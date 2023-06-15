The new season kicks off for Palace on Saturday, 12th August, 2022, against newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, while the first Selhurst Park clash comes a week later against Arsenal - the same first visitors as last season.

A packed season concludes at home against Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Sunday, 19th May, 2024 – with plenty taking place in between.

Palace welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Selhurst Park for a festive clash on Saturday, 23rd December before making the return trip to the south coast on Saturday, 3rd February.

But before the season kicks off there is plenty to take in, including Palace’s pre-season tour and the ongoing transfer window.

