Grante, representing the Republic of Ireland, has played every minute of the tournament so far for Colin O’Brien’s side. Despite losing the first game to Poland 5-1, Grante and Ireland recovered to beat Wales 3-0 and hosts Hungary 4-2 to make the quarter-finals.

A change of shape from the initial defeat saw the Republic of Ireland switch from a 5-3-2 to a 4-1-3-2 formation, though Grante continued in his role as centre-back alongside captain Freddie Turley.

For England, Mofe Jemide featured as a late substitute in their 1-0 win against Croatia and in their 4-1 win against The Netherlands. He completed the full 90 in a 0-0 draw with Switzerland in the final group game.

The quarter-final draw has thrown up tricky ties for both Grante and Jemide. The Republic of Ireland will face Spain, while England will prepare to take on reigning champions France. Both clashes are on Saturday, 27th May at 20:00 BST.

There is extra incentive for each team to win, as the top five sides in the knockout stage will qualify for the 2023 U17 World Cup.