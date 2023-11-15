Initially launched in the 2017/18 season, the U18 Premier League Cup brings an additional layer of competitiveness - through cup-style knockout football - to complement the U18 Premier League calendar.

Divided into seven groups of four teams, the U18 Premier League Cup features clubs facing off against each other once in the group stage, either at home or away.

The tournament also removes the regionalisation of north and south, which currently splits the league format, meaning sides will get to experience opposition they wouldn’t face under normal circumstances.

Progression to the quarter-finals is determined by the seven group winners and the top-performing runner-up, based on total points, goal difference, and subsequently, head-to-head records.