Crystal Palace vs Botafogo

As it happened: Palace and Botafogo locked in stalemate friendly
Palace 0 0
Palace0
Botafogo0
Match Summary
- Patrick Vieira names a strong starting XI which he rotated nine of at half-time
- Palace start brightly but fail to create many chances, the best being shut-out by Lucas Perri as Odsonne Edouard broke-through
- Wilfried Zaha is denied a penalty after a rough Rafael challenge in the box
- The No.11 soon wins one shortly after but Perri saves the spot kick
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo
- Vieira makes nine changes at half-time and Botafogo start brightest
- Palace’s new-look side settles after an hour and begins to dominate
- Adryelson makes a perfectly-timed block to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta in front of an open goal
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Botafogo 0.
90'+2'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Rafael (Botafogo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Júnior Santos (Botafogo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafael with a cross.
80'
Substitution
Jeffinho(47)off
Luis Henrique(99)on
80'
Substitution
Lucas Fernandes(18)off
Jacob
Montes(32)on
79'
free kick won
Júnior Santos (Botafogo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
76'
Substitution
Kofi
Balmer(43)off
Killian
Phillips(55)on
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
73'
free kick won
Lucas Fernandes (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adryelson.
68'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Júnior Santos (Botafogo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
64'
free kick won
Lucas Fernandes (Botafogo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
Substitution
John-Kymani
Gordon(45)off
Jack
Wells-Morrison(47)on
63'
free kick won
Jeffinho (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
Substitution
Tiquinho Soares(9)off
Victor Sá(29)on
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
61'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Tiquinho Soares (Botafogo) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rafael with a cross following a corner.
57'
corner
Corner, Botafogo. Conceded by John-Kymani Gordon.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick de Paula (Botafogo) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
52'
free kick won
Tchê Tchê (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Júnior Santos (Botafogo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Perri.
45'
Substitution
Gabriel Pires(14)off
Patrick de Paula(8)on
45'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(4)off
Seán
Grehan(39)on
45'
Substitution
Gustavo Sauer(10)off
Júnior Santos(37)on
45'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)on
45'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)on
45'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
45'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
Tayo
Adaramola(38)on
45'
Substitution
Vicente
Guaita(13)off
Jack
Butland(1)on
45'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Marc
Guéhi(6)on
45'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Eberechi
Eze(10)on
45'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Botafogo 0.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
44'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
38'
free kick won
Tiquinho Soares (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
Marçal (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
35'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
31'
free kick won
Jeffinho (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Rafael (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Lucas Fernandes (Botafogo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Gustavo Sauer (Botafogo) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
19'
free kick won
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tiquinho Soares (Botafogo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lucas Perri.
11'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rafael.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
4'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
12
Lucas Perri
GK
21
Marçal
DF
2
Rafael
DF
15
Víctor Cuesta
DF
34
Adryelson
DF
6
Tchê Tchê
MF
14
Gabriel Pires
MF
45'
18
Lucas Fernandes
MF
80'
47
Jeffinho
S
80'
9
Tiquinho Soares
S
63'
10
Gustavo Sauer
S
45'
Substitutes
3
Joel Carli
4
Kanu
8
Patrick de Paula
45'
22
Douglas Borges
29
Victor Sá
63'
30
Bernardo Valim
32
Jacob Montes
80'
37
Júnior Santos
45'
45
Lucas Piazón
52
Igo Gabriel
94
Philipe Sampaio
99
Luis Henrique
80'
Team stats
Possession
61%
39%
Total shots
13
7
Shots on target
8
1
Corners
4
1
Passes completed
517
310
Free kicks
10
11
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
