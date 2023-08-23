Everett joined Palace from Leicester City in summer 2021, having won both the Women’s Championship and Continental Tyres League Cup with the Foxes, and was named Palace Women’s Player of the Season in her first season with the club.

The 22-year-old midfielder made 18 appearances in all competitions last season as Palace secured back-to-back top-five finishes in the Women’s Championship.

Annabel Johnson will continue supporting Everett in a captaincy role within the club, having worn the armband for each of the last three seasons.

Everett is now set to lead Palace Women into a new era, with their first fixture of 2023/24 – at home to Reading – taking place this Sunday (27th August, 14:00 kick-off) at the team’s new home: Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium.

Tickets for Sunday's match and Palace’s subsequent two home games are now on sale, along with Season Tickets.

On her appointment, Everett said: “It is a huge honour for me to take the Crystal Palace captaincy, especially at my age. I’m excited to get going, and hopefully it’s a role which will help me progress in my career.

“When I first came in, Annabel was one of the players who took me under her wing, so I know I have big shoes to fill. She’s done a great job in the two seasons I’ve played under her – I couldn’t have asked for a better captain to play under – and she has a huge presence off the pitch as well, so I’ll be looking to her to help me in that and point me in the right direction."

Johnson added: “I'm really proud to be handing the armband on the pitch to Aimee this season, and to be supporting her off the pitch as well.

“Aimee is a great character around the dressing room, a fantastic professional and a quality player, always giving no less than 100%, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together for Crystal Palace Football Club this season.”