Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs Southampton F.C. Women

Crystal Palace Women Southampton F.C. Women

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Southampton F.C. Women
Southampton F.C. Women
Sun 18 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Southampton F.C. Women

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Southampton F.C. Women
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Southampton F.C. Women
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Southampton F.C. Women
SHE
SHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(H)
WAT
WAT
2 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
BLA
BLA
2 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
CHA
CHA
0 - 1
(A)
W
D
(H)
LEW
LEW
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Southampton F.C. Women
6
Position
11
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0