Report & Highlights: Derry at the double downs Reading U18s
Crystal Palace U18 2 Reading U18 1
Palace U182
Derry17' 61'
Reading U181
Barough47'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U18
3
2
0
1
8
3
+5
6
2
CHEChelsea U18
2
2
0
0
7
2
+5
6
3
ASTAston Villa U18
3
2
0
1
7
5
+2
6
4
FULFulham U18
3
2
0
1
6
6
0
6
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
3
1
2
0
8
7
+1
5
6
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
3
1
1
1
8
6
+2
4
7
LEILeicester City U18
3
1
1
1
7
7
0
4
8
ARSArsenal U18
3
1
1
1
5
5
0
4
9
WESWest Ham United U18
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
0
1
4
6
-2
3
11
REAReading U18
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
12
SOUSouthampton U18
3
0
1
2
2
9
-7
1
13
NORNorwich City U18
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Reading U18 1.
90'+2'
free kick won
Joseph Barough (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
Substitution
Jerae
Jones(7)off
Aaron
White(14)on
90'+1'
Substitution
Emmanuel
Osho(2)off
Ashqar
Ahmed(15)on
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Shay Spencer.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caleb Redhead.
87'
free kick won
Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jerae Jones with a cross.
84'
free kick won
Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Yellow Card
Williams(14)
Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Shay Spencer (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Emmanuel Osho (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. William Romeo Gutierrez Ramirez (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kiyan Smith following a fast break.
79'
offside
Offside, Reading U18. William Romeo Gutierrez Ramirez tries a through ball, but Kiyan Smith is caught offside.
78'
Substitution
Thierry
Rohart-Brown(10)off
William Romeo
Gutierrez Ramirez(12)on
78'
Substitution
Hindolo
Mustapha(10)off
Caleb
Redhead(15)on
74'
Yellow Card
Beacroft(5)
Boyd Beacroft (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Rio Cardines tries a through ball, but Sebastian Williams is caught offside.
65'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Boyd Beacroft (Reading U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
64'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by George King.
62'
Substitution
Ty
Whyte(2)off
Sebastian
Williams(14)on
61'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesse
Derry(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Reading U18 1. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
61'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18).
59'
Yellow Card
Rohart-Brown(10)
Thierry Rohart-Brown (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. George King (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jesse Derry with a cross following a corner.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tyler Field.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kiyan Smith.
52'
free kick won
Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shay Spencer (Reading U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thierry Rohart-Brown.
50'
offside
Offside, Reading U18. Jerae Jones tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Osho is caught offside.
49'
free kick won
Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
Reading U18 Goal
Goal!
Joseph
Barough(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Reading U18 1. Joseph Barough (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kiyan Smith.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Reading U18 0.
45'+3'
Yellow Card
Spencer(4)
Shay Spencer (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card.
45'+3'
free kick won
Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Shay Spencer.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
38'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
38'
Substitution
Mofe
Jemide(6)off
George
King(12)on
37'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18).
37'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
34'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace U18).
33'
free kick won
Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Boyd Beacroft (Reading U18) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tyler Field with a cross following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Ty Whyte.
30'
free kick won
Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ty Whyte with a cross.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Derry.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joseph Barough (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thierry Rohart-Brown with a headed pass.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Barough.
25'
free kick won
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Tyler Sackey (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Boyd Beacroft.
22'
free kick won
Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Phillip Duah.
17'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesse
Derry(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Reading U18 0. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
15'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Phillip Duah.
14'
free kick won
Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
free kick won
Kiyan Smith (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Emmanuel Osho.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
7'
free kick won
Thierry Rohart-Brown (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
post
Thierry Rohart-Brown (Reading U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Joseph Barough.
3'
offside
Offside, Reading U18. Tyler Sackey tries a through ball, but Thierry Rohart-Brown is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Ty Whyte
DF
62'
11
Jesse Derry
MF
17'
61'
Substitutes
14
Sebastian Williams
62'
84'
Starting lineup
1
Harrison Rhone
GK
5
Boyd Beacroft
DF
74'
6
Phillip Duah
DF
3
Tyler Field
DF
2
Emmanuel Osho
DF
90'+1'
4
Shay Spencer
MF
45'+3'
8
Tyler Sackey
MF
11
Kiyan Smith
MF
7
Jerae Jones
MF
90'+1'
10
Thierry Rohart-Brown
MF
59'
78'
9
Joseph Barough
S
47'
Substitutes
12
William Romeo Gutierrez Ramirez
78'
13
James Sharlott
14
Aaron White
90'+1'
15
Ashqar Ahmed
90'+1'
16
Verrell George
Team stats
Possession
48%
52%
Total shots
11
9
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
8
3
Passes completed
294
326
Free kicks
11
9
Offsides
1
3
