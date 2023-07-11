Skip navigation
      Barnet vs Crystal Palace

      Barnet 1 Palace 0

      Barnet1
      Senior84'
      Palace0
      Tue 11 Jul 18:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesThe Hive Stadium

      Full-Time

      Information

      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

      Information

      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-dema...

      Ahead of Palace's final friendly against Lyon , make sure you subscribe to Palace TV+ to gain access to the game – plus replays of all six other pre-season games, including Stateside matches against Millonarios and Sevilla – from the new lower price of just £9.99.
      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0104
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY

      • Hodgson shares minutes with separate XIs in each half
      • O’Brien and Rodney make key interceptions for Palace
      • Phillips curls narrowly wide after quarter-of-an-hour
      • Banks volleys wide following chipped Riedewald pass
      • Reece-Johnson slides ball past far post for Barnet
      • HT: Barnet 0-0 Palace
      • Plange sees low shot across goal tipped round the post
      • Whitworth denies Kabamba with his feet
      • Senior settles the game for Barnet with late curling strike
      • Edouard sees late effort blocked
      • FT: Barnet 1-0 Palace

      With Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s international players having only returned to training a day prior, their omission from the squad for the first pre-season match of 2023/24 presented opportunities for a wide range of players, young and old, to impress.

      Barnet were playing their third pre-season game in a week and, understandably, appeared a touch sharper in the opening stages, forcing 22-year-old Palace defender Jake O’Brien to be on his toes to make a stretching headed clearance inside the opening seconds.

      Moments later, fellow Academy product Kaden Rodney was also in the right place at the right time to head away a deep cross as a Barnet forward lurked menacingly.

      Palace’s clearest opportunity of the first half arrived after 13 minutes. A delightful threaded pass from Scott Banks – who impressed on loan at Bradford City last season – allowed Jean-Phillippe Mateta to stretch his legs, seeing off the challenge of two defenders before squaring to Killian Phillips.

      The Republic of Ireland U21 international provided Shrewsbury Town with a bustling goalscoring presence from midfield in the second half of last season, and came close to opening Palace’s account for the year with a curling effort – narrowly wide of the far post.

      Banks came close moments later with a volleyed effort from Jaïro Riedewald’s chipped pass over the top, but chances were proving hard to come by at The Hive, with both teams competing well.

      Barnet had the better of the attacking opportunities in the remainder of the half and maybe ought to have gone ahead shortly before half-time, but Reece Hall-Johnson’s slide-rule finish whistled past Remi Matthews’ far post.

      A fully-changed Palace XI emerged for the second half, with senior first-team players Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard joined by an array of young talents from the Eagles’ Academy.

      A raft of changes for both teams at the interval led to a reinjection of energy and, with it, pace in the game, Barnet’s Sam Beard driving over from range.

      And it was such pace which saw Luke Plange have Palace’s best effort of the match so far, sprinting in behind to meet a Jesurun Rak-Sakyi chipped pass. The young forward fired an accurate low strike across goal, but was denied by the fingertips of Barnet ‘keeper Laurie Walker.

      Barnet responded with Beard’s looping header dropping beyond the far post, before Joe Whitworth – who became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper last season – denied Nicke Kabamba with his feet after the forward capitalised on a loose touch to run clean in on goal.

      As proved the case in the first half, early pre-season legs began to tire as the half wore on and energy levels noticeably dropped – but there was still time for a moment of magic to settle proceedings.

      Off the bench for the second half, Barnet’s sprightly winger Senior collected a pass between the lines 40 yards from goal, turned and – shaping his body brilliantly – curled an impressive effort right into the top corner, leaving Whitworth with no chance at all,

      There was still time for one final Palace opportunity in the closing moments as Plange’s first-time cross appeared to have dropped invitingly for Edouard to shoot on the penalty spot, only for the Frenchman to be closed down.

      But although Palace slipped to defeat against a Barnet team more advanced in their own pre-season preparations, the run-out proved a valuable exercise for an Eagles side only days into their 23/24 training.

      Palace first-half XI: Matthews (GK); Clyne, Tomkins, O’Brien, Rodney, Phillips, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Mateta, Banks

      Palace second-half XI: Whitworth (GK); Ward, Balmer, Grehan, Mitchell, Hughes (Boateng, 89), Ozoh (Gordon, 89), Wells-Morrison, Edouard, Rak-Sakyi, Plange

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Barnet 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Revan.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'

      free kick won

      Trialist C (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(37)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      off
      Malachi
      Boateng(35)
      on
      88'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      86'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
      85'

      free kick won

      David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Barnet Goal

      Barnet
      Goal!
      Barnet
      Courtney
      Senior(7)
      Goal! Barnet 1, Crystal Palace 0. Courtney Senior (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Beard.
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Kofi Balmer tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sam Granville (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dominic Revan (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Courtney Senior with a cross.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Courtney Senior (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Granville.
      76'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Stead (Barnet) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Courtney Senior with a cross following a corner.
      75'

      free kick won

      Sam Beard (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      71'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace).
      71'

      Yellow Card

      C(15)
      Trialist C (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      64'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trialist A (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Courtney Senior following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Barnet. Conceded by David Ozoh.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
      61'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Sam Beard (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Moussa Diarra (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Stead (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Revan with a cross.
      55'

      free kick won

      Marvin Armstrong (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Callum Stead (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurie Walker.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
      49'

      free kick won

      Trialist C (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Jerome
      Okimo(6)
      off
      Trialist
      B(21)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Danny
      Collinge(13)
      off
      Sam
      Granville(92)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Adebola
      Oluwo(10)
      off
      Marvin
      Armstrong(5)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Reece
      Hall-Johnson(2)
      off
      Trialist
      C(15)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jake
      O'Brien(32)
      off
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      off
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack
      Wells-Morrison(40)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Ben
      Coker(3)
      off
      Moussa
      Diarra(44)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Harry
      Pritchard(16)
      off
      Callum
      Stead(8)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Sam
      Barratt(25)
      off
      Dominic
      Revan(24)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Zak
      Brunt(22)
      off
      Trialist
      A(82)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Nicke
      Kabamba(9)
      off
      Sam
      Beard(23)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Idris
      Kanu(11)
      off
      Courtney
      Senior(7)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Banks(33)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Killian
      Phillips(34)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Kaden Rodney
      Kaden
      Rodney(51)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Seán
      Grehan(42)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi
      Balmer(30)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Remi Matthews
      Remi
      Matthews(31)
      off
      Joe Whitworth
      Joe
      Whitworth(41)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Barnet 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Zak Brunt (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Coker.
      37'

      free kick won

      Adebola Oluwo (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Reece Hall-Johnson (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Idris Kanu.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Idris Kanu (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Coker following a set piece situation.
      33'

      free kick won

      Reece Hall-Johnson (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake O'Brien.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      22'

      free kick won

      Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Remi Matthews tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada tries a through ball, but Malcolm Ebiowei is caught offside.
      20'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a through ball.
      15'

      free kick won

      Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
      9'

      free kick won

      Danny Collinge (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      2'

      free kick won

      Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Remi Matthews
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      32
      Jake O'Brien
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      51
      Kaden Rodney
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Killian Phillips
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      33
      Scott Banks
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon88'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon45'
      30
      Kofi Balmer
      substitution icon45'
      35
      Malachi Boateng
      substitution icon88'
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon88'
      40
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      substitution icon45'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      substitution icon45'
      42
      Seán Grehan
      substitution icon45'
      48
      Luke Plange
      substitution icon45'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon45'
      52
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon88'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Laurie Walker
      GK
      6
      Jerome Okimo
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Danny Collinge
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Adebola Oluwo
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Reece Hall-Johnson
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Ben Coker
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      25
      Sam Barratt
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Idris Kanu
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Harry Pritchard
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Nicke Kabamba
      S
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Zak Brunt
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      5
      Marvin Armstrong
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Courtney Senior
      substitution icon45'
      84'
      8
      Callum Stead
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Trialist C
      substitution icon45'
      71'
      21
      Trialist B
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Sam Beard
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Dominic Revan
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Moussa Diarra
      substitution icon45'
      82
      Trialist A
      substitution icon45'
      92
      Sam Granville
      substitution icon45'
      Barnet

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      11
      13
      Shots on target
      4
      3
      Corners
      3
      6
      Passes completed
      311
      367
      Free kicks
      15
      16
      Offsides
      0
      6

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4452
      Seán Grehan
      Seán Grehan
      Duels won
      8
      David Ozoh
      David Ozoh
      Crosses
      5
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Touches
      58
      Seán Grehan
      Seán Grehan
      Tackles
      6
      David Ozoh
      David Ozoh

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Information

      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

      Information

      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-dema...

      Ahead of Palace's final friendly against Lyon , make sure you subscribe to Palace TV+ to gain access to the game – plus replays of all six other pre-season games, including Stateside matches against Millonarios and Sevilla – from the new lower price of just £9.99.
      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0104
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Remi Matthews
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      32
      Jake O'Brien
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      51
      Kaden Rodney
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      34
      Killian Phillips
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      33
      Scott Banks
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon88'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon45'
      30
      Kofi Balmer
      substitution icon45'
      35
      Malachi Boateng
      substitution icon88'
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon88'
      40
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      substitution icon45'
      41
      Joe Whitworth
      substitution icon45'
      42
      Seán Grehan
      substitution icon45'
      48
      Luke Plange
      substitution icon45'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon45'
      52
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon45'
      substitution icon88'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Laurie Walker
      GK
      6
      Jerome Okimo
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Danny Collinge
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Adebola Oluwo
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Reece Hall-Johnson
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Ben Coker
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      25
      Sam Barratt
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Idris Kanu
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Harry Pritchard
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Nicke Kabamba
      S
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Zak Brunt
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      5
      Marvin Armstrong
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Courtney Senior
      substitution icon45'
      84'
      8
      Callum Stead
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Trialist C
      substitution icon45'
      71'
      21
      Trialist B
      substitution icon45'
      23
      Sam Beard
      substitution icon45'
      24
      Dominic Revan
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Moussa Diarra
      substitution icon45'
      82
      Trialist A
      substitution icon45'
      92
      Sam Granville
      substitution icon45'
      Barnet

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      11
      13
      Shots on target
      4
      3
      Corners
      3
      6
      Passes completed
      311
      367
      Free kicks
      15
      16
      Offsides
      0
      6

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4452
      Seán Grehan
      Seán Grehan
      Duels won
      8
      David Ozoh
      David Ozoh
      Crosses
      5
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Touches
      58
      Seán Grehan
      Seán Grehan
      Tackles
      6
      David Ozoh
      David Ozoh

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY

      • Hodgson shares minutes with separate XIs in each half
      • O’Brien and Rodney make key interceptions for Palace
      • Phillips curls narrowly wide after quarter-of-an-hour
      • Banks volleys wide following chipped Riedewald pass
      • Reece-Johnson slides ball past far post for Barnet
      • HT: Barnet 0-0 Palace
      • Plange sees low shot across goal tipped round the post
      • Whitworth denies Kabamba with his feet
      • Senior settles the game for Barnet with late curling strike
      • Edouard sees late effort blocked
      • FT: Barnet 1-0 Palace

      With Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s international players having only returned to training a day prior, their omission from the squad for the first pre-season match of 2023/24 presented opportunities for a wide range of players, young and old, to impress.

      Barnet were playing their third pre-season game in a week and, understandably, appeared a touch sharper in the opening stages, forcing 22-year-old Palace defender Jake O’Brien to be on his toes to make a stretching headed clearance inside the opening seconds.

      Moments later, fellow Academy product Kaden Rodney was also in the right place at the right time to head away a deep cross as a Barnet forward lurked menacingly.

      Palace’s clearest opportunity of the first half arrived after 13 minutes. A delightful threaded pass from Scott Banks – who impressed on loan at Bradford City last season – allowed Jean-Phillippe Mateta to stretch his legs, seeing off the challenge of two defenders before squaring to Killian Phillips.

      The Republic of Ireland U21 international provided Shrewsbury Town with a bustling goalscoring presence from midfield in the second half of last season, and came close to opening Palace’s account for the year with a curling effort – narrowly wide of the far post.

      Banks came close moments later with a volleyed effort from Jaïro Riedewald’s chipped pass over the top, but chances were proving hard to come by at The Hive, with both teams competing well.

      Barnet had the better of the attacking opportunities in the remainder of the half and maybe ought to have gone ahead shortly before half-time, but Reece Hall-Johnson’s slide-rule finish whistled past Remi Matthews’ far post.

      A fully-changed Palace XI emerged for the second half, with senior first-team players Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard joined by an array of young talents from the Eagles’ Academy.

      A raft of changes for both teams at the interval led to a reinjection of energy and, with it, pace in the game, Barnet’s Sam Beard driving over from range.

      And it was such pace which saw Luke Plange have Palace’s best effort of the match so far, sprinting in behind to meet a Jesurun Rak-Sakyi chipped pass. The young forward fired an accurate low strike across goal, but was denied by the fingertips of Barnet ‘keeper Laurie Walker.

      Barnet responded with Beard’s looping header dropping beyond the far post, before Joe Whitworth – who became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper last season – denied Nicke Kabamba with his feet after the forward capitalised on a loose touch to run clean in on goal.

      As proved the case in the first half, early pre-season legs began to tire as the half wore on and energy levels noticeably dropped – but there was still time for a moment of magic to settle proceedings.

      Off the bench for the second half, Barnet’s sprightly winger Senior collected a pass between the lines 40 yards from goal, turned and – shaping his body brilliantly – curled an impressive effort right into the top corner, leaving Whitworth with no chance at all,

      There was still time for one final Palace opportunity in the closing moments as Plange’s first-time cross appeared to have dropped invitingly for Edouard to shoot on the penalty spot, only for the Frenchman to be closed down.

      But although Palace slipped to defeat against a Barnet team more advanced in their own pre-season preparations, the run-out proved a valuable exercise for an Eagles side only days into their 23/24 training.

      Palace first-half XI: Matthews (GK); Clyne, Tomkins, O’Brien, Rodney, Phillips, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Mateta, Banks

      Palace second-half XI: Whitworth (GK); Ward, Balmer, Grehan, Mitchell, Hughes (Boateng, 89), Ozoh (Gordon, 89), Wells-Morrison, Edouard, Rak-Sakyi, Plange

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Barnet 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dominic Revan.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      90'

      free kick won

      Trialist C (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(37)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      off
      Malachi
      Boateng(35)
      on
      88'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      86'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
      85'

      free kick won

      David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Barnet Goal

      Barnet
      Goal!
      Barnet
      Courtney
      Senior(7)
      Goal! Barnet 1, Crystal Palace 0. Courtney Senior (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Beard.
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Kofi Balmer tries a through ball, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sam Granville (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dominic Revan (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Courtney Senior with a cross.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Courtney Senior (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Granville.
      76'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Stead (Barnet) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Courtney Senior with a cross following a corner.
      75'

      free kick won

      Sam Beard (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      David Ozoh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      71'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace).
      71'

      Yellow Card

      C(15)
      Trialist C (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
      64'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joe Whitworth tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Trialist A (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Courtney Senior following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Barnet. Conceded by David Ozoh.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison with a cross following a corner.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
      61'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Sam Beard (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Moussa Diarra (Barnet) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Stead (Barnet) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Revan with a cross.
      55'

      free kick won

      Marvin Armstrong (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Callum Stead (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marvin Armstrong.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurie Walker.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
      49'

      free kick won

      Trialist C (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Jerome
      Okimo(6)
      off
      Trialist
      B(21)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Danny
      Collinge(13)
      off
      Sam
      Granville(92)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Adebola
      Oluwo(10)
      off
      Marvin
      Armstrong(5)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Reece
      Hall-Johnson(2)
      off
      Trialist
      C(15)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jake
      O'Brien(32)
      off
      Luke Plange
      Luke
      Plange(48)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      off
      Jack Wells-Morrison
      Jack
      Wells-Morrison(40)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Ben
      Coker(3)
      off
      Moussa
      Diarra(44)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Harry
      Pritchard(16)
      off
      Callum
      Stead(8)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Sam
      Barratt(25)
      off
      Dominic
      Revan(24)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Zak
      Brunt(22)
      off
      Trialist
      A(82)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Nicke
      Kabamba(9)
      off
      Sam
      Beard(23)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Barnet
      Idris
      Kanu(11)
      off
      Courtney
      Senior(7)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Banks(33)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Killian
      Phillips(34)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Kaden Rodney
      Kaden
      Rodney(51)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Seán
      Grehan(42)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Kofi Balmer
      Kofi
      Balmer(30)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Remi Matthews
      Remi
      Matthews(31)
      off
      Joe Whitworth
      Joe
      Whitworth(41)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Barnet 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Zak Brunt (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Coker.
      37'

      free kick won

      Adebola Oluwo (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Reece Hall-Johnson (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Idris Kanu.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Idris Kanu (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Coker following a set piece situation.
      33'

      free kick won

      Reece Hall-Johnson (Barnet) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake O'Brien.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Reece Hall-Johnson.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
      22'

      free kick won

      Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Remi Matthews tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada tries a through ball, but Malcolm Ebiowei is caught offside.
      20'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a through ball.
      15'

      free kick won

      Sam Barratt (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
      9'

      free kick won

      Danny Collinge (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      2'

      free kick won

      Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.