Crystal Palace U18 vs Liverpool U18

Crystal Palace U18 6 Liverpool U18 1

Palace U186
Mustapha6'
King18'
Marsh44' 83' 88'
Derry55'
Liverpool U181
Danns45'+1'
Sat 02 Sep 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

English U18 Premier League CupCrystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time

Match reports

Report & Highlights: Scintillating Palace hit Liverpool for six

Match reports

Report & Highlights: Scintillating Palace hit Liverpool...

Crystal Palace Under-18s got their Premier League Cup campaign off to the best possible start, firing six past Liverpool in a dominant performance at Copers Cope. Goals from Hindolo Mustapha, George King, Jesse Derry, along with a hat-trick from Zach Marsh, sees the side top Group G after the first round of fixtures.
Report & Highlights: Scintillating Palace hit Liverpool for six

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 6, Liverpool U18 1.
90'+1'

free kick won

Michael Laffey (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Zach
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 6, Liverpool U18 1. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Matteo
Dashi(7)
off
Laolu
Omobolaji(16)
on
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jesse
Derry(11)
off
Leon
Elliott(14)
on
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Zach
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 5, Liverpool U18 1. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
80'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Rio Cardines.
80'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by George King.
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Sebastian
Williams(8)
off
Caleb
Redhead(15)
on
78'

Substitution

Liverpool U18
Amara
Nallo(5)
off
Luca
Furnell-Gill(12)
on
77'

Substitution

Liverpool U18
Ben
Trueman(6)
off
Michael
Laffey(16)
on
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Amara Nallo.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
70'

free kick won

Jayden Danns (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'

Yellow Card

Pitt(2)
Lucas Pitt (Liverpool U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
69'

free kick won

Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Kareem Ahmed (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wellity Lucky (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
66'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
66'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
63'

Substitution

Liverpool U18
Treymaurice
Nyoni(10)
off
Fola
Onanuga(15)
on
62'

miss

Attempt missed. Treymaurice Nyoni (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
62'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Trent Kone-Doherty (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
61'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Rio Cardines.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Treymaurice Nyoni (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
60'

free kick won

Treymaurice Nyoni (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Trent Kone-Doherty (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesse
Derry(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 4, Liverpool U18 1. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
53'

free kick won

Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

free kick won

Lucas Pitt (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by George King.
47'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by George King.
47'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jayden Danns (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Liverpool U18 1.
45'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
45'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Jayden Danns (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
45'+1'

Liverpool U18 Goal

Liverpool U18
Goal!
Liverpool U18
Jayden
Danns(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Liverpool U18 1. Jayden Danns (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Treymaurice Nyoni.
44'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Zach
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Liverpool U18 0. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
43'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Amara Nallo.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
42'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
39'

free kick won

Amara Nallo (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Amara Nallo.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Francis Gyimah.
29'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
28'

free kick won

Treymaurice Nyoni (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
25'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
24'

free kick won

Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'

free kick won

Kareem Ahmed (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
George
King(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Liverpool U18 0. George King (Crystal Palace U18) from a free kick with a header to the bottom right corner.
17'

free kick won

Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
16'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Caleb
Kporha(2)
off
Kai-Reece
Adams-Collman(12)
on
14'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18).
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
13'

corner

Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by George King.
6'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Hindolo
Mustapha(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Liverpool U18 0. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Kornel Misciur
GK
4
Wellity Lucky
DF
5
Amara Nallo
DF
substitution icon78'
2
Lucas Pitt
DF
70'
3
Francis Gyimah
DF
10
Treymaurice Nyoni
MF
substitution icon63'
6
Ben Trueman
MF
substitution icon77'
8
Kareem Ahmed
MF
9
Jayden Danns
S
45'+1'
11
Kieran Morrison
S
7
Trent Kone-Doherty
S

Substitutes

12
Luca Furnell-Gill
substitution icon78'
13
Nathan Morana
14
Nathan Giblin
15
Fola Onanuga
substitution icon63'
16
Michael Laffey
substitution icon77'
