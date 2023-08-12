Odsonne Edouard’s goal was enough to give Palace an opening day win at Bramall Lane and take all three points back to south London, against a spirited Sheffield United side.

Summary:

Lerma makes his Palace debut in midfield.

Osula flashes an effort narrowly wide.

Ayew nods in a rebound, but is denied by the offside flag

HT: Sheff Utd 0-0 Palace

Edouard opens the scoring from close range after excellent work from Ayew.

A perfectly timed Andersen tackle preserves Palace’s lead.

Andersen is denied by Foderingham’s excellent reaction save.

FT: Sheff Utd 0-1 Palace

There is always a terrific atmosphere on the Premier League’s opening day, and this was no exception as Bramall Lane rose to welcome domestic football back after a two-month break.

Sheffield United welcomed a new signing to the pitch before kick-off, and it was another newboy who almost gave them the lead as Will Osula saw his low effort flash narrowly wide.

Palace were on top, though, and had the ball in the back of the net via Jordan Ayew, who headed home the rebound from Joachim Andersen’s long-range strike. The flag was raised after a lengthy delay, and VAR confirmed the Ghana international to be offside.

After the restart, the Eagles broke the deadlock. This time Ayew was the provider, rounding two defenders and whipping in a wicked low cross for Odsonne Edouard to tap home. It was no less than they deserved.

A frustrated home crowd and some firm challenges created a febrile atmosphere midway through the second-half, as Sheffield United pushed for an equaliser – but Palace looked just as likely to add to their lead. They thought they had done when Edouard tapped home a second, but once again were denied by the flag.

As the seconds ticked away, Joachim Andersen very nearly opened his account for the season as he nodded powerfully towards the bottom corner, but a wonderful Wes Foderingham save kept Sheffield United within touching distance.

But the final whistle brought cheers from the away end and an opening day victory for Palace, who return to London with all three points.

Sheffield United: Foderingham (GK), Baldock, Lowe (Larouci, 80), Basham (Souza, 80), Traore, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Robinson (Slimane, 80), Osborn, Osula.

Subs: Davies (GK), Trusty, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon