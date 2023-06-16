The full list of first-team players can be found below.

Retained

Naouirou Ahamada

Joachim Andersen

Jordan Ayew

Nathaniel Clyne

Cheick Doucouré

Malcolm Ebiowei

Odsonne Edouard

Ebere Eze

Vicente Guaita

Marc Guéhi

Will Hughes

Sam Johnstone

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Remi Matthews

Tyrick Mitchell

Michael Olise

Luke Plange

Chris Richards

Jaïro Riedewald

Jeffrey Schlupp

James Tomkins

Joel Ward

Offers have been made to Wilfried Zaha and Nathan Ferguson.

Released

The club recently paid tribute to Jack Butland, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic upon the expiry of their contracts, and would like to reaffirm our best wishes to them for their future endeavours.