AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon began their 2025/26 EFL Trophy campaign with a 5-1 defeat at home to Stevenage.

Danilo Orsi opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but goals from Gassan Ahadme (2), Phoenix Patterson, Harvey White, and Beryly Lubala gave the visitors a convincing win.

Despite being rock bottom of Group E yet to register a point, Wimbledon remain in contention with two matches still to play.

In the league, the Wombles ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 comeback win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Jordan Hugill gave the visitors the lead just before half-time, but second-half goals from captain Jack Reeves and Matty Stevens secured the points. The result moved Johnnie Jackson’s side up to 11th in League One on 12 points, just four behind leaders Cardiff City.

Wimbledon started the season strongly, collecting nine points from their opening five matches, including a 2-0 win over Barnsley with goals from Stevens and Antwoine Hackford.

They followed that with a 3-2 loss at Bradford City, before defeats to Reading in the EFL Cup and Stevenage in the EFL Trophy. A 3-0 loss at Bolton preceded their win over Rotherham.

The club secured promotion from League Two last season, finishing fifth and beating Walsall 1-0 in the Play-Off Final at Wembley. Myles Hippolyte scored the only goal. It ended a three-year stay in the fourth tier.

Midway through last season, their pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium was severely damaged by flooding. The club received support from across the football community to fund the repairs.

Despite dropping out of the automatic promotion places late in the season as the goals dried up, with top-scorer Matty Stevens scoring just once in the final 19 matches. But three consecutive 1-0 play-off wins sent them back up to League One.