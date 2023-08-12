Skip navigation
      Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

      Sheff Utd 0 Palace 1

      Sheff Utd0
      Palace1
      Édouard49'
      Sat 12 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueBramall Lane

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      Odsonne Edouard’s goal was enough to give Palace an opening day win at Bramall Lane and take all three points back to south London, against a spirited Sheffield United side.

      Summary:

      • Lerma makes his Palace debut in midfield.
      • Osula flashes an effort narrowly wide.
      • Ayew nods in a rebound, but is denied by the offside flag
      • HT: Sheff Utd 0-0 Palace
      • Edouard opens the scoring from close range after excellent work from Ayew.
      • A perfectly timed Andersen tackle preserves Palace’s lead.
      • Andersen is denied by Foderingham’s excellent reaction save.
      • FT: Sheff Utd 0-1 Palace

      There is always a terrific atmosphere on the Premier League’s opening day, and this was no exception as Bramall Lane rose to welcome domestic football back after a two-month break.

      Sheffield United welcomed a new signing to the pitch before kick-off, and it was another newboy who almost gave them the lead as Will Osula saw his low effort flash narrowly wide.

      Palace were on top, though, and had the ball in the back of the net via Jordan Ayew, who headed home the rebound from Joachim Andersen’s long-range strike. The flag was raised after a lengthy delay, and VAR confirmed the Ghana international to be offside.

      After the restart, the Eagles broke the deadlock. This time Ayew was the provider, rounding two defenders and whipping in a wicked low cross for Odsonne Edouard to tap home. It was no less than they deserved.

      A frustrated home crowd and some firm challenges created a febrile atmosphere midway through the second-half, as Sheffield United pushed for an equaliser – but Palace looked just as likely to add to their lead. They thought they had done when Edouard tapped home a second, but once again were denied by the flag.

      As the seconds ticked away, Joachim Andersen very nearly opened his account for the season as he nodded powerfully towards the bottom corner, but a wonderful Wes Foderingham save kept Sheffield United within touching distance.

      But the final whistle brought cheers from the away end and an opening day victory for Palace, who return to London with all three points.

      Sheffield United: Foderingham (GK), Baldock, Lowe (Larouci, 80), Basham (Souza, 80), Traore, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Robinson (Slimane, 80), Osborn, Osula.

      Subs: Davies (GK), Trusty, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

      Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      89'

      free kick won

      Yasser Larouci (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      87'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Bénie
      Traoré(11)
      off
      Antwoine
      Hackford(39)
      on
      87'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Ben
      Osborn(23)
      off
      Andre
      Brooks(35)
      on
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Ben Slimane(25)
      Anis Ben Slimane (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      80'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Max
      Lowe(3)
      off
      Yasser
      Larouci(27)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Chris
      Basham(6)
      off
      Vinicius Souza(21)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Jack
      Robinson(19)
      off
      Anis
      Ben Slimane(25)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      78'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      77'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Max Lowe (Sheffield United).
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. William Osula (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bénie Traoré following a fast break.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      66'

      free kick won

      William Osula (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bénie Traoré.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Lowe.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
      59'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Ahmedhodzic(15)
      Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      57'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      53'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Lowe.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      38'

      free kick won

      Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
      37'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      33'

      free kick won

      Max Lowe (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Max Lowe.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      30'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      24'

      free kick won

      William Osula (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
      22'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joachim Andersen with a through ball.
      19'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Osula(32)
      William Osula (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Sheffield United. George Baldock tries a through ball, but William Osula is caught offside.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      11'

      free kick won

      George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. William Osula (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      7'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      6'

      free kick won

      William Osula (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      offside

      Offside, Sheffield United. John Egan tries a through ball, but William Osula is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon90'+2'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      49'

      Substitutes

      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon90'+2'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      31
      Remi Matthews
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

      Starting lineup

      18
      Wes Foderingham
      GK
      15
      Anel Ahmedhodzic
      DF
      57'
      19
      Jack Robinson
      DF
      substitution icon80'
      12
      John Egan
      DF
      16
      Oliver Norwood
      MF
      2
      George Baldock
      MF
      3
      Max Lowe
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      6
      Chris Basham
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      32
      William Osula
      S
      16'
      11
      Bénie Traoré
      S
      substitution icon87'
      23
      Ben Osborn
      S
      substitution icon87'

      Substitutes

      1
      Adam Davies
      5
      Auston Trusty
      21
      Vinicius Souza
      substitution icon80'
      25
      Anis Ben Slimane
      substitution icon80'
      86'
      27
      Yasser Larouci
      substitution icon80'
      34
      Louie Marsh
      35
      Andre Brooks
      substitution icon87'
      38
      Femi Seriki
      39
      Antwoine Hackford
      substitution icon87'
      Sheffield United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      32%
      68%
      Total shots
      8
      24
      Shots on target
      1
      8
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      162
      466
      Free kicks
      11
      18
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      7884
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      18
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson Lerma
      Crosses
      9
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      101
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      4
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      ARS
      2-1
      FOR
      EVE
      0-1
      FUL
      BHA
      4-1
      LUT
      BOU
      1-1
      WHU
      NEW
      5-1
      AVL

