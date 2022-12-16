Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid

      Palace 2 1

      Palace2
      Zaha56' 75'
      Real Valladolid1
      León32'
      Fri 16 Dec 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Match Summary

      • Patrick Vieira makes four changes to the Palace lineup
      • The home side start the brightest, going close through Odsonne Edouard within 10 minutes
      • Marc Guéhi almost takes the lead with a 180-degree volley five yards out, but goalkeeper Jordi Masip blocks well
      • Real Valladolid take an unjust lead when Sergio León heads in Monchu’s free-kick
      • Palace respond well and Edouard almost heads them level at the back post
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Real Valladolid
      • Palace return looking bright, and their first major chance sees them pull level, with Wilfried Zaha slamming in
      • Chris Richards returns to the field after a short injury
      • Michael Olise wins a penalty which Zaha sends down the middle of the goal to secure his brace
      • Vieira brings on three Academy players: Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Real Valladolid 1.
      90'

      free kick won

      Diego Moreno (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Real Valladolid. Zouhair Feddal tries a through ball, but Shon Weissman is caught offside.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Gordon(45)
      John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Sergi Guardiola(16)
      Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
      87'

      free kick won

      Zouhair Feddal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Diego Moreno (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Juanjo Narváez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
      82'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Sergio
      Escudero(18)
      off
      Diego
      Moreno(36)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Juanjo Narváez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(77)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(45)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi
      Balmer(43)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      77'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Lucas Rosa(39)
      off
      Iván
      Fresneda(27)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Monchu(8)
      off
      Sergi Guardiola(16)
      on
      75'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Real Valladolid 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
      73'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Michael Olise draws a foul in the penalty area.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      64'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Sergio
      León(7)
      off
      Shon
      Weissman(9)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Óscar
      Plano(10)
      off
      Zouhair
      Feddal(3)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Joaquín
      Fernández(24)
      off
      Juanjo Narváez(20)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      56'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Real Valladolid 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      56'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Álvaro
      Aguado(6)
      off
      Mickaël
      Malsa(14)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Iván
      Sánchez(21)
      off
      Gonzalo
      Plata(11)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Real Valladolid 1.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Plano.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Monchu(8)
      Monchu (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Lucas Rosa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Monchu (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      35'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      Real Valladolid Goal

      Real Valladolid
      Goal!
      Real Valladolid
      Sergio
      León(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Real Valladolid 1. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Monchu following a set piece situation.
      32'

      free kick won

      Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
      30'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
      20'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Lucas Rosa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Monchu with a cross.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      15'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Monchu (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio León.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      11'

      free kick won

      Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      6'

      free kick won

      Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      1'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon80'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon80'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      43'
      56'
      75'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon61'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon61'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon80'
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon71'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      substitution icon80'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon71'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon80'
      88'
      77
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon80'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordi Masip
      GK
      39
      Lucas Rosa
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      5
      Javi Sánchez
      DF
      24
      Joaquín Fernández
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      18
      Sergio Escudero
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      8
      Monchu
      MF
      43'
      substitution icon76'
      17
      Roque Mesa
      MF
      6
      Álvaro Aguado
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Sergio León
      S
      32'
      substitution icon63'
      10
      Óscar Plano
      S
      substitution icon63'
      21
      Iván Sánchez
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      3
      Zouhair Feddal
      substitution icon63'
      4
      Kike Pérez
      9
      Shon Weissman
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Gonzalo Plata
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Mickaël Malsa
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Sergi Guardiola
      substitution icon76'
      88'
      20
      Juanjo Narváez
      substitution icon62'
      25
      Sergio Asenjo
      27
      Iván Fresneda
      substitution icon76'
      36
      Diego Moreno
      substitution icon82'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Real Valladolid
      Possession
      56%
      44%
      Total shots
      16
      6
      Shots on target
      8
      2
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      388
      294
      Free kicks
      16
      13
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5058
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      6
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      12
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      79
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      4
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon80'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      7
      Michael Olise
      S
      substitution icon80'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      43'
      56'
      75'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon61'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon61'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon80'
      26
      Chris Richards
      substitution icon71'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      43
      Kofi Balmer
      substitution icon80'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon71'
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon80'
      88'
      77
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon80'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jordi Masip
      GK
      39
      Lucas Rosa
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      5
      Javi Sánchez
      DF
      24
      Joaquín Fernández
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      18
      Sergio Escudero
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      8
      Monchu
      MF
      43'
      substitution icon76'
      17
      Roque Mesa
      MF
      6
      Álvaro Aguado
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Sergio León
      S
      32'
      substitution icon63'
      10
      Óscar Plano
      S
      substitution icon63'
      21
      Iván Sánchez
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      3
      Zouhair Feddal
      substitution icon63'
      4
      Kike Pérez
      9
      Shon Weissman
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Gonzalo Plata
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Mickaël Malsa
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Sergi Guardiola
      substitution icon76'
      88'
      20
      Juanjo Narváez
      substitution icon62'
      25
      Sergio Asenjo
      27
      Iván Fresneda
      substitution icon76'
      36
      Diego Moreno
      substitution icon82'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Real Valladolid
      Possession
      56%
      44%
      Total shots
      16
      6
      Shots on target
      8
      2
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      388
      294
      Free kicks
      16
      13
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5058
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      6
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      12
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      79
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      4
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Match Summary

      • Patrick Vieira makes four changes to the Palace lineup
      • The home side start the brightest, going close through Odsonne Edouard within 10 minutes
      • Marc Guéhi almost takes the lead with a 180-degree volley five yards out, but goalkeeper Jordi Masip blocks well
      • Real Valladolid take an unjust lead when Sergio León heads in Monchu’s free-kick
      • Palace respond well and Edouard almost heads them level at the back post
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Real Valladolid
      • Palace return looking bright, and their first major chance sees them pull level, with Wilfried Zaha slamming in
      • Chris Richards returns to the field after a short injury
      • Michael Olise wins a penalty which Zaha sends down the middle of the goal to secure his brace
      • Vieira brings on three Academy players: Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Real Valladolid 1.
      90'

      free kick won

      Diego Moreno (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Real Valladolid. Zouhair Feddal tries a through ball, but Shon Weissman is caught offside.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Gordon(45)
      John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Sergi Guardiola(16)
      Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
      87'

      free kick won

      Zouhair Feddal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      Diego Moreno (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Juanjo Narváez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
      82'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Sergio
      Escudero(18)
      off
      Diego
      Moreno(36)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Juanjo Narváez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(77)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(45)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi
      Balmer(43)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      77'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Lucas Rosa(39)
      off
      Iván
      Fresneda(27)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Monchu(8)
      off
      Sergi Guardiola(16)
      on
      75'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Real Valladolid 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
      73'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Michael Olise draws a foul in the penalty area.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      64'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Sergio
      León(7)
      off
      Shon
      Weissman(9)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Óscar
      Plano(10)
      off
      Zouhair
      Feddal(3)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Joaquín
      Fernández(24)
      off
      Juanjo Narváez(20)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      56'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Real Valladolid 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      56'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Álvaro
      Aguado(6)
      off
      Mickaël
      Malsa(14)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Real Valladolid
      Iván
      Sánchez(21)
      off
      Gonzalo
      Plata(11)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Real Valladolid 1.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Plano.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Monchu(8)
      Monchu (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Lucas Rosa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Monchu (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      35'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      Real Valladolid Goal

      Real Valladolid
      Goal!
      Real Valladolid
      Sergio
      León(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Real Valladolid 1. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Monchu following a set piece situation.
      32'

      free kick won

      Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
      30'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
      20'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Lucas Rosa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Monchu with a cross.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      15'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Monchu (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio León.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      11'

      free kick won

      Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      6'

      free kick won

      Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      1'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.