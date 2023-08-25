Over the summer, a new Head of Women’s Football, a new head coach, new arrivals in the transfer market, and a new home stadium – but on Sunday, Crystal Palace Women’s new era begins in earnest.
After recording back-to-back top five finishes in the last two seasons, the Eagles will launch their rejuvenated push for promotion against Reading on Sunday (27th August).
Laura Kaminski’s side will play their home matches at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium this season, kick-starting an exciting chapter for the club – and you can be there to witness it.
And with plenty of fun for all the family – think giant games, face-painting, video game stations, a DJ, and competitions and prizes – there’ll be no place like home come Sunday!
As the ultimate family day out, a family of four non-Members (two adults and two children) can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for just £25. Season Ticket holders and Members can book tickets at even lower prices.
Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices are discounted if booked online (even if booked on-the-day) via cpfc.co.uk.
It’s already set to be a day to remember in south London – get down to Sutton, show your support, and make it all the more so.