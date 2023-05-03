Goodman on the buzz of a big penalty save
1 1
Palace U211
Raymond18'
Valencia U211
Gozálbez68'
- 03:18Goodman on penalty save and making the PL International Cup final
- 03:24Powell explains how preparations helped beat Valencia
- 03:18Raymond refelcts on goal and penalty triumph over Valencia
- Report & Highlights: Palace reach PL International Cup Final after Valencia shoot-out
- Powell praises preparations behind Valencia victory
Latest videosView all videos
- 00:00PL International Cup Highlights: Palace 1-1 Valencia (5-3 Pens)
- 03:18Goodman on penalty save and making the PL International Cup final
- 03:24Powell explains how preparations helped beat Valencia
- 03:18Raymond refelcts on goal and penalty triumph over Valencia
Match Blog
109'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(8)off
Matthew
Vigor(15)on
107'
Yellow Card
Gómez Ramírez(8)
105'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Dylan
Reid(16)on
105'
Substitution
Tayo
Adaramola(3)off
Noah
Watson(14)on
105'
Substitution
Martín
Tejón Fauli(26)off
Azael
García(12)on
104'
Yellow Card
Raymond(10)
90'
Substitution
Martí
Soler(6)off
Javier
Navarro(31)on
90+2'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Adler
Nascimento(17)on
90+1'
Yellow Card
Munoz(5)
77'
Substitution
Zeidane
Inoussa(18)off
Gustavo
Maia da Silva(17)on
72'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(18)on
68'
Valencia U21 Goal
Goal!
Pablo
Gozálbez(10)
66'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(9)
61'
Yellow Card
Pérez del Amo(32)
59'
Substitution
Ismael
Santana Vera(29)off
Pablo
Gozálbez(10)on
59'
Substitution
Vicente
Agulló(24)off
José Luis
Pérez del Amo(32)on
56'
Yellow Card
Balmer(6)
56'
Yellow Card
Tejón Fauli(26)
46'
Yellow Card
Rodney(4)
18'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Jadan
Raymond(10)
3'
Yellow Card
Santana Vera(29)
Starting lineup
8
David Ozoh
MF
109'
7
David Omilabu
MF
90+2'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
66'
105'
10
Jadan Raymond
S
18'
104'
Substitutes
14
Noah Watson
105'
15
Matthew Vigor
109'
16
Dylan Reid
105'
17
Adler Nascimento
90+2'
Starting lineup
13
Carlos Manuel Pérez Sánchez
GK
15
Carlos Alemán
DF
6
Martí Soler
DF
90'
14
Rubén Iranzo
DF
24
Vicente Agulló
DF
59'
8
Adrián Gómez Ramírez
MF
107'
5
Iván Munoz
MF
90+1'
26
Martín Tejón Fauli
MF
56'
105'
11
Rodrigo Antonio Rodrigues
MF
18
Zeidane Inoussa
MF
77'
29
Ismael Santana Vera
S
3'
59'
Substitutes
1
Emilio Bernard Sánchez
4
César Tárrega
10
Pablo Gozálbez
59'
68'
12
Azael García
105'
17
Gustavo Maia da Silva
77'
31
Javier Navarro
90'
32
José Luis Pérez del Amo
59'
61'
Team stats
Total shots
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Goodman on the buzz of a big penalty save
- 03:18Goodman on penalty save and making the PL International Cup final
- 03:24Powell explains how preparations helped beat Valencia
- 03:18Raymond refelcts on goal and penalty triumph over Valencia
- Report & Highlights: Palace reach PL International Cup Final after Valencia shoot-out
- Powell praises preparations behind Valencia victory
Latest videosView all videos
- 00:00PL International Cup Highlights: Palace 1-1 Valencia (5-3 Pens)
- 03:18Goodman on penalty save and making the PL International Cup final
- 03:24Powell explains how preparations helped beat Valencia
- 03:18Raymond refelcts on goal and penalty triumph over Valencia
Starting lineup
8
David Ozoh
MF
109'
7
David Omilabu
MF
90+2'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
66'
105'
10
Jadan Raymond
S
18'
104'
Substitutes
14
Noah Watson
105'
15
Matthew Vigor
109'
16
Dylan Reid
105'
17
Adler Nascimento
90+2'
Starting lineup
13
Carlos Manuel Pérez Sánchez
GK
15
Carlos Alemán
DF
6
Martí Soler
DF
90'
14
Rubén Iranzo
DF
24
Vicente Agulló
DF
59'
8
Adrián Gómez Ramírez
MF
107'
5
Iván Munoz
MF
90+1'
26
Martín Tejón Fauli
MF
56'
105'
11
Rodrigo Antonio Rodrigues
MF
18
Zeidane Inoussa
MF
77'
29
Ismael Santana Vera
S
3'
59'
Substitutes
1
Emilio Bernard Sánchez
4
César Tárrega
10
Pablo Gozálbez
59'
68'
12
Azael García
105'
17
Gustavo Maia da Silva
77'
31
Javier Navarro
90'
32
José Luis Pérez del Amo
59'
61'
Team stats
Total shots
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Match Blog
109'
Substitution
David
Ozoh(8)off
Matthew
Vigor(15)on
107'
Yellow Card
Gómez Ramírez(8)
105'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(9)off
Dylan
Reid(16)on
105'
Substitution
Tayo
Adaramola(3)off
Noah
Watson(14)on
105'
Substitution
Martín
Tejón Fauli(26)off
Azael
García(12)on
104'
Yellow Card
Raymond(10)
90'
Substitution
Martí
Soler(6)off
Javier
Navarro(31)on
90+2'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
Adler
Nascimento(17)on
90+1'
Yellow Card
Munoz(5)
77'
Substitution
Zeidane
Inoussa(18)off
Gustavo
Maia da Silva(17)on
72'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(11)off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(18)on
68'
Valencia U21 Goal
Goal!
Pablo
Gozálbez(10)
66'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(9)
61'
Yellow Card
Pérez del Amo(32)
59'
Substitution
Ismael
Santana Vera(29)off
Pablo
Gozálbez(10)on
59'
Substitution
Vicente
Agulló(24)off
José Luis
Pérez del Amo(32)on
56'
Yellow Card
Balmer(6)
56'
Yellow Card
Tejón Fauli(26)
46'
Yellow Card
Rodney(4)
18'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Jadan
Raymond(10)
3'
Yellow Card
Santana Vera(29)