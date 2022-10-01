Preview

There was no shame in Palace losing to Italian league leaders Napoli in Turkey, but Patrick Vieira was still keen for more consistency from his side.

“Defensively we have a long way to go, but we are playing against a top Serie A team still involved in the Champions League,” he said. “It was a really good test for us because that highlights the phases of the game that we have to improve and shows how we have to go more into details and be more solid defensively.

“The positive is that we defended well at times, but it is not consistent enough. We created situations, we had a couple of chances where we could have scored but we didn’t score.”

The Eagles will be back in Premier League action on Boxing Day, hosting Fulham before travelling to Bournemouth for the New Year’s Eve fixture.