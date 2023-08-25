Kicking off the feast of football with a bang are Palace U18s – and whenever they’re involved, entertaining matches are never far away.

Indeed, including the tail end of last season, in Palace U18s’ last 10 competitive games, an incredible 49 goals have been split between the two teams (32 of them in favour of Palace, we should add).

Rob Quinn’s side come into Saturday morning’s game off the back of a dramatic late defeat away at Chelsea last time out – but with all the more determination to put that right against a Reading side new to the division.

The match will be broadcast live from 11:00 BST on Palace TV+, our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences.

