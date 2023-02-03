Both of these games will take place at Champion Hill, Dulwich (Edgar Kail Way, London SE22 8BD). Tickets are available for both these clashes from just £2 - click HERE for more information.

The Premier League International Cup features 12 of England's best Academy sides against 12 of the top development squads in the rest of Europe. It is designed to give the best young talent in the country a chance to test themselves against the best talent in Europe, along with a chance to deal with the demands and challenges of playing international midweek football.

Palace were drawn into Group C of the tournament and have already recorded a 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin and a remarkable 7-3 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain.