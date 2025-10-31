With our other broadcast selections for December announced two weeks ago, that means our full festive league calendar has now been confirmed (see below).

Palace's pair of London derbies after Christmas – against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, both at Selhurst Park – will both be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

The Eagles' match against Spurs, originally slated for 27th December, will now kick-off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, 28th December.

Palace against Fulham, meanwhile, will now take place on New Year's Day, kicking off at 17:30 GMT on Thursday, 1st January 2026.

The next match to move is Palace's trip to Newcastle United; the game is now set for 15:00 GMT on Sunday, 4th January 2026, and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

And finally, kick-off for home fixture against Aston Villa has been brought forwards half-an-hour. Remaining on the same date, and also broadcast on Sky, the match will now start at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, 7th January.

Ticketing details for all of these fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur.

Rearranged Match Details

Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 28th December

16:30 GMT

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Palace v Fulham

Thursday, 1st January

17:30 GMT

Premier League

Selhurst Park

Newcastle v Palace

Sunday, 4th January

15:00 GMT

Premier League

St. James' Park

Palace v Aston Villa