The new Premier League season stands on the horizon – and if you're looking for optimism to draw from the summer, then the Eagles' impressive numbers don’t stop with the above…

The numbers

Since 2013, the Eagles have won 41 out of 74 pre-season clashes (including one penalty shoot-out victory), drawing 16 times and losing just 17.

That records includes Palace XIs - largely made up of Development prospects, with the option to include first-team players - which account for a large number of those defeats.

Along the way, Palace have scored a mighty 156 goals – averaging over two per game – and conceded 94 in that time, recording a goal difference of +62.

Of particular note were the three aforementioned unbeaten pre-season campaigns: in 2018/19 and 2020/21, under Roy Hodgson, and 2024/25, under the guidance of Glasner.

Our biggest win in that time? A 13-1 win over Austrian outfit Grazer AK (GAK) away from home in July 2014.

Check back over the club’s other pre-season results since returning to the Premier League, and see which ones stand out to you!

2013/14

20th July 2013: Dagenham and Redbridge 1-2 Palace

23rd July 2013: Gillingham 0-3 Palace

27th July 2013: Crawley Town 3-0 Palace

3rd August 2013: Waterford United 0-4 Palace

6th August 2013: Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Palace

10th August 2013: Palace 0-1 Lazio

2014/15