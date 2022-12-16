Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid

Zaha reveals winter break focus Palace still aim to work on
Palace 2 1
Palace2
Zaha56' 75'
Real Valladolid1
León32'
- Zaha brace sees Palace beat Real Valladolid in Premier League warm-up
- Team news: Four changes for Premier League warmup v Valladolid
- Travel disruption latest for Real Valladolid and key match details
- Buy tickets to Palace's final mid-season friendly v Real Valladolid
- Palace Preview: All-time great with eyes on Selhurst Park
Match Summary
- Patrick Vieira makes four changes to the Palace lineup
- The home side start the brightest, going close through Odsonne Edouard within 10 minutes
- Marc Guéhi almost takes the lead with a 180-degree volley five yards out, but goalkeeper Jordi Masip blocks well
- Real Valladolid take an unjust lead when Sergio León heads in Monchu’s free-kick
- Palace respond well and Edouard almost heads them level at the back post
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Real Valladolid
- Palace return looking bright, and their first major chance sees them pull level, with Wilfried Zaha slamming in
- Chris Richards returns to the field after a short injury
- Michael Olise wins a penalty which Zaha sends down the middle of the goal to secure his brace
- Vieira brings on three Academy players: Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Real Valladolid 1.
90'
free kick won
Diego Moreno (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
offside
Offside, Real Valladolid. Zouhair Feddal tries a through ball, but Shon Weissman is caught offside.
88'
Yellow Card
Gordon(45)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
Yellow Card
Sergi Guardiola(16)
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
87'
free kick won
Zouhair Feddal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'
free kick won
Diego Moreno (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Juanjo Narváez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
82'
Substitution
Sergio
Escudero(18)off
Diego
Moreno(36)on
81'
free kick won
Juanjo Narváez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
David
Ozoh(77)on
80'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(45)on
80'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Kofi
Balmer(43)on
80'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)on
79'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
77'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Substitution
Lucas Rosa(39)off
Iván
Fresneda(27)on
76'
Substitution
Monchu(8)off
Sergi Guardiola(16)on
75'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Real Valladolid 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
73'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Michael Olise draws a foul in the penalty area.
71'
Substitution
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
71'
Substitution
Marc
Guéhi(6)off
Chris
Richards(26)on
71'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)off
Jairo
Riedewald(44)on
71'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
64'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
Substitution
Sergio
León(7)off
Shon
Weissman(9)on
63'
Substitution
Óscar
Plano(10)off
Zouhair
Feddal(3)on
62'
Substitution
Joaquín
Fernández(24)off
Juanjo Narváez(20)on
61'
free kick won
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(17)off
Joel
Ward(2)on
61'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
60'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
56'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Real Valladolid 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
56'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'
free kick won
Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Álvaro
Aguado(6)off
Mickaël
Malsa(14)on
45'
Substitution
Iván
Sánchez(21)off
Gonzalo
Plata(11)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Real Valladolid 1.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Plano.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
43'
Yellow Card
Monchu(8)
Monchu (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
43'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'
free kick won
Lucas Rosa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
Monchu (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
35'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
Real Valladolid Goal
Goal!
Sergio
León(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Real Valladolid 1. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Monchu following a set piece situation.
32'
free kick won
Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard with a headed pass.
30'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
26'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
20'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Lucas Rosa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
16'
corner
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Will Hughes.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Monchu with a cross.
15'
corner
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by James Tomkins.
15'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Monchu (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio León.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
11'
free kick won
Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
6'
free kick won
Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Iván Sánchez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
1'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
43'
56'
75'
Starting lineup
1
Jordi Masip
GK
39
Lucas Rosa
DF
76'
5
Javi Sánchez
DF
24
Joaquín Fernández
DF
62'
18
Sergio Escudero
DF
82'
8
Monchu
MF
43'
76'
17
Roque Mesa
MF
6
Álvaro Aguado
MF
45'
7
Sergio León
S
32'
63'
10
Óscar Plano
S
63'
21
Iván Sánchez
S
45'
Substitutes
3
Zouhair Feddal
63'
4
Kike Pérez
9
Shon Weissman
63'
11
Gonzalo Plata
45'
14
Mickaël Malsa
45'
16
Sergi Guardiola
76'
88'
20
Juanjo Narváez
62'
25
Sergio Asenjo
27
Iván Fresneda
76'
36
Diego Moreno
82'
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
16
6
Shots on target
8
2
Corners
4
2
Passes completed
388
294
Free kicks
16
13
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
