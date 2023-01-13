The Eagles are hosting Sheffield United in a huge clash at Champion Hill, with the winner progressing to the next round of the Premier League Cup. You can watch this game LIVE on Palace TV+ by clicking HERE or tapping the button below.
Crystal Palace Under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy has named a strong lineup ahead of the Eagles’ must-win clash against Sheffield United - a game you can watch LIVE on PalaceTV+!
Joe Whitworth returns between the sticks for the Under-21s, after featuring in every Cup game so far this season. He has recently signed a new contract extension to commit his future to his boyhood club.
Kofi Balmer, who scored last-time out in the 2-4 victory away at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League 2, captains the side for the first time and alongside him is his regular centre-back partner Seán Grehan.
Elsewhere, David Boateng, Matty Vigor and Victor Akinwale are the other three changes, coming in for David Ozoh, Jack Wells-Morrison and John-Kymani Gordon, with the latter making the move to League 2 Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.
Under-18s regular Zach Marsh features on the bench at this level for the first time, alongside Jackson Izquierdo, Noah Watson, Danny Imray and Josh Addae.
Crystal Palace: Whitworth, D. Boateng, Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Rodney, Vigor, Mooney, Akinwale, Omilabu, Ola-Adebomi.
Subs: Izquierdo, Watson, Addae, Imray, Marsh.
Sheffield United: Hiddlestone, Starbuck, Buyabu, Potter, Pitan, Gomis, Hampson, Staniland, Hackford, Williams, Marsh.
Subs: Yam, Angell, Smith, Dickson, Macedo.