The Eagles initially overcame a tough group which went down to the wire against Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City. Luke Plange’s winner against Ipswich saw the side go top of the group to set up a round of 16 clash against Leicester City.

After a 3-2 triumph over the Foxes in the following round, Palace have been drawn against Fulham in the quarter-final of the tournament.

The Cottagers topped their group, ahead of Leicester, Brentford and Burnley, before beating Middlesbrough 2-1 in the round of 16 to set up the clash against Palace.

This game will be contested at Motspur Park , with tickets available from just £1. Please note that these tickets will only be available on the gate.