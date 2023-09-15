Middlesbrough U21 0 Crystal Palace U21 0
Middlesbrough U21
Palace U21
Premier League Cup
Head-To-Head
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Form
BRE
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(H)
1 - 1
SHE
WES
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(H)
2 - 3
NEW
WAT
3 - 1
(A)
L
L
(H)
2 - 5
BHA
HUD
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
BHA
WAT
4 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 1
NEW
Season so far
4
Position
2
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
CRYCrystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
IPSIpswich Town U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0