      Blackburn Rovers Women vs Crystal Palace Women

      Blackburn Rovers Women 1 Crystal Palace Women 3

      Blackburn Rovers Women1
      Jordan60'
      Palace Women3
      Hughes13' 43' 53'
      Sun 25 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipSir Tom Finney Stadium

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      15
      3
      4
      39
      12
      +27
      48
      2
      BIRBirmingham City Women
      22
      15
      2
      5
      39
      22
      +17
      47
      3
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      14
      3
      5
      49
      20
      +29
      45
      4
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      11
      5
      6
      34
      27
      +7
      38
      5
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      1
      10
      28
      34
      -6
      34
      6
      SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      22
      15
      +7
      33
      7
      DURDurham Women
      22
      8
      4
      10
      30
      29
      +1
      28
      8
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      8
      3
      11
      32
      25
      +7
      27
      9
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      7
      5
      10
      20
      29
      -9
      26
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      8
      9
      20
      29
      -9
      23
      11
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      5
      3
      14
      26
      38
      -12
      18
      12
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      2
      1
      19
      16
      75
      -59
      7

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 3.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Niamh Murphy.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Niamh Murphy.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Coral-Jade Haines
      Coral-Jade
      Haines(23)
      off
      Hollie Olding
      Hollie
      Olding(15)
      on
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Megan
      Hornby(11)
      off
      Ellie
      Leek(13)
      on
      89'

      free kick won

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Niamh Murphy (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Anna Filbey
      Anna
      Filbey(5)
      off
      Annabel Johnson
      Annabel
      Johnson(2)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Annabel Blanchard
      Annabel
      Blanchard(10)
      off
      Ellie Noble
      Ellie
      Noble(16)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Kirsten Reilly
      Kirsten
      Reilly(11)
      off
      Chloe Peplow
      Chloe
      Peplow(7)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Reilly(11)
      Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Shauna Guyatt
      Shauna
      Guyatt(21)
      off
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      on
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.
      65'

      free kick won

      Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      61'

      free kick won

      Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      Blackburn Rovers Women Goal

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Goal!
      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Saffron
      Jordan(9)
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1, Crystal Palace Women 3. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Everett(6)
      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      60'

      penalty won

      Penalty Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Saffron Jordan draws a foul in the penalty area.
      59'

      free kick won

      Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Kayleigh
      McDonald(12)
      off
      Niamh
      Murphy(24)
      on
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Natasha Fenton.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      53'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Elise
      Hughes(19)
      Elise Hughes
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 3. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anna Filbey.
      52'

      free kick won

      Faith Nokuthula (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Faith Nokuthula.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      50'

      free kick won

      Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Natasha Fenton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Megan Hornby.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lauren Thomas.
      45'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Nicola
      Worthington(25)
      off
      Millie
      Chandarana(17)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Blackburn Rovers Women
      Evie
      Smith(19)
      off
      Farah
      Crompton(7)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      43'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Elise
      Hughes(19)
      Elise Hughes
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 2. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jade Richards (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Megan Hornby (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Faith Nokuthula.
      25'

      free kick won

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      17'

      free kick won

      Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kayleigh McDonald (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Shauna Guyatt (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      13'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Elise
      Hughes(19)
      Elise Hughes
      Goal! Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0, Crystal Palace Women 1. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Isabella Sibley.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      11'

      free kick won

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Alexandra Brooks.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Megan Hornby.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Kayleigh McDonald.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Frances Kitching
      GK
      6
      Aimee Everett
      DF
      60'
      5
      Anna Filbey
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      DF
      17
      Isabella Sibley
      MF
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      MF
      substitution icon90'+3'
      20
      Polly Doran
      MF
      21
      Shauna Guyatt
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      11
      Kirsten Reilly
      MF
      71'
      substitution icon81'
      19
      Elise Hughes
      S
      13'
      43'
      53'
      10
      Annabel Blanchard
      S
      substitution icon82'

      Substitutes

      2
      Annabel Johnson
      substitution icon82'
      4
      Chloe Arthur
      7
      Chloe Peplow
      substitution icon81'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      substitution icon68'
      13
      Natalia Negri
      14
      Paige Bailey-Gayle
      15
      Hollie Olding
      substitution icon90'+3'
      16
      Ellie Noble
      substitution icon82'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Alexandra Brooks
      GK
      12
      Kayleigh McDonald
      DF
      substitution icon58'
      6
      Jade Richards
      DF
      3
      Hannah Coan
      DF
      19
      Evie Smith
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Megan Hornby
      MF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      29
      Faith Nokuthula
      MF
      4
      Natasha Fenton
      MF
      9
      Saffron Jordan
      MF
      60'
      25
      Nicola Worthington
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Lauren Thomas
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      Helen Seed
      7
      Farah Crompton
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Ellie Leek
      substitution icon90'+1'
      17
      Millie Chandarana
      substitution icon45'
      20
      Chloe Williams
      24
      Niamh Murphy
      substitution icon58'
      99
      Shanell Salgado
      Blackburn Rovers Women

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace Women
      Possession
      37%
      63%
      Total shots
      9
      20
      Shots on target
      4
      11
      Corners
      3
      13
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      8
      Offsides
      2
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Isabella Sibley
      Isabella Sibley
      Crosses
      8
      Isabella Sibley
      Isabella Sibley
      Touches
      23
      Isabella Sibley
      Isabella Sibley
      SUN
      2-3
      CHA
      LON
      3-0
      DUR
      LEW
      2-2
      SHE
      BIR
      3-2
      COV
      BHA
      1-1
      SOU

      Upcoming palace games

      Blackburn Rovers Women

