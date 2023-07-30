The exciting attacker, 25, joins Palace from London City Lionesses, where she has scored four times in 32 Women’s Championship appearances since signing in January 2022.

Born in Aylesbury, Hopcroft began her career with Chelsea’s Academy, also representing the reserve teams of London Bees and Reading.

She then moved on a scholarship to the United States in 2017, where she became a regular goalscorer for Daytona State College – scoring eight times and recording 15 assists in 28 games in her final season – before going on to play a starring role for the Colorado Buffaloes and, subsequently, returning to London.

Hopcroft joins defenders Lia Cataldo and Hayley Nolan in joining up with new head coach Laura Kaminski’s Palace squad.

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “Shanade is a player I know the Crystal Palace fans will love: one who plays with passion, is exciting on the ball, and is full of confidence and flair.

“We look forward to welcoming her to south London and adding her talent to the exciting squad we are building for the season ahead.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Shanade to south London, and wish her the very best for her career in red and blue. Look out for her first interview with the club, coming soon to Palace TV.