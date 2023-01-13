Joe Whitworth returns between the sticks for the Under-21s, after featuring in every Cup game so far this season. He has recently signed a new contract extension to commit his future to his boyhood club.

Kofi Balmer, who scored last-time out in the 2-4 victory away at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League 2, captains the side for the first time and alongside him is his regular centre-back partner Seán Grehan.

Elsewhere, David Boateng, Matty Vigor and Victor Akinwale are the other three changes, coming in for David Ozoh, Jack Wells-Morrison and John-Kymani Gordon, with the latter making the move to League 2 Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

Under-18s regular Zach Marsh features on the bench at this level for the first time, alongside Jackson Izquierdo, Noah Watson, Danny Imray and Josh Addae.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, D. Boateng, Grehan, Balmer, Adaramola, Rodney, Vigor, Mooney, Akinwale, Omilabu, Ola-Adebomi.

Subs: Izquierdo, Watson, Addae, Imray, Marsh.

Sheffield United: Hiddlestone, Starbuck, Buyabu, Potter, Pitan, Gomis, Hampson, Staniland, Hackford, Williams, Marsh.

Subs: Yam, Angell, Smith, Dickson, Macedo.