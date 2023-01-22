Skip navigation
Coventry United Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women

Coventry United Ladies Crystal Palace Women

Coventry United Ladies
Coventry United Ladies
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 22 Jan 14:00

Women's Championship
Butts Park Arena

Coventry United Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Coventry United Ladies
Crystal Palace Women
Coventry United Ladies

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace Women
Games played
6
3
Total wins
2
1
Draws
1
Coventry United Ladies

Form

Crystal Palace Women
WAT
WAT
0 - 1
(A)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
SHE
SHE
LEW
LEW
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
WAT
WAT
BHA
BHA
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(H)
2 - 1
BLA
BLA
SUN
SUN
0 - 0
(A)
D
W
(A)
0 - 1
CHA
CHA
BLA
BLA
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 0
LEW
LEW
Coventry United Ladies

Season so far

Crystal Palace Women
5
Position
6
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0