Match ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 3.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Niamh Murphy.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Niamh Murphy.
90'+3'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
off
Hollie
Olding(15)
on
90'+1'
Substitution
Megan
Hornby(11)
off
Ellie
Leek(13)
on
89'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
free kick won
Niamh Murphy (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Anna
Filbey(5)
off
Annabel
Johnson(2)
on
82'
Substitution
Annabel
Blanchard(10)
off
Ellie
Noble(16)
on
81'
Substitution
Kirsten
Reilly(11)
off
Chloe
Peplow(7)
on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
73'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
71'
Yellow Card
Reilly(11)
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Substitution
Shauna
Guyatt(21)
off
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
on
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
65'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'
free kick won
Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
Blackburn Rovers Women Goal
Goal!
Saffron
Jordan(9)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 3. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
60'
Yellow Card
Everett(6)
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
penalty won
Penalty Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Saffron Jordan draws a foul in the penalty area.
59'
free kick won
Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
Substitution
Kayleigh
McDonald(12)
off
Niamh
Murphy(24)
on
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natasha Fenton.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
53'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Elise
Hughes(19)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 3. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anna Filbey.
52'
free kick won
Faith Nokuthula (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Faith Nokuthula.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'
free kick won
Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Megan Hornby.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lauren Thomas.
45'
Substitution
Nicola
Worthington(25)
off
Millie
Chandarana(17)
on
45'
Substitution
Evie
Smith(19)
off
Farah
Crompton(7)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2.
44'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
43'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Elise
Hughes(19)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
36'
free kick won
Jade Richards (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Faith Nokuthula.
25'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
17'
free kick won
Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Kayleigh McDonald (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
13'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Elise
Hughes(19)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Isabella Sibley.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
11'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Megan Hornby.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Kayleigh McDonald.
Match ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 3.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Niamh Murphy.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Niamh Murphy.
90'+3'
Substitution
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
off
Hollie
Olding(15)
on
90'+1'
Substitution
Megan
Hornby(11)
off
Ellie
Leek(13)
on
89'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
free kick won
Niamh Murphy (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Anna
Filbey(5)
off
Annabel
Johnson(2)
on
82'
Substitution
Annabel
Blanchard(10)
off
Ellie
Noble(16)
on
81'
Substitution
Kirsten
Reilly(11)
off
Chloe
Peplow(7)
on
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
73'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
71'
Yellow Card
Reilly(11)
Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Substitution
Shauna
Guyatt(21)
off
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
on
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
65'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
61'
free kick won
Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
Blackburn Rovers Women Goal
Goal!
Saffron
Jordan(9)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 3. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
60'
Yellow Card
Everett(6)
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
penalty won
Penalty Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Saffron Jordan draws a foul in the penalty area.
59'
free kick won
Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
Substitution
Kayleigh
McDonald(12)
off
Niamh
Murphy(24)
on
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natasha Fenton.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
53'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Elise
Hughes(19)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 3. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anna Filbey.
52'
free kick won
Faith Nokuthula (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Faith Nokuthula.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'
free kick won
Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
free kick won
Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Megan Hornby.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lauren Thomas.
45'
Substitution
Nicola
Worthington(25)
off
Millie
Chandarana(17)
on
45'
Substitution
Evie
Smith(19)
off
Farah
Crompton(7)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2.
44'
corner
Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
43'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Elise
Hughes(19)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
36'
free kick won
Jade Richards (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Faith Nokuthula.
25'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
17'
free kick won
Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Kayleigh McDonald (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
13'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Elise
Hughes(19)
Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Isabella Sibley.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
11'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Megan Hornby.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Kayleigh McDonald.