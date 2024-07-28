The Eagles produced an exciting attacking display to go three goals to the good after just 11 minutes at Broadfield Stadium, with a quickfire exchange of goals in the second period resulting in an exciting match, shown live on Palace TV+.

Now, with further matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Thursday, 1st August, 01:00 BST UK time) in Maryland and West Ham United (Sunday, 4th August, 00:00 BST UK time) in Tampa to come this week – and tickets available here – Glasner gave his thoughts on pre-season so far, and the exciting challenges ahead…

“It’s important that many players got more minutes”

The first-half was really good. I'm a little bit disappointed – the second-half we lost the concentration, the focus, so we gave them three goals, and it's never good when you concede three goals.

Yeah, we scored nice goals, but it's important that many players get more minutes, especially now. Joa [Andersen] and Chris [Richards] coming back after their deserved vacation are just four days into training and they played 60 minutes both.

It’s challenging, but yeah, we will do the best out of it.