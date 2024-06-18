The Eagles start the fresh season in west London, facing Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 18th August. The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

Palace’s first home fixture of the campaign is another capital clash, with West Ham United – recently defeated 5-2 at Selhurst Park – the first visitors to SE25 of the campaign in a match currently scheduled for Saturday, 24th August.

A trip to Chelsea the following weekend (Saturday 31st August) concludes the opening month of the campaign, before back-to-back home fixtures against newly-promoted Leicester City (Saturday, 14th September) and Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United (Saturday 21st September).

Our first match outside of London falls away to Everton – likely our last visit to Goodison Park in its final season – on Saturday, 28th September, before we host Merseyside rivals Liverpool the following weekend.

Those on the look-out for a rivalry will have noted Palace’s away game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, 14th December, and return fixture at Selhurst on Saturday, 5th April 2025.

The festive period sees us welcome Arsenal (Saturday, 21st December); Southampton (Sunday, 29th December); and Chelsea (Saturday, 4th January) to Selhurst Park, as well as travel to Bournemouth on Boxing Day (Thursday, 26th December).

Our 2024/25 season will conclude at Anfield, facing Liverpool away on the final day of the season (16:00 BST on Sunday, 25th May 2025).