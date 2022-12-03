Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Botafogo

      Palace 0 0

      Palace0
      Botafogo0
      Sat 03 Dec 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      • Patrick Vieira names a strong starting XI which he rotated nine of at half-time
      • Palace start brightly but fail to create many chances, the best being shut-out by Lucas Perri as Odsonne Edouard broke-through
      • Wilfried Zaha is denied a penalty after a rough Rafael challenge in the box
      • The No.11 soon wins one shortly after but Perri saves the spot kick
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo
      • Vieira makes nine changes at half-time and Botafogo start brightest
      • Palace’s new-look side settles after an hour and begins to dominate
      • Adryelson makes a perfectly-timed block to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta in front of an open goal
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Botafogo 0.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rafael (Botafogo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Júnior Santos (Botafogo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafael with a cross.
      80'

      Substitution

      Botafogo
      Jeffinho(47)
      off
      Luis Henrique(99)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Botafogo
      Lucas Fernandes(18)
      off
      Jacob
      Montes(32)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Júnior Santos (Botafogo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi
      Balmer(43)
      off
      Killian Phillips
      Killian
      Phillips(55)
      on
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      73'

      free kick won

      Lucas Fernandes (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adryelson.
      68'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Júnior Santos (Botafogo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
      64'

      free kick won

      Lucas Fernandes (Botafogo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(45)
      off
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack
      Wells-Morrison(47)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Jeffinho (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      Substitution

      Botafogo
      Tiquinho Soares(9)
      off
      Victor Sá(29)
      on
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      61'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tiquinho Soares (Botafogo) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rafael with a cross following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Botafogo. Conceded by John-Kymani Gordon.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick de Paula (Botafogo) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
      52'

      free kick won

      Tchê Tchê (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Júnior Santos (Botafogo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Perri.
      45'

      Substitution

      Botafogo
      Gabriel Pires(14)
      off
      Patrick de Paula(8)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Seán Grehan
      Seán
      Grehan(39)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Botafogo
      Gustavo Sauer(10)
      off
      Júnior Santos(37)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Tayo Adaramola
      Tayo
      Adaramola(38)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Vicente Guaita
      Vicente
      Guaita(13)
      off
      Jack Butland
      Jack
      Butland(1)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Botafogo 0.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      44'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      free kick won

      Tiquinho Soares (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Marçal (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      35'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jeffinho (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Rafael (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Lucas Fernandes (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gustavo Sauer (Botafogo) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tiquinho Soares (Botafogo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Perri.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rafael.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      4'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon45'

      1
      Jack Butland
      substitution icon45'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon45'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      substitution icon45'
      38
      Tayo Adaramola
      substitution icon45'
      39
      Seán Grehan
      substitution icon45'
      47
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      substitution icon64'
      55
      Killian Phillips
      substitution icon76'

      12
      Lucas Perri
      GK
      21
      Marçal
      DF
      2
      Rafael
      DF
      15
      Víctor Cuesta
      DF
      34
      Adryelson
      DF
      6
      Tchê Tchê
      MF
      14
      Gabriel Pires
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Lucas Fernandes
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      47
      Jeffinho
      S
      substitution icon80'
      9
      Tiquinho Soares
      S
      substitution icon63'
      10
      Gustavo Sauer
      S
      substitution icon45'

      3
      Joel Carli
      4
      Kanu
      8
      Patrick de Paula
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Douglas Borges
      29
      Victor Sá
      substitution icon63'
      30
      Bernardo Valim
      32
      Jacob Montes
      substitution icon80'
      37
      Júnior Santos
      substitution icon45'
      45
      Lucas Piazón
      52
      Igo Gabriel
      94
      Philipe Sampaio
      99
      Luis Henrique
      substitution icon80'
      Team stats

      Botafogo
      Possession
      61%
      39%
      Total shots
      13
      7
      Shots on target
      8
      1
      Corners
      4
      1
      Passes completed
      517
      310
      Free kicks
      10
      11
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Successful passes
      7175
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi Balmer
      Duels won
      8
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      3
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Touches
      84
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi Balmer
      Tackles
      3
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi Balmer

