Crawley 3 Palace 6
Crawley3
Hepburn-Murphy50' 60'
Roles72'
Palace6
Édouard2'
Rak-Sakyi3' 27'
Kamada11'
Ayew65'
Schlupp87'
Glasner shares thoughts on Crawley win ahead of tour
Pre-season Match Highlights: Crawley Town 3-6 Crystal Palace
The Full 90: Crawley Town v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
Report & Highlights: Palace cruise past Crawley in nine-goal thriller
Preview: Palace take on Crawley in pre-season friendly
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 6.
90'
free kick won
Toby Mullarkey (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.
88'
free kick won
Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Daichi
Kamada(18)off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)on
87'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 6. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes with a through ball.
86'
Substitution
Dion
Conroy(3)off
Charlie
Barker(5)on
86'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
85'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Dion Conroy (Crawley Town).
85'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Muhammadu Faal is caught offside.
83'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Dacosta Gonzalez (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toby Mullarkey.
82'
free kick won
Michael Dacosta Gonzalez (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Substitution
Scott
Malone(33)off
Michael
Dacosta Gonzalez(17)on
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Muhammadu Faal.
80'
free kick won
Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
77'
post
Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
77'
Substitution
Junior
Quitirna(18)off
Rafiq
Khaleel(27)on
77'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
Substitution
Rushian
Hepburn-Murphy(14)off
Muhammadu
Faal(23)on
74'
Substitution
Joy
Mukena(20)off
Toby
Mullarkey(24)on
73'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Crawley Town Goal
Goal!
Jack
Roles(11)
Goal! Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 5. Jack Roles (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ronan Darcy.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
69'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
67'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Junior Quitirna is caught offside.
65'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Crystal Palace 5. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
65'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Rob Holding with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
62'
free kick won
Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
Substitution
Max
Anderson(6)off
Jack
Roles(11)on
61'
Substitution
Chris
Richards(26)off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(46)on
61'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
61'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Jordan
Ayew(9)on
61'
Substitution
Joachim
Andersen(5)off
Rob
Holding(4)on
60'
Crawley Town Goal
Goal!
Rushian
Hepburn-Murphy(14)
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Crystal Palace 4. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Flint (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jeremy Kelly with a cross following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
58'
corner
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Chris Richards.
58'
free kick won
Max Anderson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
free kick won
Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is caught offside.
52'
free kick won
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
Crawley Town Goal
Goal!
Rushian
Hepburn-Murphy(14)
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Crystal Palace 4. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Flint.
49'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell is caught offside.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Quitirna.
45'
Substitution
Chadi
Riad(34)off
Joel
Ward(2)on
45'
Substitution
Cheick
Doucouré(28)off
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
45'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
44'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
32'
post
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Will Hughes.
31'
free kick won
Max Anderson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'
start delay
Delay in match (Crawley Town).
27'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
26'
free kick won
Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
free kick won
Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Scott Malone is caught offside.
24'
free kick won
Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
19'
free kick won
Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Dion Conroy is caught offside.
18'
free kick won
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
free kick won
Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Daichi
Kamada(18)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 3. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Richards.
7'
free kick won
Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jojo Wollacott.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
3'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
2'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a headed pass.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
2'
61'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
S
3'
27'
61'
18
Daichi Kamada
S
11'
88'
Substitutes
2
Joel Ward
45'
4
Rob Holding
61'
9
Jordan Ayew
61'
65'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
61'
87'
Starting lineup
1
Jojo Wollacott
GK
3
Dion Conroy
DF
86'
20
Joy Mukena
DF
74'
28
Josh Flint
DF
33
Scott Malone
MF
81'
19
Jeremy Kelly
MF
26
Jay Williams
MF
18
Junior Quitirna
MF
77'
6
Max Anderson
S
61'
14
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy
S
50'
60'
74'
10
Ronan Darcy
S
Substitutes
2
Trialist 1
5
Charlie Barker
86'
11
Jack Roles
61'
72'
17
Michael Dacosta Gonzalez
81'
21
Jasper Sheik
22
Ade Adeyemo
23
Muhammadu Faal
74'
24
Toby Mullarkey
74'
25
Antony Papadopoulos
27
Rafiq Khaleel
77'
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Total shots
7
17
Shots on target
4
9
Corners
2
2
Passes completed
483
282
Free kicks
12
10
Offsides
5
3
Top performing palace players
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Full-Time
Match ends, Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 6.
90'
free kick won
Toby Mullarkey (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.
88'
free kick won
Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Daichi
Kamada(18)off
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)on
87'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 6. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes with a through ball.
86'
Substitution
Dion
Conroy(3)off
Charlie
Barker(5)on
86'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
85'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Dion Conroy (Crawley Town).
85'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Muhammadu Faal is caught offside.
83'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Dacosta Gonzalez (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toby Mullarkey.
82'
free kick won
Michael Dacosta Gonzalez (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
Substitution
Scott
Malone(33)off
Michael
Dacosta Gonzalez(17)on
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Muhammadu Faal.
80'
free kick won
Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
77'
post
Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
77'
Substitution
Junior
Quitirna(18)off
Rafiq
Khaleel(27)on
77'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
Substitution
Rushian
Hepburn-Murphy(14)off
Muhammadu
Faal(23)on
74'
Substitution
Joy
Mukena(20)off
Toby
Mullarkey(24)on
73'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Crawley Town Goal
Goal!
Jack
Roles(11)
Goal! Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 5. Jack Roles (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ronan Darcy.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
69'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
67'
free kick won
Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Junior Quitirna is caught offside.
65'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jordan
Ayew(9)
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Crystal Palace 5. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
65'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Rob Holding with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
62'
free kick won
Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
Substitution
Max
Anderson(6)off
Jack
Roles(11)on
61'
Substitution
Chris
Richards(26)off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(46)on
61'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
61'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Jordan
Ayew(9)on
61'
Substitution
Joachim
Andersen(5)off
Rob
Holding(4)on
60'
Crawley Town Goal
Goal!
Rushian
Hepburn-Murphy(14)
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Crystal Palace 4. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Flint (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jeremy Kelly with a cross following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
58'
corner
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Chris Richards.
58'
free kick won
Max Anderson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
free kick won
Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is caught offside.
52'
free kick won
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
Crawley Town Goal
Goal!
Rushian
Hepburn-Murphy(14)
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Crystal Palace 4. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Flint.
49'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell is caught offside.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Quitirna.
45'
Substitution
Chadi
Riad(34)off
Joel
Ward(2)on
45'
Substitution
Cheick
Doucouré(28)off
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
45'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
44'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
32'
post
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Will Hughes.
31'
free kick won
Max Anderson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
28'
start delay
Delay in match (Crawley Town).
27'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
26'
free kick won
Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
free kick won
Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Scott Malone is caught offside.
24'
free kick won
Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
19'
free kick won
Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
offside
Offside, Crawley Town. Dion Conroy is caught offside.
18'
free kick won
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
free kick won
Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Daichi
Kamada(18)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 3. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Richards.
7'
free kick won
Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jojo Wollacott.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
3'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
2'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a headed pass.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.