United welcomed a new signing to the pitch before kick-off, and it was another newboy who almost gave them the lead as Will Osula saw his low effort flash narrowly wide.
Palace were on top, though, and had the ball in the back of the net via Jordan Ayew, who headed home the rebound from Joachim Andersen’s long-range strike. The flag was raised after a lengthy delay, and VAR confirmed the Ghana international to be offside.
After the restart, the Eagles broke the deadlock. This time Ayew was the provider, rounding two defenders and whipping in a wicked low cross for Odsonne Edouard to tap home. It was no less than they deserved.
A frustrated home crowd and some firm challenges created a febrile atmosphere midway through the second-half, as Sheffield United pushed for an equaliser – but Palace looked just as likely to add to their lead. They thought they had done when Edouard tapped home a second, but once again were denied by the flag.
As the seconds ticked away, Joachim Andersen very nearly opened his account for the season as he nodded powerfully towards the bottom corner, but a wonderful Wes Foderingham save kept Sheffield United within touching distance.
But the final whistle brought cheers from the away end and an opening day victory for Palace, who return to London with all three points.
Sheffield United: Foderingham (GK), Baldock, Lowe (Larouci, 80), Basham (Souza, 80), Traore, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Robinson (Slimane, 80), Osborn, Osula.
Subs: Davies (GK), Trusty, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.
Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard
Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon
Match Blog
Full-Time
free kick won
free kick won
Substitution
free kick won
miss
Substitution
Substitution
attempt saved
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
miss
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
miss
end delay
start delay
attempt saved
miss
attempt blocked
corner
attempt blocked
attempt saved
offside
free kick won
free kick won
attempt blocked
attempt saved
free kick won
corner
miss
free kick won
free kick won
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
attempt blocked
free kick won
Crystal Palace Goal!
First-Half Ends
free kick won
free kick won
miss
attempt saved
free kick won
free kick won
attempt blocked
free kick won
corner
free kick won
miss
corner
free kick won
miss
miss
corner
attempt blocked
attempt blocked
free kick won
attempt saved
miss
miss
corner
free kick won
miss
corner
offside
attempt saved
attempt saved
free kick won
free kick won
attempt blocked
attempt blocked
Yellow Card
offside
corner
attempt blocked
free kick won
free kick won
corner
attempt blocked
free kick won
corner
free kick won
free kick won
offside
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
