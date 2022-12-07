Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor

Vieira: We are in a good place but still work to be done
Palace 2 2
Palace2
Édouard7'
Mateta63'
Trabzonspor2
Trézéguet3'
Bozok23'
- 01:54
- 01:00
- 01:54
Match Summary
- Trezeguet gives Trabzonspor the lead after just three minutes.
- Palace hit back straight away through Edouard after Olise's fine pass.
- Bozok restores the Turkish side's advantage after a defensive mix-up.
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Trabzonspor
- Mateta comes off the bench to equalise within seconds.
- Eze has a chance to win it late on, but fires wide.
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Trabzsonpor
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Trabzonspor 2.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
90'
free kick won
Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
free kick won
Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Naci Ünüvar (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taha Altikardes.
87'
free kick won
Poyraz Yildirim (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
free kick won
Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Umut
Bozok(9)off
Poyraz
Yildirim(90)on
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
82'
free kick won
Caner Uzun (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
free kick won
Enis Bardhi (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
75'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
75'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(45)on
75'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Tayo
Adaramola(47)on
75'
Substitution
Trézéguet(27)off
Caner
Uzun(28)on
75'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)off
Jack
Wells-Morrison(38)on
74'
free kick won
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left from a direct free kick.
73'
free kick won
Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
free kick won
Dogucan Haspolat (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Bruno Peres (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
free kick won
Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Gbamin(25)off
Taha
Altikardes(22)on
68'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
65'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
65'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Trabzonspor 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
63'
Substitution
Arif
Bosluk(77)off
Enis
Bardhi(29)on
63'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Kofi
Balmer(43)on
63'
Substitution
Anastasios
Bakasetas(11)off
Marek
Hamsik(17)on
63'
Substitution
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)off
Eberechi
Eze(10)on
63'
Substitution
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
63'
Substitution
Emmanouil
Siopis(6)off
Bruno Peres(33)on
63'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Will
Hughes(19)on
62'
Substitution
Hüseyin
Türkmen(4)off
Dogucan
Haspolat(34)on
62'
Substitution
Jack
Butland(1)off
Joe
Whitworth(41)on
62'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
62'
Substitution
Abdülkadir
Ömür(10)off
Yusuf
Erdogan(32)on
62'
Substitution
Ugurcan
Çakir(1)off
Taha
Tepe(54)on
58'
offside
Offside, Trabzonspor. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Trézéguet is caught offside.
58'
free kick won
Arif Bosluk (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'
free kick won
Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
48'
free kick won
Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Substitution
Edin
Visca(7)off
Naci
Ünüvar(23)on
45'
Substitution
Vitor Hugo(13)off
Stefano
Denswil(24)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 2.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
44'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
41'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'
free kick won
Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by James Tomkins.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.
31'
free kick won
Emmanouil Siopis (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
Trabzonspor Goal
Goal!
Umut
Bozok(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 2. Umut Bozok (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ugurcan Çakir.
15'
offside
Offside, Trabzonspor. Anastasios Bakasetas tries a through ball, but Edin Visca is caught offside.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
9'
free kick won
Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Trabzonspor 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball following a fast break.
3'
Trabzonspor Goal
Goal!
Trézéguet(27)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Trabzonspor 1. Trézéguet (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür.
1'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
75'
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
7'
62'
Starting lineup
1
Ugurcan Çakir
GK
62'
4
Hüseyin Türkmen
DF
62'
13
Vitor Hugo
DF
45'
25
Jean-Philippe Gbamin
DF
69'
77
Arif Bosluk
DF
63'
7
Edin Visca
MF
45'
6
Emmanouil Siopis
MF
63'
11
Anastasios Bakasetas
MF
63'
10
Abdülkadir Ömür
MF
62'
27
Trézéguet
MF
3'
75'
9
Umut Bozok
S
23'
86'
Substitutes
17
Marek Hamsik
63'
18
Eren Elmali
22
Taha Altikardes
69'
23
Naci Ünüvar
45'
24
Stefano Denswil
45'
28
Caner Uzun
75'
29
Enis Bardhi
63'
32
Yusuf Erdogan
62'
33
Bruno Peres
63'
34
Dogucan Haspolat
62'
37
Emrehan Gedikli
54
Taha Tepe
62'
67
Kerem Sen
90
Poyraz Yildirim
86'
Team stats
Possession
50%
50%
Total shots
10
7
Shots on target
3
2
Corners
2
1
Passes completed
491
483
Free kicks
8
17
Offsides
4
2
Top performing palace players
AJA
5-4
FCV
ALA
2-4
FEN
INT
4-0
FCR
CDI
4-2
MUN
