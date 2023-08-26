Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Reading U18

Crystal Palace U18 2 Reading U18 1

Palace U182
Derry17' 61'
Reading U181
Barough47'
Sat 26 Aug 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U18
3
2
0
1
8
3
+5
6
2
CHEChelsea U18
2
2
0
0
7
2
+5
6
3
ASTAston Villa U18
3
2
0
1
7
5
+2
6
4
FULFulham U18
3
2
0
1
6
6
0
6
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
3
1
2
0
8
7
+1
5
6
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
3
1
1
1
8
6
+2
4
7
LEILeicester City U18
3
1
1
1
7
7
0
4
8
ARSArsenal U18
3
1
1
1
5
5
0
4
9
WESWest Ham United U18
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
0
1
4
6
-2
3
11
REAReading U18
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
12
SOUSouthampton U18
3
0
1
2
2
9
-7
1
13
NORNorwich City U18
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Reading U18 1.
90'+2'

free kick won

Joseph Barough (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'

Substitution

Reading U18
Jerae
Jones(7)
off
Aaron
White(14)
on
90'+1'

Substitution

Reading U18
Emmanuel
Osho(2)
off
Ashqar
Ahmed(15)
on
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Shay Spencer.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caleb Redhead.
87'

free kick won

Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jerae Jones with a cross.
84'

free kick won

Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

Yellow Card

Williams(14)
Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'

free kick won

Shay Spencer (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

free kick won

Emmanuel Osho (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. William Romeo Gutierrez Ramirez (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kiyan Smith following a fast break.
79'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. William Romeo Gutierrez Ramirez tries a through ball, but Kiyan Smith is caught offside.
78'

Substitution

Reading U18
Thierry
Rohart-Brown(10)
off
William Romeo
Gutierrez Ramirez(12)
on
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Hindolo
Mustapha(10)
off
Caleb
Redhead(15)
on
74'

Yellow Card

Beacroft(5)
Boyd Beacroft (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Rio Cardines tries a through ball, but Sebastian Williams is caught offside.
65'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Boyd Beacroft (Reading U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
64'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by George King.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Ty
Whyte(2)
off
Sebastian
Williams(14)
on
61'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesse
Derry(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Reading U18 1. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
61'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18).
59'

Yellow Card

Rohart-Brown(10)
Thierry Rohart-Brown (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

free kick won

Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'

free kick won

Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. George King (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jesse Derry with a cross following a corner.
53'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tyler Field.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kiyan Smith.
52'

free kick won

Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Shay Spencer (Reading U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thierry Rohart-Brown.
50'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. Jerae Jones tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Osho is caught offside.
49'

free kick won

Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

Reading U18 Goal

Reading U18
Goal!
Reading U18
Joseph
Barough(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Reading U18 1. Joseph Barough (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kiyan Smith.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Reading U18 0.
45'+3'

Yellow Card

Spencer(4)
Shay Spencer (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card.
45'+3'

free kick won

Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Shay Spencer.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
38'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
38'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Mofe
Jemide(6)
off
George
King(12)
on
37'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18).
37'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
34'

start delay

Delay in match (Crystal Palace U18).
33'

free kick won

Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Boyd Beacroft (Reading U18) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tyler Field with a cross following a corner.
32'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Ty Whyte.
30'

free kick won

Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ty Whyte with a cross.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Derry.
27'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joseph Barough (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thierry Rohart-Brown with a headed pass.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Barough.
25'

free kick won

Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

free kick won

Tyler Sackey (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Boyd Beacroft.
22'

free kick won

Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Phillip Duah.
17'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesse
Derry(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Reading U18 0. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
15'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Phillip Duah.
14'

free kick won

Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

free kick won

Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Emmanuel Osho.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
7'

free kick won

Thierry Rohart-Brown (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

post

Thierry Rohart-Brown (Reading U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Joseph Barough.
3'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. Tyler Sackey tries a through ball, but Thierry Rohart-Brown is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
William Eastwood
GK
6
Mofe Jemide
DF
substitution icon38'
2
Ty Whyte
DF
substitution icon62'
3
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
DF
5
Jake Grante
DF
8
Matteo Dashi
MF
7
Rio Cardines
MF
10
Hindolo Mustapha
MF
substitution icon78'
4
Cormac Austin
MF
11
Jesse Derry
MF
17'
61'
9
Zach Marsh
S

Substitutes

12
George King
substitution icon38'
13
Marcus Hill
14
Sebastian Williams
substitution icon62'
84'
15
Caleb Redhead
substitution icon78'
16
Laolu Omobolaji

Starting lineup

1
Harrison Rhone
GK
5
Boyd Beacroft
DF
74'
6
Phillip Duah
DF
3
Tyler Field
DF
2
Emmanuel Osho
DF
substitution icon90'+1'
4
Shay Spencer
MF
45'+3'
8
Tyler Sackey
MF
11
Kiyan Smith
MF
7
Jerae Jones
MF
substitution icon90'+1'
10
Thierry Rohart-Brown
MF
59'
substitution icon78'
9
Joseph Barough
S
47'

Substitutes

12
William Romeo Gutierrez Ramirez
substitution icon78'
13
James Sharlott
14
Aaron White
substitution icon90'+1'
15
Ashqar Ahmed
substitution icon90'+1'
16
Verrell George
Crystal Palace U18

Team stats

Reading U18
Possession
48%
52%
Total shots
11
9
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
8
3
Passes completed
294
326
Free kicks
11
9
Offsides
1
3

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4250
Jake Grante
Jake Grante
Duels won
8
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Crosses
8
Jesse Derry
Jesse Derry
Touches
88
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Tackles
4
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
STO
1-4
MAN
NOR
1-4
WES
BHA
2-2
SOU
ARS
2-4
TOT
MAN
6-0
BLA
FUL
4-3
LEI
AST
1-5
CHE
MID
2-0
EVE
LIV
2-0
DER
NEW
3-2
NOT

