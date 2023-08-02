The new format of the Premier League 2 sees all 26 Category 1 sides compete in a Swiss-style format, playing a selection of 20 games first before play-off stage later on in the season. Click here to read more about the new structure.

The season kicks off for the U21s on Monday, 14th August 2023 when they will face Manchester United U21s at Copers Cope. The Eagles put five past Man United in the reverse fixture last season.

The first away trip for Darren Powell’s side sees them travel to face newly reinstated Category 1 side Reading on Sunday, 20th August. The last time Palace faced Reading at this level was in 2021, on their way to securing promotion to what was then the Premier League 2 Division 1.

Other huge clashes include Liverpool U21s on Sunday, 1st October as well as a trip to reigning champions Manchester City U21s on Sunday, 3rd December.

Palace U21s will face rivals Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Monday, 29th January 2024 and will conclude the initial swiss stage with a lengthy trip up to the Riverside stadium to take on Middlesbrough U21s.

The full set of fixtures is detailed in the table below.