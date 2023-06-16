The full list of first-team players can be found below.
Retained
- Naouirou Ahamada
- Joachim Andersen
- Jordan Ayew
- Nathaniel Clyne
- Cheick Doucouré
- Malcolm Ebiowei
- Odsonne Edouard
- Ebere Eze
- Vicente Guaita
- Marc Guéhi
- Will Hughes
- Sam Johnstone
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Remi Matthews
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Michael Olise
- Luke Plange
- Chris Richards
- Jaïro Riedewald
- Jeffrey Schlupp
- James Tomkins
- Joel Ward
Offers have been made to Wilfried Zaha and Nathan Ferguson.
Released
The club recently paid tribute to Jack Butland, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic upon the expiry of their contracts, and would like to reaffirm our best wishes to them for their future endeavours.