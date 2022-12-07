Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor

      Palace 2 2

      Palace2
      Édouard7'
      Mateta63'
      Trabzonspor2
      Trézéguet3'
      Bozok23'
      Wed 07 Dec 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FriendlyRegnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort

      Full-Time
      Match Summary

      • Trezeguet gives Trabzonspor the lead after just three minutes.
      • Palace hit back straight away through Edouard after Olise's fine pass.
      • Bozok restores the Turkish side's advantage after a defensive mix-up.
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Trabzonspor
      • Mateta comes off the bench to equalise within seconds.
      • Eze has a chance to win it late on, but fires wide.
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Trabzsonpor

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Trabzonspor 2.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
      90'

      free kick won

      Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naci Ünüvar (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taha Altikardes.
      87'

      free kick won

      Poyraz Yildirim (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Umut
      Bozok(9)
      off
      Poyraz
      Yildirim(90)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
      82'

      free kick won

      Caner Uzun (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Enis Bardhi (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(45)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Tayo Adaramola
      Tayo
      Adaramola(47)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Trézéguet(27)
      off
      Caner
      Uzun(28)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack
      Wells-Morrison(38)
      on
      74'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      73'

      free kick won

      Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Dogucan Haspolat (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Jean-Philippe
      Gbamin(25)
      off
      Taha
      Altikardes(22)
      on
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
      65'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Trabzonspor 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
      63'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Arif
      Bosluk(77)
      off
      Enis
      Bardhi(29)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi
      Balmer(43)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Anastasios
      Bakasetas(11)
      off
      Marek
      Hamsik(17)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Emmanouil
      Siopis(6)
      off
      Bruno Peres(33)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Hüseyin
      Türkmen(4)
      off
      Dogucan
      Haspolat(34)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jack Butland
      Jack
      Butland(1)
      off
      Joe Whitworth
      Joe
      Whitworth(41)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Abdülkadir
      Ömür(10)
      off
      Yusuf
      Erdogan(32)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Ugurcan
      Çakir(1)
      off
      Taha
      Tepe(54)
      on
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Trabzonspor. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Trézéguet is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      Arif Bosluk (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
      48'

      free kick won

      Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Edin
      Visca(7)
      off
      Naci
      Ünüvar(23)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Trabzonspor
      Vitor Hugo(13)
      off
      Stefano
      Denswil(24)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 2.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      41'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.
      31'

      free kick won

      Emmanouil Siopis (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      Trabzonspor Goal

      Trabzonspor
      Goal!
      Trabzonspor
      Umut
      Bozok(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 2. Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ugurcan Çakir.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Trabzonspor. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Edin Visca is caught offside.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      9'

      free kick won

      Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      7'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball following a fast break.
      3'

      Trabzonspor Goal

      Trabzonspor
      Goal!
      Trabzonspor
      Trézéguet(27)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Trabzonspor 1. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.
      1'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      substitution icon62'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon75'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon75'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      7'
      substitution icon62'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      S
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      substitution icon75'

      Substitutes

      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon63'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon63'
      13
      Vicente Guaita
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon62'
      63'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon63'
      26
      Chris Richards
      38
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      substitution icon75'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      substitution icon62'
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      substitution icon63'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon75'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon75'
      47
      Tayo Adaramola
      substitution icon75'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Ugurcan Çakir
      GK
      substitution icon62'
      4
      Hüseyin Türkmen
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      13
      Vitor Hugo
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      25
      Jean-Philippe Gbamin
      DF
      substitution icon69'
      77
      Arif Bosluk
      DF
      substitution icon63'
      7
      Edin Visca
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Emmanouil Siopis
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Anastasios Bakasetas
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      10
      Abdülkadir Ömür
      MF
      substitution icon62'
      27
      Trézéguet
      MF
      3'
      substitution icon75'
      9
      Umut Bozok
      S
      23'
      substitution icon86'

      Substitutes

      17
      Marek Hamsik
      substitution icon63'
      18
      Eren Elmali
      22
      Taha Altikardes
      substitution icon69'
      23
      Naci Ünüvar
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Stefano Denswil
      substitution icon45'
      28
      Caner Uzun
      substitution icon75'
      29
      Enis Bardhi
      substitution icon63'
      32
      Yusuf Erdogan
      substitution icon62'
      33
      Bruno Peres
      substitution icon63'
      34
      Dogucan Haspolat
      substitution icon62'
      37
      Emrehan Gedikli
      54
      Taha Tepe
      substitution icon62'
      67
      Kerem Sen
      90
      Poyraz Yildirim
      substitution icon86'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Trabzonspor
      Possession
      50%
      50%
      Total shots
      10
      7
      Shots on target
      3
      2
      Corners
      2
      1
      Passes completed
      491
      483
      Free kicks
      8
      17
      Offsides
      4
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8695
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      6
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      4
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      102
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      AJA
      5-4
      FCV
      ALA
      2-4
      FEN
      INT
      4-0
      FCR
      CDI
      4-2
      MUN

