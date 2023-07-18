Palace begin their 23/24 season against Reading – a Women’s Super League side last season – at our new home of Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 27th August (14:00 BST kick-off). Ticketing information will be announced for the fixture soon.
The Eagles’ first away match of the season is at Birmingham City the following Sunday, before welcoming Durham and travelling to Sunderland in the month of September.
October contains the first south London derby of the campaign as Palace head to Charlton on Sunday 22nd, in a month which also sees them face Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and London City Lionesses.
The season will conclude on Sunday, 28th April 2024 with a home fixture against Sunderland.
It was announced this morning that Palace Women would move to the VBS Community Stadium this season. The move signals a new era for Palace Women, who secured back-to-back top five finishes, and recently appointed Grace Williams as the club’s new Head of Women’s Football to lead a restructuring programme, with Laura Kaminski joining as the new head coach.
You can find the full fixture list below, or download it here as a mobile wallpaper.
Crystal Palace Women 2023/24 Fixtures
Please note: all fixtures are subject to change.
- Sunday, 27th August: Crystal Palace Women v Reading Women
- Sunday, 3rd September: Birmingham City Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 10th September: Crystal Palace Women v Durham Women
- Sunday, 17th September: Sunderland Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 1st October: Crystal Palace Women v Sheffield United Women
- Sunday, 8th October: Blackburn Rovers Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 15th October: Crystal Palace Women v London City Lionesses
- Sunday, 22nd October: Charlton Athletic Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 5th November: Watford Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 12th November: Crystal Palace Women v Lewes Women
- Sunday, 19th November: Crystal Palace Women v Southampton Women
- Sunday, 17th December: Reading Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 21st January: London City Lionesses v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 28th January: Crystal Palace Women v Charlton Athletic Women
- Sunday, 4th February: Southampton Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 18th February: Crystal Palace Women v Blackburn Rovers Women
- Sunday, 3rd March: Crystal Palace Women v Birmingham City Women
- Sunday, 17th March: Sheffield United Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 24th March: Crystal Palace Women v Watford Women
- Sunday, 31st March: Durham Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 21st April: Lewes Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 28th April: Crystal Palace Women v Sunderland Women