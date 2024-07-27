Skip navigation
      Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace

      Crawley 3 Palace 6

      Crawley3
      Hepburn-Murphy50' 60'
      Roles72'
      Palace6
      Édouard2'
      Rak-Sakyi3' 27'
      Kamada11'
      Ayew65'
      Schlupp87'
      Sat 27 Jul 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesBroadfield Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 6.
      90'

      free kick won

      Toby Mullarkey (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.
      88'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Daichi
      Kamada(18)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      87'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Goal! Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 6. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Hughes with a through ball.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Dion
      Conroy(3)
      off
      Charlie
      Barker(5)
      on
      86'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      85'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Dion Conroy (Crawley Town).
      85'

      offside

      Offside, Crawley Town. Muhammadu Faal is caught offside.
      83'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Dacosta Gonzalez (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toby Mullarkey.
      82'

      free kick won

      Michael Dacosta Gonzalez (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Scott
      Malone(33)
      off
      Michael
      Dacosta Gonzalez(17)
      on
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Muhammadu Faal.
      80'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      77'

      post

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Junior
      Quitirna(18)
      off
      Rafiq
      Khaleel(27)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Rushian
      Hepburn-Murphy(14)
      off
      Muhammadu
      Faal(23)
      on
      74'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Joy
      Mukena(20)
      off
      Toby
      Mullarkey(24)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      Crawley Town Goal

      Crawley Town
      Goal!
      Crawley Town
      Jack
      Roles(11)
      Goal! Crawley Town 3, Crystal Palace 5. Jack Roles (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ronan Darcy.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      67'

      free kick won

      Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Crawley Town. Junior Quitirna is caught offside.
      65'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      Jordan Ayew
      Goal! Crawley Town 2, Crystal Palace 5. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      65'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Rob Holding with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      62'

      free kick won

      Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Max
      Anderson(6)
      off
      Jack
      Roles(11)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      off
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      Franco
      Umeh-Chibueze(46)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(5)
      off
      Rob Holding
      Rob
      Holding(4)
      on
      60'

      Crawley Town Goal

      Crawley Town
      Goal!
      Crawley Town
      Rushian
      Hepburn-Murphy(14)
      Goal! Crawley Town 2, Crystal Palace 4. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Flint (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jeremy Kelly with a cross following a corner.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Odsonne Édouard.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Chris Richards.
      58'

      free kick won

      Max Anderson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      free kick won

      Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      offside

      Offside, Crawley Town. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is caught offside.
      52'

      free kick won

      Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      Crawley Town Goal

      Crawley Town
      Goal!
      Crawley Town
      Rushian
      Hepburn-Murphy(14)
      Goal! Crawley Town 1, Crystal Palace 4. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Flint.
      49'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell is caught offside.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Quitirna.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Chadi
      Riad(34)
      off
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
      45'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace).
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is caught offside.
      32'

      post

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      31'

      free kick won

      Max Anderson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      28'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crawley Town).
      27'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard following a fast break.
      26'

      free kick won

      Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Crawley Town. Scott Malone is caught offside.
      24'

      free kick won

      Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Crawley Town. Dion Conroy is caught offside.
      18'

      free kick won

      Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Daichi
      Kamada(18)
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 3. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Richards.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jay Williams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jojo Wollacott.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      3'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a headed pass.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      5
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      34
      Chadi Riad
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      MF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      MF
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      2'
      substitution icon61'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      S
      3'
      27'
      substitution icon61'
      18
      Daichi Kamada
      S
      11'
      substitution icon88'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon45'
      4
      Rob Holding
      substitution icon61'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon61'
      65'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon61'
      87'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon88'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon45'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      46
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      substitution icon61'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jojo Wollacott
      GK
      3
      Dion Conroy
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      20
      Joy Mukena
      DF
      substitution icon74'
      28
      Josh Flint
      DF
      33
      Scott Malone
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      19
      Jeremy Kelly
      MF
      26
      Jay Williams
      MF
      18
      Junior Quitirna
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      6
      Max Anderson
      S
      substitution icon61'
      14
      Rushian Hepburn-Murphy
      S
      50'
      60'
      substitution icon74'
      10
      Ronan Darcy
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Trialist 1
      5
      Charlie Barker
      substitution icon86'
      11
      Jack Roles
      substitution icon61'
      72'
      17
      Michael Dacosta Gonzalez
      substitution icon81'
      21
      Jasper Sheik
      22
      Ade Adeyemo
      23
      Muhammadu Faal
      substitution icon74'
      24
      Toby Mullarkey
      substitution icon74'
      25
      Antony Papadopoulos
      27
      Rafiq Khaleel
      substitution icon77'
      Crawley Town

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      60%
      40%
      Total shots
      7
      17
      Shots on target
      4
      9
      Corners
      2
      2
      Passes completed
      483
      282
      Free kicks
      12
      10
      Offsides
      5
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3948
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Duels won
      6
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré
      Crosses
      3
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      Franco Umeh-Chibueze
      Touches
      55
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Tackles
      3
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick Doucouré

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

