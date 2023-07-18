Palace begin their 23/24 season against Reading – a Women’s Super League side last season – at our new home of Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 27th August (14:00 BST kick-off). Ticketing information will be announced for the fixture soon.

The Eagles’ first away match of the season is at Birmingham City the following Sunday, before welcoming Durham and travelling to Sunderland in the month of September.

October contains the first south London derby of the campaign as Palace head to Charlton on Sunday 22nd, in a month which also sees them face Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and London City Lionesses.

The season will conclude on Sunday, 28th April 2024 with a home fixture against Sunderland.

It was announced this morning that Palace Women would move to the VBS Community Stadium this season. The move signals a new era for Palace Women, who secured back-to-back top five finishes, and recently appointed Grace Williams as the club’s new Head of Women’s Football to lead a restructuring programme, with Laura Kaminski joining as the new head coach.

You can find the full fixture list below, or download it here as a mobile wallpaper.

Crystal Palace Women 2023/24 Fixtures

Please note: all fixtures are subject to change.