The teenager made the Addicks pay for a half-clearance after 44 minutes in the south London derby, collecting the loose ball and – from 35 yards and with minimal backlift – firing a brilliant effort into the top corner via the underside of the bar.

Although the game ultimately ended in Palace’s first defeat of the season, Dennis’ strike was undoubtedly a highlight of the day – and sees the Eagles win back-to-back Goal of the Month awards after Annabel Blanchard claimed September’s prize.