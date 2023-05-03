Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Valencia U21

1 1

Palace U211
Raymond18'
Valencia U211
Gozálbez68'
Wed 03 May 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League International CupSelhurst Park

Full-Time
PL International Cup Highlights: Palace 1-1 Valencia (5-3 Pens)

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

PL International Cup Highlights: Palace 1-1 Valencia (5-3 Pens)

00:00

Match Blog

109'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(8)
off
Matthew Vigor
Matthew
Vigor(15)
on
107'

Yellow Card

Gómez Ramírez(8)
105'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(9)
off
Dylan
Reid(16)
on
105'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Tayo Adaramola
Tayo
Adaramola(3)
off
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(14)
on
105'

Substitution

Valencia U21
Martín
Tejón Fauli(26)
off
Azael
García(12)
on
104'

Yellow Card

Raymond(10)
90'

Substitution

Valencia U21
Martí
Soler(6)
off
Javier
Navarro(31)
on
90+2'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(17)
on
90+1'

Yellow Card

Munoz(5)
77'

Substitution

Valencia U21
Zeidane
Inoussa(18)
off
Gustavo
Maia da Silva(17)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(11)
off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(18)
on
68'

Valencia U21 Goal

Valencia U21
Goal!
Valencia U21
Pablo
Gozálbez(10)
66'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(9)
61'

Yellow Card

Pérez del Amo(32)
59'

Substitution

Valencia U21
Ismael
Santana Vera(29)
off
Pablo
Gozálbez(10)
on
59'

Substitution

Valencia U21
Vicente
Agulló(24)
off
José Luis
Pérez del Amo(32)
on
56'

Yellow Card

Balmer(6)
56'

Yellow Card

Tejón Fauli(26)
46'

Yellow Card

Rodney(4)
18'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Jadan
Raymond(10)
Jadan Raymond
3'

Yellow Card

Santana Vera(29)

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
4
Kaden Rodney
DF
46'
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
56'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
8
David Ozoh
MF
substitution icon109'
2
Derrick Abu
MF
11
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon72'
3
Tayo Adaramola
MF
substitution icon105'
7
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon90+2'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
66'
substitution icon105'
10
Jadan Raymond
S
18'
104'

Substitutes

12
Joe Sheridan
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Noah Watson
substitution icon105'
15
Matthew Vigor
substitution icon109'
16
Dylan Reid
substitution icon105'
17
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon90+2'
18
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
substitution icon72'

Starting lineup

13
Carlos Manuel Pérez Sánchez
GK
15
Carlos Alemán
DF
6
Martí Soler
DF
substitution icon90'
14
Rubén Iranzo
DF
24
Vicente Agulló
DF
substitution icon59'
8
Adrián Gómez Ramírez
MF
107'
5
Iván Munoz
MF
90+1'
26
Martín Tejón Fauli
MF
56'
substitution icon105'
11
Rodrigo Antonio Rodrigues
MF
18
Zeidane Inoussa
MF
substitution icon77'
29
Ismael Santana Vera
S
3'
substitution icon59'

Substitutes

1
Emilio Bernard Sánchez
4
César Tárrega
10
Pablo Gozálbez
substitution icon59'
68'
12
Azael García
substitution icon105'
17
Gustavo Maia da Silva
substitution icon77'
31
Javier Navarro
substitution icon90'
32
José Luis Pérez del Amo
substitution icon59'
61'
Crystal Palace U21

Team stats

Valencia U21
Total shots
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0

